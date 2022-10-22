ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jackson Hole Radio

New wildfire in Yellowstone National Park

A new wildfire is burning in the northwest corner of Yellowstone National Park. On Tuesday afternoon, some folks in Tom Miner Basin, Montana just north of Yellowstone National Park’s northwest boundary reported seeing smoke coming from the park. The National Park Service helicopter spotted a new fire that was...
MONTANA STATE
places.travel

All American Road Trip: Hiking, Hot Springs & More in Crater Lake National Park

What makes Crater Lake National Park so unique? Well, for starters, it’s the deepest lake in the U.S., 1,943 feet, to be exact. Crater Lake formed over 77,000 years ago when Mount Mazama volcano erupted and imploded on itself, creating a massive divot in the earth. Over the centuries, a lake was formed in its place. No streams are feeding the lake—it is fed entirely by rain and snow.
OREGON STATE
News Talk KIT

5 of the Prettiest Pacific Northwest Small Towns

5 Prettiest Pacific Northwest Small Towns Less than 8 Hours Away!. When was the last time you visited a small town that was so pretty you thought it belongs in a magazine? That's what the folks at Architectural Digest thought, so they put together a list of 55 small towns in America that are picturesque. Five of those small towns are not so far away. We put the travel times according to that of leaving Central Washington. We used the city of Yakima as the starting point, so make your travel plans accordingly!
WASHINGTON STATE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Yellowstone National Park by NWS

Effective: 2022-10-23 02:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-23 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Yellowstone National Park WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Yellowstone National Park. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
PARK COUNTY, WY
CBS Sacramento

Is the first snowfall in the Sierra a sign of what's to come?

SODA SPRINGS -- The first snowfall of the upcoming winter season fell last weekend, and with it, resorts in the Sierra turned on the snow machines to begin laying a foundation of snow for the season.  At Boreal Mountain, snow machines were able to turn a million gallons of water into snow over the course of two days thanks to cold temperatures. The result is the first layer of snow on Boreal runs that, ultimately, will take upwards of 10 million gallons of water to cover completely, with the help of more consecutive cold days and snow made by Mother...
CBS Denver

A Basin announces it will open for the ski season on Sunday

The Colorado skiing season will begin this weekend. A Basin announced it will open with one run open for skiers and snowboarders on Sunday."The Snowmakers and Cat Drivers have done a tremendous job and the forecast for the coming week looks outstanding," ski area spokesman Alan Henceroth wrote on his blog.A strong cold front that was near Seattle Friday morning will arrive Saturday night in Colorado's high country. First Alert Meteorologist Ashton Altieri reports there will be enough snow through Monday to create winter driving conditions as low as at least 9,500 feet.  On average, most mountain areas in Colorado will get 3-6 inches of snow will more possible in some areas.  
COLORADO STATE
The Coloradoan

Rocky Mountain National Park: Trail Ridge Road closes, major entrance upgrade to begin

On the day Trail Ridge Road closed for the winter, Rocky Mountain National Park announced a major renovation of one of its two main entrance stations. Trail Ridge Road closed Monday after being open since May 27, according a park news release. Eleven miles of the paved road through the heart of the park is above 11,500 feet and prone to drifting snow and high winds, necessitating the seasonal closure. The road is closed at Many Parks Curve on the east side and Colorado River Trailhead on the west side.
COLORADO STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

Take a Trip to the Tiny Ghost Town of Tincup, Colorado

During the mining boom of the late 1800s, the town of Tincup, Colorado had over 1,400 residents who spent their days prospecting the hills above Taylor Park searching for gold and silver. Nowadays, the unincorporated community in Gunnison County is mostly abandoned, serving only as a relic of Colorado's past.
COLORADO STATE

