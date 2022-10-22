Read full article on original website
New wildfire in Yellowstone National Park
A new wildfire is burning in the northwest corner of Yellowstone National Park. On Tuesday afternoon, some folks in Tom Miner Basin, Montana just north of Yellowstone National Park’s northwest boundary reported seeing smoke coming from the park. The National Park Service helicopter spotted a new fire that was...
Deschutes National Forest reduces Cedar Creek Fire closure, reopening areas around Cultus, Davis lakes
The Deschutes National Forest on Friday reduced the forest closure for the Cedar Creek Fire, opening up a portion of the area around Cultus Lake and all of Davis Lake. The post Deschutes National Forest reduces Cedar Creek Fire closure, reopening areas around Cultus, Davis lakes appeared first on KTVZ.
places.travel
All American Road Trip: Hiking, Hot Springs & More in Crater Lake National Park
What makes Crater Lake National Park so unique? Well, for starters, it’s the deepest lake in the U.S., 1,943 feet, to be exact. Crater Lake formed over 77,000 years ago when Mount Mazama volcano erupted and imploded on itself, creating a massive divot in the earth. Over the centuries, a lake was formed in its place. No streams are feeding the lake—it is fed entirely by rain and snow.
Runner texts wife he’s lost on Pacific Crest Trail. Then his remains are found, cops say
The Washington man was found dead below an 80-foot cliff, deputies said.
WATCH: Two Huge Grizzly Bears Attack and Kill Another in Yellowstone National Park
Back in May, photos surfaced of a blood-curdling attack involving a big grizzly bear killing a younger, smaller bear in Yellowstone National Park. First, only the photos made the rounds. But now the Instagram page Nature is Metal has released video footage of the fight, which is honestly hard to watch due to its ruthless nature.
5 of the Prettiest Pacific Northwest Small Towns
5 Prettiest Pacific Northwest Small Towns Less than 8 Hours Away!. When was the last time you visited a small town that was so pretty you thought it belongs in a magazine? That's what the folks at Architectural Digest thought, so they put together a list of 55 small towns in America that are picturesque. Five of those small towns are not so far away. We put the travel times according to that of leaving Central Washington. We used the city of Yakima as the starting point, so make your travel plans accordingly!
Bear Chases Elk Around The Thermal Pools At Yellowstone National Park
If Yellowstone isn’t on the bucket list, put it on there ASAP. The place is absolutely incredible. Between the stunning natural beauty and the up close encounters with wildlife, you’re guaranteed to see something amazing. For these parkgoers, they got a front row seat to herd of elk...
Could 'triple dip' La Niña bring the powder to Colorado skiers?
The summertime powder hound will take any sign of hope. For example: mushrooms. Said Colorado skiing’s trusted weather man Joel Gratz: “People have come to me and said, ‘When it’s been a really rainy summer and the mushrooms are great, the ensuing winter is really good, right? Is that true?’”
First big snowfall of the season buries parts of western US and Canada
A dramatic change in the weather unleashed winter weather across many states in the West. Some areas were digging out from up to a month’s worth of snow after the potent storm unfolded. A storm moving through the western United States brought cold air and the first substantial snow...
activenorcal.com
Hiker Goes NUTS Watching Bear Cross Treacherous River in Yosemite National Park
When we visit the wilderness, we’re visiting the home of the vast wildlife that lives there. From birds to deer to mountain lions and squirrels, they enjoy the surroundings of the wilderness all day everyday. So when hikers see something that might seem crazy to us, it’s actually business as usual to the wildlife.
Montana’s Highest Mountain Peaks: None Are In The Lower U.S. Top 100
As dramatic and stunning as Montana's mountain ranges are, can you believe that NOT ONE of Montana's highest peaks falls into the Top 100 tallest peaks in the lower United States?. And why just the lower 48 states? Because Alaska is so full of tall peaks, they'd hog the list...
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Yellowstone National Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-23 02:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-23 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Yellowstone National Park WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Yellowstone National Park. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Search for missing person near Big Trinity Lake in Boise National Forest
ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho — The Big Trinity Lake campground is now closed until the search for a person reported missing in the area ends, the Elmore County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. The sheriff's office has not released a picture or description of the missing person. Deputies and personnel with...
Is the first snowfall in the Sierra a sign of what's to come?
SODA SPRINGS -- The first snowfall of the upcoming winter season fell last weekend, and with it, resorts in the Sierra turned on the snow machines to begin laying a foundation of snow for the season. At Boreal Mountain, snow machines were able to turn a million gallons of water into snow over the course of two days thanks to cold temperatures. The result is the first layer of snow on Boreal runs that, ultimately, will take upwards of 10 million gallons of water to cover completely, with the help of more consecutive cold days and snow made by Mother...
Ochoco National Forest to begin 5,100 acres of pile-burning operations this week
With the recent snowfall on the Ochoco National Forest, firefighters will begin pile-burning projects on Wednesday, officials say. The post Ochoco National Forest to begin 5,100 acres of pile-burning operations this week appeared first on KTVZ.
A Basin announces it will open for the ski season on Sunday
The Colorado skiing season will begin this weekend. A Basin announced it will open with one run open for skiers and snowboarders on Sunday."The Snowmakers and Cat Drivers have done a tremendous job and the forecast for the coming week looks outstanding," ski area spokesman Alan Henceroth wrote on his blog.A strong cold front that was near Seattle Friday morning will arrive Saturday night in Colorado's high country. First Alert Meteorologist Ashton Altieri reports there will be enough snow through Monday to create winter driving conditions as low as at least 9,500 feet. On average, most mountain areas in Colorado will get 3-6 inches of snow will more possible in some areas.
Knucklehead Tourists Hover Around Big Mountain Goat & Its Baby at Glacier National Park: VIDEO
National and State Parks across the country each have their own set of rules, unique to the landscape and particular wildlife of the area. Every single one of them, however, has at least one in common: do not approach the wildlife. Regardless of whether it’s a bison, elk, mountain goat,...
Rocky Mountain National Park: Trail Ridge Road closes, major entrance upgrade to begin
On the day Trail Ridge Road closed for the winter, Rocky Mountain National Park announced a major renovation of one of its two main entrance stations. Trail Ridge Road closed Monday after being open since May 27, according a park news release. Eleven miles of the paved road through the heart of the park is above 11,500 feet and prone to drifting snow and high winds, necessitating the seasonal closure. The road is closed at Many Parks Curve on the east side and Colorado River Trailhead on the west side.
Phys.org
Backcountry visitors are leaving poo piles in Australia's Snowy Mountains, and it's a problem
Spring has arrived in Australia's Snowy Mountains. The snow is starting to melt. Wildflowers are emerging in a variety of colors: blues, yellows, whites … hang on. Those aren't white flowers. They're scrunched up bits of toilet paper left behind by skiers, boarders and snow-shoers. When you think of...
Take a Trip to the Tiny Ghost Town of Tincup, Colorado
During the mining boom of the late 1800s, the town of Tincup, Colorado had over 1,400 residents who spent their days prospecting the hills above Taylor Park searching for gold and silver. Nowadays, the unincorporated community in Gunnison County is mostly abandoned, serving only as a relic of Colorado's past.
