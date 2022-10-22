High School Football Scores from the Four States Area
Missouri Scores:
Joplin 68 Neosho 43
Webb City 56 Branson 14
Nevada 49 Seneca 14
Carthage 55 Willard 14
Carl Junction 17 Republic 35
Lamar 41 Hollister 0
Aurora 0 Logan-Rogersville 45
Monett 27 Cassville 10
Mcdonald County 40 East Newton 14
Mt. Vernon 34 Reeds Spring 35
Diamond 43 Clever 0
Sarcoxie 44 Ash Grove 44
Miller 6 Marionville 42
Pierce City 34 Stockton 28 (Thurs.)
Jasper 42 Appleton City 52
Liberal 0 Archie 57
Lockwood 65 Rich Hill 6
Kansas Scores:
Girard 41 Burlington 18
Pittsburg 38 Wichita North 7
Galena 14 Frontenac 13
Columbus 30 Parsons 6
Baxter Springs 36 Wichita Trinity 41
Riverton 0 Caney Valley 36
St. Mary’s Colgan 61 Uniontown 0 (Thurs.)
Fort Scott 50 Coffeyville 44
Labette County 20 Chanute 50
Independence 33 El Dorado 38
Oklahoma Scores:
Grove 49 Collinsville 21
Commerce 41 Afton 12
Miami 18 Oologah 22
Fairland 6 Colcord 50
Quapaw 37 Ketchum 0
Wyandotte 31 Hulbert 14
