Kansas State

High School Football Scores from the Four States Area

By Tichina Coleman
 4 days ago

Missouri Scores:

Joplin 68 Neosho 43

Webb City 56 Branson 14

Nevada 49 Seneca 14

Carthage 55 Willard 14

Carl Junction 17 Republic 35

Lamar 41 Hollister 0

Aurora 0 Logan-Rogersville 45

Monett 27 Cassville 10

Mcdonald County 40 East Newton 14

Mt. Vernon 34 Reeds Spring 35

Diamond 43 Clever 0

Sarcoxie 44 Ash Grove 44

Miller 6 Marionville 42

Pierce City 34 Stockton 28 (Thurs.)

Jasper 42 Appleton City 52

Liberal 0 Archie 57

Lockwood 65 Rich Hill 6

Kansas Scores:

Girard 41 Burlington 18

Pittsburg 38 Wichita North 7

Galena 14 Frontenac 13

Columbus 30 Parsons 6

Baxter Springs 36 Wichita Trinity 41

Riverton 0 Caney Valley 36

St. Mary’s Colgan 61 Uniontown 0 (Thurs.)

Fort Scott 50 Coffeyville 44

Labette County 20 Chanute 50

Independence 33 El Dorado 38

Oklahoma Scores:

Grove 49 Collinsville 21

Commerce 41 Afton 12

Miami 18 Oologah 22

Fairland 6 Colcord 50

Quapaw 37 Ketchum 0

Wyandotte 31 Hulbert 14

