News 3 PrepZone: Week 10 Alabama Highlights
Here’s the scores and highlights from Week 10 of the PrepZone presented by Ken Nugent for our East Alabama schools:
Edgewood 31, Lakeside 12 (Thursday)
Auburn 37, Prattville 29
Opelika 7, Dothan 14
Barbour County 0, Lanett 52
Carroll 6, Valley 12
Jemison 14, Beauregard 54
Fort Dale 14, Lee-Scott 49
Eufaula 31, Early County 28
Lee-Montgomery 22, Smiths Station 17
Weaver 30, Beulah 14
Billingsley 6, Loachapoka 40
Glenwood 63, Morgan Academy 32
Hooper Academy 7, Chambers Academy 42
