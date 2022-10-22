Read full article on original website
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
El Paso May Sue Former President Trump On a Debt He Owes The CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Mayor Adams Said There Won't Be Any More Buses From Texas Carrying MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The Number of Migrants Crossing the Texas Border is DecreasingTom HandyEl Paso, TX
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org AlamogordoTownNews.com Recent Border Events El Paso SectorAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
High school football schedules and scores for October 27-28
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Week eight of the high school football season starts Thursday, October 27. You can find the schedule for Thursday and Friday's matchups and scores here. Thursday, October 27:. Pebble Hills vs Eastlake. Organ Mountain vs Alamogordo. Friday, October 28:. Coronado vs Socorro. Monahans vs...
UTEP hosts Family Fitness Fiesta
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The University of Texas at El Paso hosted the 12th Annual Miner Dash 5k Run/3K Walk and Family Fitness Fiesta as part of a series of weeklong celebrations for homecoming 2022. El Pasoans from the community were invited out Sunday morning to participate in...
Road closures happening the week of Oct. 23rd through Oct. 29th
EL PASO, TX (KFOX14/CBS4) — Montana Frontage Road Project. Wednesday, October 26 through Thursday, October 27. Nightly, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Global Reach Drive north and southbound alternating main lane closure from George Perry Boulevard to Edgemere Boulevard. Crews will be working on the construction detour. Thursday,...
Centennial High School math teacher dies
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — A teacher at Centennial High School teacher passed away. Teacher Bill Gonzalez died Monday morning. He was a math teacher at the high school. Las Cruces Public Schools is providing support and grief counseling to all students. It's unknow how Gonzalez died. Sign up...
West El Paso home decorated in 'Stranger Things' theme
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — "Max" and "Eddie Munson" from "Stranger Things" are hanging out in the front yard of a home in west El Paso. The home is decorated like a scene out of season 4 of "Stranger Things" for Halloween this year. The set up depicts a...
3 people detained during 'lock-out' at Riverside Middle School
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A spokeswoman with Ysleta Independent School District said three people were detained during a lock-out at Riverside Middle School Monday. The middle school was placed on lock-out after a report of unknown persons on campus was made. The incident happened after 9:30 a.m. Ysleta...
Police search for missing 71-year-old El Paso woman
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are searching for a missing 71-year-old El Paso woman. Officials said Maria Guillermina Arauz De Lopez was reported missing on Tuesday. A local Silver Alert was issued. Police officials said she left her home in the 4700 block of Mesa Street on Thursday....
'It blew my Halloween decorations away'; El Pasoans face fall-like weather
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A cold front moved into El Paso on Monday, bringing with it strong winds and fall-like weather. KFOX14 crews noticed Halloween decorations blowing around in the wind, as well as grocery bags, flags, and trees. "I mean it blew my Halloween decorations away," said...
Teen armed with axe accused of burglarizing Arcoiris Bakery in El Paso's Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 17-year-old man who has been in trouble with the law before was arrested again in connection to a burglary at a bakery in El Paso's Upper Valley. Jacob Perez was arrested Sunday around 2:50 a.m. by El Paso Police Department. Witnesses reported a...
Early voting begins in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas [KFOX14] — Early voting for El Paso County begin Monday and runs through Nov. 4. El Pasoans could cast their ballots beginning at 8 a.m. at multiple locations across the city and county. One of the major races on this year's ballot includes the gubernatorial race...
Cold front brings cooler weather, wind gusts, snow on Sacramento Mountains
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A cold front that arrived Monday morning brought rain, wind gusts and cooler weather. It's definitely jacket season. Snow fell on the Sacramento Mountains and at Ski Apache. The front also brought strong wind gusts. A wind advisory for El Paso, Dona Ana, Luna...
El Pasoans in disbelief after man found dead at El Paso assisted living facility
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Police continue to investigate a possible homicide that happened Monday night at the Loving Care Assisted Living in El Paso's in the Lower Valley. Police have not identified the victim or suspect, but officials confirmed that an altercation broke out between an 88-year-old man and a 62-year-old man.
YWCA El Paso del Norte Region hosts annual 'Walk a Mile in Her Shoes' event
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The YWCA El Paso del Norte Region will host its annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes fundraiser on Thursday. The event will take place at Southwest University Park at 5:30 p.m. Walk a Mile in Her Shoes supports YWCA’s Sara McKnight Transitional Living...
El Paso Police investigate body found in South Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crimes Against Persons are investigating a suspicious death in South Central El Paso. One male body was found around the 6200 block of Trowbridge, according to a statement issued by the El Paso Department. The body was found in an alley of a residential...
Barbers show off their skills at the first ever Sun City Barber Expo
El Paso, TEXAS (KFOX14/CBS4) — The first annual Barber Expo kicked off Sunday morning at the El Paso County Coliseum. Barbers were able to showcase their talents in front some of the industry's largest brands and competitors. The goal of these talented individuals? To put El Paso on the...
Police search for 5 suspects in east El Paso business burglary
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department is looking for anyone who has information on a burglary that happened on the eastside of El Paso Sunday, September 11. According to EPPD 5 suspects, 4 male and 1 female, broke into the House of Hemp located at...
Dog dies in apartment complex fire in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A dog died after a fire at an apartment complex in Las Cruces on Saturday. The fire happened at an apartment on the 1900 block of Colorado Avenue around 11 a.m. Las Cruces firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the apartment, with fire...
17-year-old shot, taken to hospital after shooting in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and taken to the hospital after a shooting in Las Cruces last week. Officials said the incident happened around 3 a.m. last Thursday. It's unknown at this time the location of the shooting. Police officials said the teen arrived...
Dress the Child raises money for children in the Las Cruces area
Las Cruces, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The 32nd annual Dress the Child event took place Sunday morning to raise funds for the program. The event was held in downtown Las Cruces. Activities included dinner from local chefs who served food at different food stations in the outdoor venue. Yacht Party...
El Paso votes to research growing weed problem, vote on further action later
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The City of El Paso discussed how to protect the areas most vulnerable as weeds continue to grow. Residents living in within city limits can be fined for overgrown weeds - weeds over 12 inches tall. On Tuesday, city representative Henry Rivera proposed a...
