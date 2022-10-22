ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

White House provides update on status of Brittney Griner coming home

The White House has released an update about Brittney Griner‘s detainment in Russia. On Oct. 25, Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor, provided a statement that said the United States is still making efforts to bring home the basketball legend. The statement comes after Griner’s appeal was denied by...
Afraid of needles? China rolling out oral COVID-19 vaccine

BEIJING — (AP) — The Chinese city of Shanghai started administering an inhalable COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday in what appears to be a world first. The vaccine, a mist that is sucked in through the mouth, is being offered for free as a booster dose for previously vaccinated people, according to an announcement on an official city social media account.
Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'

Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
The Strongest Version of Chartreuse Is Finally Coming to the US

If you’re a superfan of the herbal liqueur Chartreuse, then 2022 brings good news and bad news. Bad news first: Chartreuse has been harder to find lately, and that situation is likely to continue due to limited supply. But balancing out this disappointment is an exciting new arrival: A more potent version of Chartreuse known in France as “Élixir Végétal,” sold in French pharmacies and jealously smuggled to the United States in mixologists’ suitcases, is finally going to be imported here for the first time.

