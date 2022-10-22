Read full article on original website
East Texas mourns the loss of actor Leslie Allen Jordan April 29, 1955 - October 24, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The foundation American Manicure School of Art, Lash Studio 214 Beauty, PHATS Institute of Beauty in Tyler/East TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Thriving Daily Media gives two thumbs up for the 4 annual Acton Tyler Children's Business Fair downtown TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Nobel Peace Prize Nominee and National Juneteenth Icon Opal Lee is coming to Tyler, Texas on Sunday, November 20, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas African American Museum presents Joseph Jacob "Jake" Simons Jr. Day at the MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Make Your Bid in the Big Smith County, Texas Surplus Auction This Week
Every so often, we, the general public, have an opportunity to purchase items that our county has used to service us. These items could be as simple as a used desk all the way up to whole vehicles. Some electronics could be thrown in there and other furniture, too. For this week, October 24 through October 28, you can go online and make a bid for any or all of the items in Smith County's surplus auction.
Mineola to host several events this Saturday
MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – The city of Mineola is going to have a number of fun events happening this Saturday. The Iron Horse Car and Truck Show in downtown on Commerce and South Johnson Streets will have fun for the whole family from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The Smith County TX N Scale model […]
Bassmaster to host free meet and greets in Tyler, Longview
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Professional fisherman Mike DelVisco is set to host meet and greets at Texas Roadhouse and Bubba’s 33 in both Tyler and Longview. At the events, DelVisco will share fishing tips, answer questions, take selfies and sign autographs. Guest can also register to win a fishing prize package that includes: a selection […]
Tyler, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
I Remember When Tyler, Texas Wasn’t the Big City it is Now
Tyler was at one time a small town. It is not anymore. Tyler has a population over 100,000. Tyler is full of retail shops both locally owned and chain stores. Tyler is full of places to eat with almost every type of food from around the world. Tyler's only real weakness is entertainment. We need more places like Times Square Grand Slam. If you needed more proof that Tyler isn't a small town anymore, an aerial photo of Tyler at night from Ashley Gayle may be that proof.
cbs19.tv
Intersection in Bullard to be closed this Thursday
BULLARD, Texas — On Thursday, the intersection of County Road 3801 and U.S. Highway 69 in Cherokee County will be closed for crews from the Texas Department of Transportation to overlay hot mix onto the roadways. The closure is expected to last from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Signs...
Longview, Texas Police Say to Beware of Warrant Scam Calls
Scammers are alive and well in East Texas. It can be as simple as sharing a Facebook post to your friends with a too good to be true offer to as threatening as a phone call saying police are on the way to arrest you if you don't pay up immediately. This scam is not that threatening but does say that you have a warrant out for your arrest and if you don't pay immediately, the warrant won't be cleared. Longview, Texas police are aware of the scam and don't want you to fall for it.
Two East Texas teachers honored at Texas Teacher of the Year award luncheon
IRVING, Texas (KETK) – At the annual Texas Teacher of the Year award luncheon, East Texas teachers Pydi Oliver and Catherine Jackson were selected as the Region 7 elementary and secondary Teacher of the Year. Pydi Oliver is a 3rd grade teacher at Velma Penny Elementary school at Lindale ISD and was selected as the […]
1 dead after ‘crane incident’ at Eastman Chemical in Longview
UPDATE: Harrison County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday evening that their preliminary investigation has concluded that the death of a Joyce Crane contractor was a “horrible accident.” “The preliminary investigation indicates this is a horrible accident. Loss of life is tragic in any circumstance, and we will continue to keep this family in our thoughts and […]
Why One Tyler, TX Woman Rejects the Claim that: ‘People Just Don’t Want to Work!”
Some of us in East Texas feel a little baffled by the ongoing labor shortage in East Texas. However, one Tyler, TX woman rejects the claim that it's just because "people don't wanna work." There's a strong chance that by this juncture you've become familiar with the "Great Resignation." Wikipedia...
Pedestrian identified after fatal crash in Tyler on Troup Highway
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man died after being hit by a vehicle early Tuesday morning, according to the Tyler Police Department. Officials said Caleb Roach, 46, was struck in the roadway and pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened in the 3700 block of Troup Highway around 12:13 a.m. Officials said he […]
Employee of Joyce Crane died in crane incident in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — The person who died in an incident involving a crane at Eastman Chemical Company in Longview has been identified as a contracted employee of Joyce Crane. The name of the deceased will not be released at this moment. “Today, an employee of Joyce Crane was working...
LIST: The best haunted attractions to visit in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As the spooky season settles upon us, it’s important to have all your Halloween plans set in order. Your spooky plans are sure to scare if you visit these scariest of places this Halloween. ATHENS If you want something apparitional in Athens, Hallowed Grounds Haunt Park is the place to go. […]
Gilmer skating rink to close for 'extended period of time' after fire damage
GILMER, Texas — The Gilmer Starplex skating rink will be closed for a significant amount of time after a fire damaged the business' building Monday night. An official with the Gilmer Fire Department confirmed firefighters are on the scene responding to the fire at the skating rink, located at 1152 S Wood St. in Gilmer. The fire started just before 7 p.m. and no injuries have been reported, the fire department said.
Tragic Crane Accident Leaves 1 Dead at this Texas Chemical Plant
A tragic accident left one worker dead at a Texas chemical plant. Nestled inside Longview, Texas is Eastman Chemical Co. The chemical plant is the largest industrial employer in the area employing around 1,500 workers. Joyce Crane is a crane service company with over 160 workers on its team. Some...
Police Ask for Help from Public in Identifying Alleged Thief in Tyler, TX
Police in Tyler, Texas shared a post on their public Facebook page asking for help from the East Texas public in identifying a woman suspected of alleged theft at a business in the Tyler area. Do you recognize this person?. According to the post shared by the police department in...
KLTV
One dead from shooting on N. Broadway in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police report victim from a shooting Saturday on N. Broadway died as a result of gunshot wounds. Police identified the victim as Cornelius Tims, 43, of Tyler. Saturday at around 2:47 p.m. Tyler police responded to the 2400 block of N. Broadway Ave. where the...
KLTV
Tyler PD seeking information on teenager who ran away from CPS in 2020
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have issued a missing person’s notice for a 17-year-old female. Evie Camacho has not been seen since January 2020. She was in CPS custody at that time, when she ran away. Police say she may be in the company of her biological mother,...
cbs19.tv
Officials believe lightning caused Rusk County house fire
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Officials believe a lightning strike caused a home to catch fire early Tuesday morning in Rusk County while significant storms were moving through East Texas. Laneville Fire Department, Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department, and New Salem Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene of a home...
KLTV
Doorbell camera captures shooting on Oak Street in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department responded to a call of gunfire in a normally quiet residential street, and it was caught on camera. It happened in the 600 block of Oak Street in Longview around 7:30 Monday night. And one resident said he heard over 20 shots fired from two vehicles as they rolled down the street.
