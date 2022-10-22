ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Pasadena, CA

Take a first look at the new 2023 Rose Parade floats

By Vivian Chow
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CUoR3_0iiZMMd600

Even though the holiday season isn’t here yet, that doesn’t mean the work stops on building next year’s Rose Parade floats.

Before the 134th Tournament of Roses Parade kicks off on Jan. 2, 2023, let’s take a sneak peek at five floats being carefully constructed with millions of flowers and organic ingredients.

On New Year’s Day, these floats will be promenading down Colorado Boulevard, traveling the five-and-a-half mile route while dazzling audiences across the world.

This year’s theme is “Turning the Corner,” and each float entry “presents a unique theme and visual story that brings their vessel to life.”

BAZIC Products

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QF5Ei_0iiZMMd600

“The theme of the float is “Launching Our Future Generation” and features three kids in a rocket representing the vision and creativity of our youth to rise above any circumstance.

Surrounding the float are graduates from all walks of life celebrating their educational achievement.

The float includes lentils, rice, split peas, seaweed, poppies and over 10,000 roses.

Cal Poly Universities

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PdPLf_0iiZMMd600

Proudly participating in the parade since 1949, the joint entry from Cal Poly Pomona and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo is the only student-built float in the parade.

The theme, “Road to Reclamation,” encourages viewers to take a closer look at the natural wonders around them.

“This year, Cal Poly has taken a small, often overlooked part of nature and scaled it up to the point where viewers are the insects. A sense of awe for the regenerative power of nature lets the audience reflect on how the ending of one phase can bring opportunity to the next.”

City of South Pasadena

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05IvUf_0iiZMMd600

South Pasadena remains the “oldest self-built float in the Rose Parade, having constructed and decorated their floats since 1893 to promote community spirit and volunteerism.”

The theme, “Spark of Imagination,” highlights the creativity and imagination of children. A group of clever mice are depicted winning a science fair along with their creations.

Several types of bark, leaves and 14 different rose varieties can be found on this whimsical float.

Donate Life

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zZwpq_0iiZMMd600

The Donate Life float is celebrating the power of organ, eye and tissue donation with its theme, “Lifting Each Other Up.”

The theme celebrates Asian culture with a magnificent street dragon as the centerpiece. Dragons symbolize power, luck and prosperity. The dragon is depicted winding through trees and lanterns and will be held up on poles by living donors and recipients of organ donations.

Lions International

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S986X_0iiZMMd600

As the world’s largest service organization, Lions International has participated in the Rose parade for over 30 years. Their floats tell stories of inspiring humanitarian efforts.

“The 2023 float features Lions and Leos planting trees, picking up litter, tending a garden with nutritious food and three ornate bridges that symbolize bringing people together and bridging the gap between local and global needs.”

Catch the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade on KTLA 5 the day after New Year’s Day on Jan. 2, keeping with the Tournament’s “Never on Sunday” tradition kept since 1893.

