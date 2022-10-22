ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

chopchat.com

FSU football: Impact of Roderick Kearney flipping to Florida Gators

FSU football lost one of their top 2023 recruits Monday night when four-star offensive lineman Roderick Kearney finally went public to announce he’s flipping his commitment to the Florida Gators. The writing had been on the wall for weeks as Kearney repeatedly showed up in Gainesville this fall. Ironically,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Anthony Salazar

4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to Gators

Four-star Orange Park interior offensive lineman Roderick Kearney flipped his commitment from the Florida State Seminoles to the Florida Gators Monday night. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound offensive lineman is currently ranked as the 123rd best player in the country, the fourth-best interior offensive lineman and the 28th-best player in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite Ranking. Kearney released a statement on his Twitter thanking the Florida State staff for recruiting him.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Florida Softball team edges Florida State in fall exhibition

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the second straight game the Florida softball team won its fall exhibition contest, at home. The Gators defeated Florida State 5-3 at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium, thanks to a three-run day at the plate by Reagen Walsh. In the bottom of the 1st, with the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Amberly Williams continues to impress

Grace, beauty and poise are three word that define Amberly Williams, who is well known on the campus of Florida A&M University. She made sure to work hard from day one to become the successful individual she is today. Growing up in Midway, a small town just west of Tallahassee,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Students weigh in on guns in schools

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 15-year-old student is now at the Juvenile Assessment Center in Leon County for allegedly bringing a gun to school, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office. Godby High School officials were tipped off that a student possibly had the gun Monday afternoon while on...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Pickup truck rolls over on Crawfordville Highway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Crawfordville Highway (Rivers Road). The crash happened just after 8:00 a.m., just south of a nearby gas station. According to FHP, the crash resulted in a pickup truck getting rolled over. It is unknown...
CRAWFORDVILLE, FL
WCTV

Josh’s First Alert Morning Forecast - Sunday, October 23

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Temperatures this morning dropped down to near 40 degrees for most of the viewing area once again. Temperatures this afternoon will top out near 80. Temperatures will slowly climb back up to average over the course of the next few days. That means highs in the low 80s, with morning lows in the mid to upper 50s.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee man killed in Leon County crash Saturday afternoon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 32-year-old Tallahassee man died in a single vehicle crash Saturday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to the scene on Roberts Road about one mile east of Centerville Road around 3:15 p.m. Authorities say the driver in a pickup was heading west when...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Pedestrian injured in crash at Lively Tech

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee police are investigating a crash that left one person seriously injured this morning near Lively Technical College. The driver of the car was the Director of Lively Technical College, Shelly Bell, according to Leon County School District PIO Chris Petley. TPD says the crash happened...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Food truck explosion sends two to hospital

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A food truck explosion has sent two people to the hospital, a Tallahassee Fire Department spokesman confirms. A TFD spokesman says it happened off Blairstone Road at about 10:20 Monday morning. The food truck is owned by Fryson’s Kitchen and Catering. We have a crew...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

1 dead after car crash in Decatur County

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed during a car crash in Decatur County, according to Decatur County Fire and Rescue. The single-vehicle crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Highway 27 North near Carolina Carports. A second crash happened on Highway 27 South near Woodhull Road, the Decatur County...
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
WCTV

Franklin County search for missing woman

City and county leaders celebrated the groundbreaking of the Orange Avenue development project with golden shovels and green hard hats. Residents voice concerns about increased traffic from Amazon fulfillment center. Updated: 20 hours ago. The facility will bring with it 3,682 additional cars and trucks every day, according to a...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Pet dies in Jefferson County house fire

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jefferson County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Monday afternoon on 1st Street in Monticello. According to JCFR, the initial reports stated that someone was trapped in the house during the fire, but upon the fire rescue’s arrival, all occupants made it out except for the family’s pet.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL

