Thomasville’s Adam Hopkins to play in Under Armour All-America game
Adam Hopkins Selected to play in the Under Armour All-America game. Last Week, Adam Hopkins was presented with an All-America jersey by Under Armour following his recent selection.
Georgia Tech interim coach updates Jeff Sims' status, discusses QB plans for this weekend
The Seminoles will have to prepare to face three different quarterbacks.
Florida State running back returns to practice
The Seminoles have been missing the playmaker for a decent period of time.
FSU football: Impact of Roderick Kearney flipping to Florida Gators
FSU football lost one of their top 2023 recruits Monday night when four-star offensive lineman Roderick Kearney finally went public to announce he’s flipping his commitment to the Florida Gators. The writing had been on the wall for weeks as Kearney repeatedly showed up in Gainesville this fall. Ironically,...
Kickoff time announced for Florida State's rivalry game against Miami
Another night game for the Seminoles which has become a trend in 2022.
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to Gators
Four-star Orange Park interior offensive lineman Roderick Kearney flipped his commitment from the Florida State Seminoles to the Florida Gators Monday night. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound offensive lineman is currently ranked as the 123rd best player in the country, the fourth-best interior offensive lineman and the 28th-best player in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite Ranking. Kearney released a statement on his Twitter thanking the Florida State staff for recruiting him.
Florida Softball team edges Florida State in fall exhibition
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the second straight game the Florida softball team won its fall exhibition contest, at home. The Gators defeated Florida State 5-3 at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium, thanks to a three-run day at the plate by Reagen Walsh. In the bottom of the 1st, with the...
Georgia commit Ny Carr balls out for Colquitt County
MOULTRIE, GEORGIA – It’s easy to see why the Georgia Bulldogs want the services of Colquitt County wide receiver Ny Carr. The junior dazzled Lowndes Friday night, catching three touchdown passes in the first half for more than 140 yards and that was more than enough to help lead the Packers to a ...
Amberly Williams continues to impress
Grace, beauty and poise are three word that define Amberly Williams, who is well known on the campus of Florida A&M University. She made sure to work hard from day one to become the successful individual she is today. Growing up in Midway, a small town just west of Tallahassee,...
Students weigh in on guns in schools
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 15-year-old student is now at the Juvenile Assessment Center in Leon County for allegedly bringing a gun to school, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office. Godby High School officials were tipped off that a student possibly had the gun Monday afternoon while on...
Pickup truck rolls over on Crawfordville Highway
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Crawfordville Highway (Rivers Road). The crash happened just after 8:00 a.m., just south of a nearby gas station. According to FHP, the crash resulted in a pickup truck getting rolled over. It is unknown...
Josh’s First Alert Morning Forecast - Sunday, October 23
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Temperatures this morning dropped down to near 40 degrees for most of the viewing area once again. Temperatures this afternoon will top out near 80. Temperatures will slowly climb back up to average over the course of the next few days. That means highs in the low 80s, with morning lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Tallahassee man killed in Leon County crash Saturday afternoon
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 32-year-old Tallahassee man died in a single vehicle crash Saturday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to the scene on Roberts Road about one mile east of Centerville Road around 3:15 p.m. Authorities say the driver in a pickup was heading west when...
Pedestrian injured in crash at Lively Tech
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee police are investigating a crash that left one person seriously injured this morning near Lively Technical College. The driver of the car was the Director of Lively Technical College, Shelly Bell, according to Leon County School District PIO Chris Petley. TPD says the crash happened...
Food truck explosion sends two to hospital
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A food truck explosion has sent two people to the hospital, a Tallahassee Fire Department spokesman confirms. A TFD spokesman says it happened off Blairstone Road at about 10:20 Monday morning. The food truck is owned by Fryson’s Kitchen and Catering. We have a crew...
Godby student arrested for bringing gun to school
A school resource deputy at Godby High School arrested a 15-year-old student for bringing a gun to campus Monday.
Skeletal remains found in Florida woods believed to be father of 4 missing for over a year
Remains found in Tallahassee this week are believed to be those of a Florida father of four last seen over a year ago, police announced. A group of people found skeletal human remains just before 3 p.m. on Monday in what police described as a "heavily wooded area" on the 2600 block of Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee police said.
1 dead after car crash in Decatur County
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed during a car crash in Decatur County, according to Decatur County Fire and Rescue. The single-vehicle crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Highway 27 North near Carolina Carports. A second crash happened on Highway 27 South near Woodhull Road, the Decatur County...
Franklin County search for missing woman
City and county leaders celebrated the groundbreaking of the Orange Avenue development project with golden shovels and green hard hats. Residents voice concerns about increased traffic from Amazon fulfillment center. Updated: 20 hours ago. The facility will bring with it 3,682 additional cars and trucks every day, according to a...
Pet dies in Jefferson County house fire
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jefferson County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Monday afternoon on 1st Street in Monticello. According to JCFR, the initial reports stated that someone was trapped in the house during the fire, but upon the fire rescue’s arrival, all occupants made it out except for the family’s pet.
