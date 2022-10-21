Padres' Joe Musgrove rebounds, but not all the way in NLCS loss to Phillies

His momentum carrying him toward first base, Joe Musgrove recovered with two quick steps to his right as J.T. Realmuto’s broken-bat bouncer bounded toward the third base side of the mound. After a diving backhand grab stopped the ball from skipping to the infield dirt, the Padres ’ 6-foot-5 right-hander gathered himself and threw from one knee to get the first out of the sixth inning.

From the view of catcher Austin Nola, it was far from the only superhuman thing he saw from his pitcher on what looked like a rather pedestrian line on Friday in Game 3 of the NLCS:

5 2/3 innings, eight hits, four runs, two walks and five strikeouts.

“I mean after the first two hitters you could have thought that he would have just absolutely folded it over, right?” Nola said after a 4-2 loss to the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. “He didn’t have anything working. Fastball wasn’t working. Breaking ball wasn’t working. Changeup wasn’t there. Everything the first three hitters was way off.

“And then he just does what Joe does, just clicks it back in and locks back in and he’s back to Joe.”

So much so that he was one pitch away from a quality start in what Musgrove described “as the worst he’s felt in a while.”

After a double-play ball and another grounder limited his first-inning trouble to Kyle Schwarber’s leadoff homer, Musgrove struck out the side in the fifth after Jean Segura’s two-run single gave the Phillies the lead an inning earlier and began the sixth inning sitting on 86 pitches.

His acrobatic dive fetched the first out.

“Top-10, No. 1,” Nola said. “And J.T.’s fast. That should be a Gold-Glover, right?"

Bryce Harper beat a ball into the dirt to first base for the second out, but an 0-2 slider to Nick Castellanos caught too much of the plate and was pulled for a double to left. Alec Bohm then smoked Musgrove’s next pitch to right, scoring Castellanos easily when Juan Soto whiffed on a low-percentage dive in right to open up a 4-2 lead and chase Musgrove from the game.

Two innings earlier, a down-and-away slider to Segura was stroked to right field to make good on a two-out rally — Bohm singled and Bryson Stott doubled for the second time — and break a 1-1 tie.

Whether Musgrove knew it, Stott was the at-bat manager Bob Melvin was looking at as he weighed just how far he was going to let Musgrove go in the sixth.

“I thought he pitched well,” Melvin said. “It was miraculous he got out of the first inning like he did. I thought Ruben (Niebla) did a great job calming him down. I had (Tim) Hill up for Stott after two outs and nobody on (in the sixth) and I thought Joe could get the next guy out.”

The game began with Schwarber hitting a full-count cutter 405 feet to right field. Musgrove then walked Rhys Hoskins and Realmuto, prompting the visit from his pitching coach.

Five pitches later, Musgrove had induced a double play ball from Harper and a grounder from Castellanos to get out of the inning.

“Had a really hard time getting a consistent feel for anything really,” Musgrove said. “I feel like I limited the damage really well for how felt. I had a hard time commanding and I think it was just ultimately a lack of execution, consistency and execution. I made some good pitches in some moments where I needed to, but also made some good pitches that I thought they put good swings on and put the ball in play.

“Ultimately just not execution consistently enough throughout the night.”

It’s certainly a high bar that Musgrove is holding himself to as he assessed his night. His postseason run, after, all started with seven shutout innings of one-hit ball in the wild-card clincher in New York and continued with six gutsy innings to help bounce the Dodgers in the NLDS.

What he did Friday, in a seven-game series in which the bullpen could be pushed to the brink while potentially playing five straight games, should not be discounted.

“As a catcher, if you were back there and you saw that performance,” Nola said, “from … about to lose it to taking us into the sixth inning and was one pitch away from pitching six innings with three runs without having nearly even close to his best stuff. Not even close. That's pretty impressive against a good hitting team in an environment like that.

“That's something he needs to be remembering. That's huge.”





This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .