The 49ers' 44-23 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday reinforced both sides of the debate surrounding Thursday's dramatic trade for Christian McCaffrey. If you loved the deal -- which saw San Francisco give up 2023 second-, third- and fourth-round picks plus a fifth-rounder in 2024 -- you saw flashes suggesting the running back could be a special talent in the San Francisco offense, as he turned his 10 touches into 62 yards and three first downs. The 49ers didn't win, but they were much worse on offense after halftime, when McCaffrey played just four snaps. Once he has learned the offense and can be an every-down player, the possibilities for what this offense can do seem endless.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO