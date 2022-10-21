ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

NBC Sports

Why Eagles' Christian McCaffrey trade pursuit broke down

The Eagles are the NFL's only remaining undefeated team and they look like legit Super Bowl contenders heading into Week 8. But Howie Roseman is always looking for upgrades, and ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline it sounds like he was poking around a potential mega-upgrade... but wasn't willing to pay what it would've cost.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ESPN

Christian McCaffrey trade: Should the 49ers have gone all-in?

The 49ers' 44-23 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday reinforced both sides of the debate surrounding Thursday's dramatic trade for Christian McCaffrey. If you loved the deal -- which saw San Francisco give up 2023 second-, third- and fourth-round picks plus a fifth-rounder in 2024 -- you saw flashes suggesting the running back could be a special talent in the San Francisco offense, as he turned his 10 touches into 62 yards and three first downs. The 49ers didn't win, but they were much worse on offense after halftime, when McCaffrey played just four snaps. Once he has learned the offense and can be an every-down player, the possibilities for what this offense can do seem endless.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

McCaffrey trade not nearly enough to lift 49ers past Chiefs

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — General manager John Lynch stressed that the acquisition of star running back Christian McCaffrey wouldn't be a “magic pill” to fix what's ailing the San Francisco 49ers. That proved to be prophetic on Sunday. McCaffrey showed flashes in his debut for the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Daily Advertiser

Louisiana football QB Chandler Fields, RB Chris Smith 'available' to play at Southern Miss

Heading into its nationally televised showdown at old rival Southern Miss, Louisiana will be the healthiest it's been in a few weeks. Junior running back Chris Smith and sophomore Chandler Fields, who both missed the Marshall and Arkansas State games, will be available to play for the Ragin' Cajuns (4-3, 2-2), head coach Michael Desormeaux told reporters during his press conference Monday.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Yardbarker

Stephen A. Smith Comments On The Christian McCaffrey Trade

In one of the biggest NFL trades in recent seasons, Christian McCaffrey has been traded to the San Francisco 49ers. All the noise around the league suggested that a McCaffrey trade was in the works. But, heading to San Francisco was a surprise to some. You only make a move...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

