Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Airline pilot reports 'rapidly descending' light over North CarolinaRoger MarshCharlotte, NC
Pink Delivery Robots In Uptown CharlotteJus4NetCharlotte, NC
PJ Walker gives the Panther's fans a taste of competent quarterback playEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
Carolina Panthers loading up on draft picks for Sean Payton?Tina HowellCharlotte, NC
Related
‘That’s a big time trade’: Pete Carroll reveals impact of Christian McCaffrey trade to rival 49ers
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll likes the San Francisco 49ers’ trade for Christian McCaffrey with the Carolina Panthers, though he knows it means their NFC West rivals are going Super Bowl-or-bust this 2022. As Carroll said, the trade for McCaffrey instantly elevates the 49ers’ offense, but the same...
Indianapolis Colts shockingly bench Matt Ryan, to start Sam Ehlinger Week 8
Matt Ryan’s tenure as the Indianapolis Colts’ starting quarterback never really seemed to be on thin ice despite some early-season
Chargers DB JC Jackson was carted off field, initial reports are a dislocated kneecap
J.C. Jackson’s first season with the Los Angeles Chargers appears to be over. The Immokalee High graduate went to the ground with what appeared to be a non-contact leg injury while covering Marquise Goodwin late in the second quarter of Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He was carted off the field in an air...
NBC Sports
Why Eagles' Christian McCaffrey trade pursuit broke down
The Eagles are the NFL's only remaining undefeated team and they look like legit Super Bowl contenders heading into Week 8. But Howie Roseman is always looking for upgrades, and ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline it sounds like he was poking around a potential mega-upgrade... but wasn't willing to pay what it would've cost.
Kyle Shanahan had great quote about Christian McCaffrey trade
In 2017, Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers passed over running back Christian McCaffrey in the NFL Draft. Instead, they selected defensive end Solomon Thomas at No. 3 overall. McCaffrey went off the board a few picks later, landing with the Carolina Panthers at No. 8 overall. Earlier this...
Sources: Panthers Rejected Rams’ Offer for Christian McCaffrey
Los Angeles offered a package of draft picks and Cam Akers for the star tailback.
ESPN
Christian McCaffrey trade: Should the 49ers have gone all-in?
The 49ers' 44-23 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday reinforced both sides of the debate surrounding Thursday's dramatic trade for Christian McCaffrey. If you loved the deal -- which saw San Francisco give up 2023 second-, third- and fourth-round picks plus a fifth-rounder in 2024 -- you saw flashes suggesting the running back could be a special talent in the San Francisco offense, as he turned his 10 touches into 62 yards and three first downs. The 49ers didn't win, but they were much worse on offense after halftime, when McCaffrey played just four snaps. Once he has learned the offense and can be an every-down player, the possibilities for what this offense can do seem endless.
FOX Sports
McCaffrey trade not nearly enough to lift 49ers past Chiefs
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — General manager John Lynch stressed that the acquisition of star running back Christian McCaffrey wouldn't be a “magic pill” to fix what's ailing the San Francisco 49ers. That proved to be prophetic on Sunday. McCaffrey showed flashes in his debut for the...
Forde-Yard Dash: Pros, Cons of an Expanded CFP Calendar
A 12-team field would bring fundamental changes that fans will have to prepare for.
Louisiana football QB Chandler Fields, RB Chris Smith 'available' to play at Southern Miss
Heading into its nationally televised showdown at old rival Southern Miss, Louisiana will be the healthiest it's been in a few weeks. Junior running back Chris Smith and sophomore Chandler Fields, who both missed the Marshall and Arkansas State games, will be available to play for the Ragin' Cajuns (4-3, 2-2), head coach Michael Desormeaux told reporters during his press conference Monday.
Panthers make Chuba Hubbard, D’Onta Foreman decision after Christian McCaffrey trade
The Carolina Panthers shocked the NFL world when they sent Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers ahead of their Week 7 action. But with their contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quickly approaching, the Panthers had to decide between Chuba Hubbard and D’Onta Foreman as their new starting running back.
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Comments On The Christian McCaffrey Trade
In one of the biggest NFL trades in recent seasons, Christian McCaffrey has been traded to the San Francisco 49ers. All the noise around the league suggested that a McCaffrey trade was in the works. But, heading to San Francisco was a surprise to some. You only make a move...
Comments / 0