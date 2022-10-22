ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Blocton, AL

AL.com

3 high-profile high school football jobs already open in Alabama

Three high-profile football head coaching jobs are already open before the official finish of the 2022 regular season. Oak Mountain has decided to part ways with coach Tyler Crane, according to a story in the Shelby County Reporter on Tuesday. The news comes just two days after Central-Tuscaloosa coach Rodney Bivens Jr. announced he was stepping down as coach of the Falcons. Also, Stanhope Elmore coach Brian Bradford has announced he is stepping down.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Stanhope Elmore’s Brian Bradford to step down at end of season

Stanhope Elmore football coach Brian Bradford will be stepping down at the end of the season, the sixth year coach announced on Facebook. “This has been the hardest decision of my life and I hope everyone understands,” Bradford said in the post. In his six seasons as the head...
95.3 The Bear

Sylvester Croom Honored by Alabama at Homecoming Game

Tuscaloosa legend Sylvester Croom was honored by the University of Alabama during its homecoming game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs ahead of his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. Croom, a Tuscaloosa native, played three seasons at the Capstone from 1972-1974 before going un-drafted in the 1975 NFL...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Alabama Celebrates 1992 National Championship Team

The University of Alabama welcomed home members of its legendary 1992 national championship team for the 30 year anniversary of their dominant victory over the Miami Hurricanes as part of the homecoming festivities. The team won in dominant fashion 34-13. The 1992 team holds a special place in the hearts...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WSFA

Woman fatally shot in Montgomery Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigation a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday. Sgt. Tina McGriff said the victim, a woman, was found in the 2100 block of E. Fourth Street. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name was not released. No other information was...
MONTGOMERY, AL
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Tuscaloosa, AL

If you’re in search of the best restaurants in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, then look no further. Tuscaloosa is a town chock full of delightful dining options and in this list, you’ll find 14 of the top offerings for every occasion. Whether it’s breakfast, a casual lunch, or a chic...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
95.3 The Bear

Montgomery’s Top Cop Admits to Scamming UA Coach

Wednesday, Montgomery, AL Sheriff Derrick Cunningham told a radio audience of his time as a child growing up in Tuscaloosa and what trick or treating at coach Bear Bryant’s house was like. Cunningham said, “they gave out full-size candy bars … everybody went there trick or treating, it was...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Eater

Why Alabama’s Conecuh Sausage Has a Cult Following

Evergreen, a 20-square-mile South Alabama town with a population of 3,591, according to the 2020 U.S. census, may not have the history of Birmingham and Selma, Huntsville’s U.S. Space & Rocket Center, or the SEC splendor of Tuscaloosa and Auburn, but it does have a statue of a giant pig enthroned on a lawn chair armed with a grilling fork. He sits outside the Conecuh Sausage plant, home to hickory-smoked links that inspire unparalleled devotion.
EVERGREEN, AL
wvtm13.com

Jefferson County resumes emergency rental applications

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Jefferson County resumed its Covid-19 emergency rental assistance program applications. The county received an additional $5 million in funding from the state of Alabama. It temporarily suspended the program after June of 2022 so they could ensure processing applications in the pipeline without running out...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Macon County leaders say VictoryLand closure would devastate community; AG lauds ruling as win for law enforcement

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Sept. 30 ruling from the Alabama Supreme Court calling for the end to electronic gaming in Macon and Lowndes Counties has residents concerned for their community’s future. CBS42 spoke with those in Macon County about what the closure of VictoryLand Casino would mean for them. The Tuskegee Repertory Theatre is […]
MACON COUNTY, AL
24hip-hop.com

Alabama’s Own Jay $orento

Jay $orento is a female hip hop artist hailing from Montgomery, Alabama. She is the prime example of hard work paying off she’s sure to set the industry ablaze with her new single Say They Real(10/28/2022). From top to bottom this record is certified and believed to take her...
MONTGOMERY, AL
95.3 The Bear

95.3 The Bear

