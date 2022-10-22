Read full article on original website
3 high-profile high school football jobs already open in Alabama
Three high-profile football head coaching jobs are already open before the official finish of the 2022 regular season. Oak Mountain has decided to part ways with coach Tyler Crane, according to a story in the Shelby County Reporter on Tuesday. The news comes just two days after Central-Tuscaloosa coach Rodney Bivens Jr. announced he was stepping down as coach of the Falcons. Also, Stanhope Elmore coach Brian Bradford has announced he is stepping down.
Power 25 Rankings: Hoover moves to No. 1, Gardendale makes jump into top 10
Hoover moved to No. 1 in this week’s AL.com Power 25 rankings, the third different No. 1 team in as many weeks. The Bucs jumped to the top spot after shutting out last week’s No. 1, Thompson, 9-0 in Alabaster on Friday. Both of those teams are idle this week before beginning the Class 7A postseason.
Wetumpka Herald
Stanhope Elmore’s Brian Bradford to step down at end of season
Stanhope Elmore football coach Brian Bradford will be stepping down at the end of the season, the sixth year coach announced on Facebook. “This has been the hardest decision of my life and I hope everyone understands,” Bradford said in the post. In his six seasons as the head...
Sylvester Croom Honored by Alabama at Homecoming Game
Tuscaloosa legend Sylvester Croom was honored by the University of Alabama during its homecoming game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs ahead of his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. Croom, a Tuscaloosa native, played three seasons at the Capstone from 1972-1974 before going un-drafted in the 1975 NFL...
Montgomery, October 25 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Montgomery. The Lawrence County High School volleyball team will have a game with Montgomery Academy on October 25, 2022, 07:00:00. The West Morgan High School volleyball team will have a game with Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School on October 25, 2022, 11:30:00.
Alabama Celebrates 1992 National Championship Team
The University of Alabama welcomed home members of its legendary 1992 national championship team for the 30 year anniversary of their dominant victory over the Miami Hurricanes as part of the homecoming festivities. The team won in dominant fashion 34-13. The 1992 team holds a special place in the hearts...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum reveals whether or not he thinks Alabama will crack the CFP field
Paul Finebaum was direct when asked whether or not he thinks Alabama will crack the College Football Playoff field at the end of the season. There’s just too much the Crimson Tide would have to do. “No, and here’s the reason. They’ve lost their margin for error by losing...
WSFA
Woman fatally shot in Montgomery Tuesday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigation a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday. Sgt. Tina McGriff said the victim, a woman, was found in the 2100 block of E. Fourth Street. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name was not released. No other information was...
Which SEC Town Didn’t Make The Nation’s Best College Towns List
For as long as many college football fans can remember, Alabama has been on top of the college football mountain. With the recent play by the Alabama Crimson Tide, rival teams are starting to feel like they can compete with the Tide. After a heartbreaking loss to Tennessee, Alabama found...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Tuscaloosa, AL
If you’re in search of the best restaurants in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, then look no further. Tuscaloosa is a town chock full of delightful dining options and in this list, you’ll find 14 of the top offerings for every occasion. Whether it’s breakfast, a casual lunch, or a chic...
3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Another Week, Another Marvelous Saban Sideline Explosion
Up by 30 points with 20 seconds remaining in regulation, Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban could be seen completely losing his mind at the officials over what he felt was a poor defensive pass interference call against Malachi Moore in the end zone. The team had done a...
Montgomery’s Top Cop Admits to Scamming UA Coach
Wednesday, Montgomery, AL Sheriff Derrick Cunningham told a radio audience of his time as a child growing up in Tuscaloosa and what trick or treating at coach Bear Bryant’s house was like. Cunningham said, “they gave out full-size candy bars … everybody went there trick or treating, it was...
Eater
Why Alabama’s Conecuh Sausage Has a Cult Following
Evergreen, a 20-square-mile South Alabama town with a population of 3,591, according to the 2020 U.S. census, may not have the history of Birmingham and Selma, Huntsville’s U.S. Space & Rocket Center, or the SEC splendor of Tuscaloosa and Auburn, but it does have a statue of a giant pig enthroned on a lawn chair armed with a grilling fork. He sits outside the Conecuh Sausage plant, home to hickory-smoked links that inspire unparalleled devotion.
wvtm13.com
Jefferson County resumes emergency rental applications
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Jefferson County resumed its Covid-19 emergency rental assistance program applications. The county received an additional $5 million in funding from the state of Alabama. It temporarily suspended the program after June of 2022 so they could ensure processing applications in the pipeline without running out...
Alabama native who nearly lost leg to copperhead snake will walk down aisle thanks to UAB experts
Raela Wells feared she may never walk again after she landed in the hospital when a copperhead snake bit her twice last summer. Thanks to experts at UAB Hospital, the Alabama native’s leg was saved, and Wells plans to walk down the aisle at her wedding in November. She...
Macon County leaders say VictoryLand closure would devastate community; AG lauds ruling as win for law enforcement
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Sept. 30 ruling from the Alabama Supreme Court calling for the end to electronic gaming in Macon and Lowndes Counties has residents concerned for their community’s future. CBS42 spoke with those in Macon County about what the closure of VictoryLand Casino would mean for them. The Tuskegee Repertory Theatre is […]
atozsports.com
Watch: Mike Leach took a shot at his own team after loss to Alabama
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach is never afraid to speak his mind. So it shouldn’t be a surprise that Leach was as candid as ever after the Bulldogs’ 30-6 loss to Alabama on Saturday. Leach told reporters that his players were intimidated by Alabama simply because they’re...
24hip-hop.com
Alabama’s Own Jay $orento
Jay $orento is a female hip hop artist hailing from Montgomery, Alabama. She is the prime example of hard work paying off she’s sure to set the industry ablaze with her new single Say They Real(10/28/2022). From top to bottom this record is certified and believed to take her...
Greenville Advocate
Bill Farrar elected Pioneer Electric’s newest board member for District 2
Pioneer Electric Cooperative, Inc. members elected William “Bill” Farrar to the utility’s Board of Trustees at an annual meeting on Oct. 15. The newest member of the nine-person board represents District 2, which includes portions of Pioneer’s service area in Butler, Conecuh, and Monroe counties. Farrar...
