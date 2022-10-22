ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

SFGate

Sacramento St. 31, Montana 24 OT

MONT_Knight 2 run (Ramos kick), 03:25. SAC_Martin 38 pass from Dunniway (Sentkowski kick), 04:02. MONT_Fontes 16 pass from Brown (Ramos kick), 01:27. SAC_Williams 45 pass from Dunniway (Sentkowski kick), 14:54. MONT_Ostmo 2 run (Ramos kick), 08:42. SAC_FG Sentkowski 27, 05:54. SAC_O'Hara 4 run (Sentkowski kick), 03:39. Overtime. SAC_O'Hara 7 run...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Vegas 4, San Jose 2

First Period_1, Vegas, Kessel 1 (Howden), 15:51. Second Period_2, San Jose, Sturm 4 (Svechnikov, Labanc), 5:33. 3, San Jose, Nieto 1 (Hertl), 19:25. Third Period_4, Vegas, Theodore 2 (Marchessault, McNabb), 0:55. 5, Vegas, Karlsson 3 (Smith, Martinez), 13:13. 6, Vegas, Stone 2 (Theodore, Stephenson), 14:15. Shots on Goal_Vegas 14-7-10_31. San...
SAN JOSE, CA

