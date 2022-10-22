Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Man Claiming to be Police Assaults Loxley WomanAna KimberLoxley, AL
Alabama witness says UFO may have reset vehicle radio to Christian stationRoger MarshMobile, AL
The Blind Tiger slated to open early 2023 at the Fairhope PierAna KimberFairhope, AL
Looking for Mexican food in Central Baldwin County? Take a look at these 4 restaurantsAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
foleysportstourism.com
Foley Welcomes Sun Belt Championships and New Teams
Foley Sports Tourism will be welcoming three Sun Belt Conference Championships this year and with them four new teams to the city. James Madison University, Marshall University, Old Dominion University and the University of Southern Mississippi are already making an impact across all the Sun Belt athletic programs in their inaugural year with the conference. Those qualifying for the Sun Belt Championships in cross country, women’s soccer, and volleyball will be traveling to Foley to compete for their respective titles.
3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
The Gulf Coast Challenge will be stepping in to Mobile in November
Where can you find a College and Career Fair, parades, luncheons, concerts, a Mardi Gras Fest, a Greek Stroll Exhibition, great football, Coach Prime and more? It’s not the Magic City Classic, but it’s something better, as The Gulf Coast Challenge is coming to Mobile from November 9th through the 12th! The Gulf Coast Challenge […]
Watch: Rings lost during Mardi Gras parade found six years later
A former high school football star who lost two championship rings during a Mardi Gras parade was reunited with his lost items when they were found by a man using a metal detector six years later.
utv44.com
Williamson HS alumni to speak at MCPSS meeting but shut down for not following policy
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Williamson High School alumni attended the Mobile County School Board meeting on Monday, looking for answers about when Williamson High School is going to get its own football stadium. Alumni told NBC 15 that they’re being taken in circles and the most frustrating part of...
atmorenews.com
Obituaries, week of October 26, 2022
Mr. Johnny Ray Burkett, Sr., age 64, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, in Pensacola, Fla. He was a lifelong resident of Atmore, Ala. and a member of Westside Baptist Church. He was employed with Masland Carpets with forty-two years of service. He was an avid Alabama Football Fan and always loved going to the Smoky Mountains. He had a love for gospel and country music, especially Johnny Cash. He had a heart of gold and was a faithful church goer. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, was an avid tootsie roll eater, and he enjoyed drinking a good cup of coffee.
Robertsdale vigil to honor and remember crime victims
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday night in Robertsdale to remember and honor victims of crime across Baldwin County. The event is part of National Crime Prevention Month and hosted by Vocal Gulf Coast. Robertsdale Police Chief Bradley Kendrick is expected to speak and provide tips on how the community […]
UWF Engineering Department to be named following $1 million donation
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The University of West Florida will have a new name for the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering after a $1 million gift from Drs. Muhammad and Fatema Rashid. “Education transforms a person as an artist transforms a piece of paper to a beautiful piece of art,” said Dr. Muhammad Rashid. […]
Early voting locations open in Northwest Florida
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Early voting locations are open in Northwest Florida. Early voting for the midterm elections opened Monday and will run until November 5, with Election Day taking place on November 8. You can vote early by appearing in person at the Elections office or any of the 10 early voting locations in […]
Pet of the Week: Scruffy terrier needs calm home and warm lap
Our Pet of the Week is a four-year-old terrier mix named Dolly.
Lawsuit accuses Alabama transportation director of being ‘on a mission to destroy’ Baldwin County toll bridge operator
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Bridge Company filed a lawsuit against Director of the Alabama Department of Transportation John Cooper on Thursday alleging that Cooper has abused his power to harm the company, which operates the Beach Express Bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway in Orange Beach. ALDOT in a statement called the lawsuit […]
Shooting reported Saturday morning in Theodore
THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after reports of a shooting in Theodore. The Mobile County Crime Map shows at least two calls to 911 were made at about 7:30 Saturday morning to report a shooting on Kooiman Road. That’s south of I-10 just off Highway 90. Several Mobile Police vehicles were parked […]
Stephen Nodine: Mobile County Commissioner accused of murder, did he do it?
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County Commissioner was accused of shooting and killing his mistress in 2010. During the trial, it was questioned whether or not the victim was murdered or committed suicide. Some still question – Was her death a suicide, or did the elected official have something more sinister to do […]
thebamabuzz.com
See the 7 most beautiful cities in Alabama according to WorldAtlas
It’s no secret that Alabama is full of sprawling natural landscapes, rich history and southern charm. WorldAtlas, the original online geography resource, listed seven of Alabama’s most beautiful cities that “will make one feel right at home”. Keep reading to find out where. Who is WorldAtlas?
‘The only land-use tool in the toolbox:’ Why zoning has become more important in Baldwin County
In Alabama’s fastest-growing county, citizens are making use of one of the few regulatory tools at their disposal to try and control development: zoning. As growth continues in Baldwin County, residents who live outside of one of the county’s municipalities have increasingly been looking to zoning as a way to control the growth in their areas. Since January, citizens in three planning districts have implemented zoning: 8, 37 and 35. Three more districts are in the preliminary stages of implementing zoning: 39, 38 and 14.
Gulf Shores adding more development to the city with 127 acres of open space
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — You’ve probably seen a large piece of land right off of County Road 8 in between Foley Beach Express and Highway 59. Well, those 127 acres are owned by the City of Gulf Shores. In a recent council meeting, the city council members said the land will be home to […]
WALA-TV FOX10
2 killed in crash near Stockton
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Two people were killed in a crash on Alabama 225 in Baldwin County this evening. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the two-vehicle wreck happened around 6:48 p.m. on Alabama 225 near mile marker 21 near Stockton. The crash shut down both southbound lanes of the highway.
Bridge construction 'official,' but lawsuit seeks to halt project
Toll company seeking injunction to halt construction of Gulf Shores bridge. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft happily reported at the end of the Oct. 17 council work session that the confirmation of a new bridge was “official” but he also offered this caveat.
Meat Boss BBQ founder passes away from cancer
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The founder and owner of locally-owned barbeque restaurant Meat Boss BBQ has passed away from cancer, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. Benny Chinnis, “THE Meat Boss,” opened the award-winning smoked meats and barbeque restaurant in December 2012. A service will be open to the public. The restaurant will […]
AL.com
