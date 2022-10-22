ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Arizona gubernatorial nominee threatens to cancel Super Bowl

Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, recently said in an interview with AZ-TV7 that she will cancel the Super Bowl LVII, scheduled to take place in February in Glendale if the NFL goes against her planned immigration policies that call for confronting migrants with United States military troops.
NBA Legend Looking to Buy Raiders

All-Pro Reels (Creative Commons 2.0) Magic Johnson, the former National Basketball Association star who owns a stake in the Los Angeles Dodgers, is in talks to buy part of the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a report in Semafor.
NFL World Reacts To Wild Giants vs. Jaguars Finish

The Giants continue to stun the NFL world, as they improved to 6-1 on the season on Sunday afternoon, with a thrilling win over the Jaguars. New York topped Jacksonville, 23-17, in a game that came down to the final play - and final yard. Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk...
Bank of America Stadium half empty just before kickoff Sunday

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper was embarrassed a couple weeks ago when Bank of America Stadium was overfilled with San Francisco 49ers fans. One day later, the Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule after a blowout loss to San Francisco. Fast forward two weeks, and Tepper’s Panthers are hosting Tom...
Cowboys: Film analyst reveals the two unlikely players the team must be built around

A to Z Sports Film Room analyst James Foster broke down the film to reach several takeaways on the Dallas Cowboys. One of which is the fact that Tyler Smith. One of the biggest reasons why the offense was expected to struggle in 2022, especially once Dak Prescott went down injured, was the lack of a quality offensive line. Although some pieces were in place, the question marks were too many to feel fully confident in the unit.
Iggy Azalea Rips Raiders Reporter For Not Liking Her Performance

Iggy Azalea got to perform at halftime as the Las Vegas Raiders took on the Houston Texans. Iggy Azalea was out and about yesterday as she got to perform for fans in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium, where the Las Vegas Raiders were taking on the Houston Texans. As far as the football was concerned, the Raiders had a spectacular game that had them coming through with a 38-20 win.
The Astros Are Undefeated With A Shocking Stat

The game of baseball is not something that can be broken down by any formula, nor can the madness of it even be explained at any point. This postseason, we have learned that now more than ever, we should expect the unexpected. The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres are...
Look: Pac-12 Program's Embarrassing Crowd Going Viral

Arizona State fans and UCLA fans ought to feel a little better after seeing the Stanford Cardinal's crowd on Saturday. Courtesy of SunDevilSource.com's Chris Karpman, a photo showing a few hundred people at Stanford Stadium began to go viral. With the publisher tweeting, "ASU crowds haven’t been good but Stanford...
Jerry Jeudy Trade Would Help Bears Get Early Start on 2023 Roster Rebuild

Jeudy trade would help Bears get early start on 2023 roster rebuild originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. With the 2022 NFL trade deadline a little more than a week away, the 2-4 Bears aren't expected to be surprise buyers. General manager Ryan Poles will be open to improving the roster in any way possible, but it's likely any move the Bears make will be to sell on veterans who aren't part of the long-term plan.
