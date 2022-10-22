Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Arizona gubernatorial nominee threatens to cancel Super Bowl
Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, recently said in an interview with AZ-TV7 that she will cancel the Super Bowl LVII, scheduled to take place in February in Glendale if the NFL goes against her planned immigration policies that call for confronting migrants with United States military troops.
Hall of Famer Joe Montana weighs in on 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo, returning for Alumni Weekend
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers legend and Hall of Famer Joe Montana speaks with reporters ahead of Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs about returning to the Bay for Alumni Weekend, Patrick Mahomes as a quarterback, Jim Harbaugh as a head coach, the situation with Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance with the Niners, […]
Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend's Top Swimsuit Photos
Christian McCaffrey is headed West. The All-Pro running back has been traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers. McCaffrey will make his 49ers debut on Sunday afternoon. Olivia Culpo is headed West, too. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model has been dating McCaffrey for several years now....
What are Giants’ playoff chances after they beat Jaguars to improve to 6-1?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The shocking Giants are moving closer to their first playoff appearance since 2016. They are 6-1 after Sunday’s win at the Jaguars. With 10 games left in the regular season, they have an 86% chance of reaching the playoffs, according to The New York Times’ statistical projection.
NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Garoppolo's Performance Sunday
The Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the San Francisco 49ers in what is arguably the premier matchup of the NFL's Week 7 slate on Sunday afternoon. In this Super Bowl rematch, one team appears to be a class or two above. Kansas City is thrashing San Francisco, 44-23, late...
NBA Legend Looking to Buy Raiders
All-Pro Reels (Creative Commons 2.0) Magic Johnson, the former National Basketball Association star who owns a stake in the Los Angeles Dodgers, is in talks to buy part of the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a report in Semafor.
NFL World Reacts To Wild Giants vs. Jaguars Finish
The Giants continue to stun the NFL world, as they improved to 6-1 on the season on Sunday afternoon, with a thrilling win over the Jaguars. New York topped Jacksonville, 23-17, in a game that came down to the final play - and final yard. Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk...
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux delivers message to critics: 'F--- 'em'
New York Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux had a message for the doubters and critics as the team moved to 6-1 with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Yardbarker
Bank of America Stadium half empty just before kickoff Sunday
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper was embarrassed a couple weeks ago when Bank of America Stadium was overfilled with San Francisco 49ers fans. One day later, the Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule after a blowout loss to San Francisco. Fast forward two weeks, and Tepper’s Panthers are hosting Tom...
Saints Positioning in the Weak NFC South
A weak NFC South has New Orleans still in contention, but the Saints will have to show plenty of fight to get back into the division race.
Yardbarker
'Robot' Russell Wilson OUT vs. Jets; Seahawks Wonder What's Wrong with Broncos QB: 'Be Human!'
The Denver Broncos traded for Russell Wilson, the nine-time Pro Bowler, with the hope that he would bring to the Mile High City what he so often provided to the Seattle Seahawks. But "contention'' has turned to "contentious'' in Denver, with Wilson having posted a career-worst 83.4 quarterback rating for...
‘Around the Second Week of Camp’: Marvin Jones Quickly Realized Urban Meyer Was a Mistake
The longtime collegiate coach embarked on an NFL rollercoaster, one mired with controversy and ineptitude.
Yardbarker
Phillies' Bryce Harper had fiery message after big hit in Game 4
Bryce Harper was so hyped up after delivering a big hit during a high-scoring Game 4 of the NLCS Saturday between his Philadelphia Phillies and the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Ballpark in Philadelphia. Harper was batting with a 1-2 count in the bottom of the fifth with a...
atozsports.com
Cowboys: Film analyst reveals the two unlikely players the team must be built around
A to Z Sports Film Room analyst James Foster broke down the film to reach several takeaways on the Dallas Cowboys. One of which is the fact that Tyler Smith. One of the biggest reasons why the offense was expected to struggle in 2022, especially once Dak Prescott went down injured, was the lack of a quality offensive line. Although some pieces were in place, the question marks were too many to feel fully confident in the unit.
hotnewhiphop.com
Iggy Azalea Rips Raiders Reporter For Not Liking Her Performance
Iggy Azalea got to perform at halftime as the Las Vegas Raiders took on the Houston Texans. Iggy Azalea was out and about yesterday as she got to perform for fans in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium, where the Las Vegas Raiders were taking on the Houston Texans. As far as the football was concerned, the Raiders had a spectacular game that had them coming through with a 38-20 win.
Yardbarker
The Astros Are Undefeated With A Shocking Stat
The game of baseball is not something that can be broken down by any formula, nor can the madness of it even be explained at any point. This postseason, we have learned that now more than ever, we should expect the unexpected. The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres are...
Look: Pac-12 Program's Embarrassing Crowd Going Viral
Arizona State fans and UCLA fans ought to feel a little better after seeing the Stanford Cardinal's crowd on Saturday. Courtesy of SunDevilSource.com's Chris Karpman, a photo showing a few hundred people at Stanford Stadium began to go viral. With the publisher tweeting, "ASU crowds haven’t been good but Stanford...
Jerry Jeudy Trade Would Help Bears Get Early Start on 2023 Roster Rebuild
Jeudy trade would help Bears get early start on 2023 roster rebuild originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. With the 2022 NFL trade deadline a little more than a week away, the 2-4 Bears aren't expected to be surprise buyers. General manager Ryan Poles will be open to improving the roster in any way possible, but it's likely any move the Bears make will be to sell on veterans who aren't part of the long-term plan.
Murray Shares What He Said to Kingsbury During Argument
The quarterback explained that there is no issue between he and the head coach.
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge Takes Responsibility For Harrison Bader's Costly Error in Game 3 of ALCS
In a matter of minutes, Yankees ace Gerrit Cole went from briskly walking off the mound, finishing a quick inning, to hanging his head, needing a new baseball after a souvenir went soaring into the stands. Astros catcher Christian Vazquez reached on an error from Harrison Bader in center field...
