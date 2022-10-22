ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myburbank.com

Burbank has Vacancy on Senior Citizen Board

The Burbank City Clerk’s Office is accepting applications for the Senior Citizen Board beginning October 19, 2022 through November 18, 2022. Applications may be submitted online, please visit www.burbankca.gov/bccapplication or pick up an application in the City Clerk’s Office located in City Hall at 275 East Olive Avenue, First Floor. For more information, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at (818) 238-5851 or by email at cityclerks@burbankca.gov.
BURBANK, CA
myburbank.com

City Council Election Question #6 – Burbank Schools

As part of myBurbank’s Election 2022 coverage, we have asked all of the candidates in the three races some tough questions to help voters decide who deserves their vote. In the race for City Council, there are seven candidates, and we asked ten tough questions. We told the candidates they could write as much as they wanted, and we did not edit their responses in any way. We rotated the order after every question.
BURBANK, CA
myburbank.com

Burbank Chamber of Commerce Hosts 2022 State Of The City With Off-The-Charts Turnout

The Burbank Chamber of Commerce held its annual State of the City Address & Luncheon at the Los Angeles Marriott Burbank Airport hotel on Thursday, Oct. 20. The 2022 gathering, entitled “When A City Comes Together,” consisted of over 650 people convening to reflect on the dedicated work and progress of Burbank professionals over the past year, as well as to address the city’s future trajectory. Representatives of nonprofit organizations and service clubs, local government officials, employees from the Burbank Unified School District, small businesses owners, residents and media personnel showed up to network and connect with fellow community members at the get-together.
BURBANK, CA
myburbank.com

Burbank Library Hosts Screening And Discussion About Armenians In America

As the Burbank Public Library’s annual program draws to a close, the final event focuses on a screening of the documentary feature What Will Become of Us, an examination of life and purpose as an Armenian-American in contemporary times, along with a discussion following the film on Thursday evening, October 27.
BURBANK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy