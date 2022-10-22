Read full article on original website
Journal Review
Larry Wayne Thomas
Larry Wayne Thomas, 62, of Crawfordsville passed away Oct. 18, 2022. He was born March 9, 1960, to Robert Wayne and Sandra Kay Thomas. He graduated from North Montgomery High School, class of 1978. He is survived by a sister, Cindy (Allen) Jeffries, Crawfordsville; brothers, Rob (Michelle) Thomas, Fort Wayne,...
Journal Review
Berthanne Storms
Berthanne Storms, 85, of Crawfordsville passed away Monday morning, Oct. 24, 2022, at home. She was born May 1, 1937, at Kingman, to Harold and Marie Brown. Berthanne was a graduate of Hillsboro High School and Danville Area Community College. She was also a graduate of Arthur Murray School of Dance in Chicago where she taught and modeled.
Journal Review
Peggy Ann (Gottschall) Proctor
Peggy Ann (Gottschall) Proctor, 90, of Waynetown passed away at 8:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Bickford Memory Care, Crawfordsville, due to complications from Alzheimer’s disease. The family would like to genuinely thank the staff there for making Bickford a comfortable home for her last few years. She...
Journal Review
Carey Lynn Spear
Carey Lynn Spear passed away Oct. 20, 2022, at Lane House. She was born Feb. 27, 1977, at Charleston, South Carolina, to Debra Manges and Leonard Brown. She married Marvin L. Spear Jr. on July 17, 2017, at Crawfordsville. She was a graduate of Southmont High School, class of 1995...
Journal Review
Thomas Jefferson expert to speak in Crawfordsville
Peter Hatch will present “Thomas Jefferson’s Revolutionary Garden at Monticello” at 7 p.m. Thursday. Hatch is the director of Gardens & Grounds Emeritus for the Thomas Jefferson Foundation. He was responsible for maintenance, interpretation and restoration of the 2,400-acre landscape at Monticello from 1977 to 2012. Thomas...
Journal Review
Mounties battle to the end in Regional semis
CLAYTON – Southmont’s volleyball team saw their dream of a regional championship come to an end on Saturday. The Mounties fell to Northeastern 3-1 in the Class 2A Regional semi-finals however, even though they trailed most of the day, Southmont never quit and fought to the very end.
Journal Review
Wilson joins local law firm
Taylor, Chadd, Minnette, Schneider & Clutter, P.C. is pleased to announce that Keenan D. Wilson has joined the firm in the practice of law. Wilson grew up in Pittsboro and is a graduate of Tri-West High School. He attended undergrad at Wabash College and Ball State University, graduating with a degree in journalism in 2009. After working in the insurance industry for several years, he attended law school at the IU McKinney School of Law in Indianapolis. Keenan was a member of the Law Review and graduated Magna Cum Laude in 2014. Wilson is a member of the Indiana State Bar Association, Boone County Bar Association and Hendricks County Bar Association. He is admitted to practice law in Indiana, the Northern & Southern Federal Districts of Indiana, and the Seventh Circuit.
Homestead grad Goode suffers foot fracture
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WANE) – Homestead grad and University of Illinois sophomore Luke Goode will miss significant time with a foot injury suffered over the weekend. Per a press release by the school on Monday, Goode fractured a bone in his left foot. The injury occurred during a closed scrimmage on Saturday against the Kansas Jayhawks. […]
No. 23 Illinois puts versatility on display in opener with E. Illinois
No. 23 Illinois gets a chance to reveal a new identity in its season opener with Eastern Illinois. Gone is
Journal Review
WTHI
New event center opens in Marshall
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - A new and affordable event center has officially become a part of Clark County. The Rayne Meadow Event Center celebrated its grand opening in Marshall. Residents were invited to enjoy lunch at the new facility. The 6,400-square-foot building can be used for weddings, birthdays, and graduation...
Journal Review
Local Record: Oct. 26, 2022
• Domestic disturbance in the 2000 block of Traction Road — 6:37 a.m. • Theft in the 1300 block of West C.R. 200S — 11:06 a.m. • Property damage crash at 1601 S. U.S. 231 — 11:55 a.m. • Hit and run at East Pike and South...
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — A Kangaroo Is On The Loose In Indiana
A former official at Crane says there were serious safety violations at the facility, but nothing was done to correct them. During his time as Crane’s safety chief, Rick Ward says he observed employees who failed to follow standard operating procedures when they were handling deadly explosives. The Indianapolis...
Journal Review
Annual fall luncheon set for Nov. 4
COVINGTON — The annual Fall Luncheon and Bake Sale sponsored by the Covington United Methodist Women will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Covington United Methodist, 419 Washington St., Covington. Prepared and served by the ladies of the church, the dinner has become...
Daily Digest | Updated Illini bowl projections; Near-perfect night for Dosunmu
Illinois sophomore sharpshooter Luke Goode will miss a significant portion of the season after suffering a bone fracture in his left foot during Saturday’s scrimmage against Kansas in St. Louis, Illinois announced on Monday. Goode will undergo surgery on Friday, and his return date is “to be determined,” Illinois...
Central Illinois restaurant celebrates 60th anniversary
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A small Rantoul family-owned diner celebrated their 60th anniversary on Sunday. Ott’s Drive In opened in 1962. Since then, they have had three owners, and are one of the oldest restaurants in Rantoul. It’s a place where everybody knows your name, and why people keep going back. “It’s a hometown feel,” […]
Journal Review
YSB kicks off Red Ribbon Week
Red Ribbon week is nation-wide initiative celebrated annually to help raise awareness in the fight to keep the country’s youth drug free. This year the celebration is from Oct. 23-31. On Tuesday, many community leaders were on hand at the Youth Service Bureau for its Red Ribbon Week breakfast.
WLFI.com
Field fire evacuates corn maze, neighbors help stop blaze
NEWTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A field fire caused an evacuation of a corn maze just after 3:00 p.m. Saturday in Newton County. Nearby land owners and neighbors helped firefighters stop the spread. High winds spread the fire from where it started in another corn field. A news release...
Update: 3-vehicle crash injures 3 at Third and College
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: Three people were injured as the result of a three-vehicle wreck in Terre Haute Monday evening. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, the crash occurred at approximately 6:21 p.m. at the intersection of College Avenue and S 3rd Street (US 41). Investigating officers said failure to yield by […]
Journal Review
Early child learning, care to get boost
Improving early learning and care for children is a top priority for the Montgomery County Community Foundation, local businesses and government officials. On Monday, Montgomery County Commissioners agreed to deed the former county office building on South Boulevard to the Montgomery County Early Childhood Coalition. MCCF Director Kelly Taylor asked...
