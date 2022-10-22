Read full article on original website
Dakota Johnson Says No One Would’ve Filmed ‘Fifty Shades’ if They Knew What the Set Drama Entailed
Seven years after the first Fifty Shades of Grey movie came out, Dakota Johnson is speaking out about what her experience filming the franchise was really like in Vanity Fair. But first, it’s worth noting that Dakota refers to Fifty Shades as “those big naked movies.” And to that I say, don’t we all?
Bravo: At the Movies
■ Black Adam (PG for sequences of strong violence, intense action and some language) action, fantasy, sci-fi — Dwayne Johnson stars as Black Adam, an 5,000-year-old individual with powers bestowed by some Egyptian gods who decides to return to Earth to cause all kinds of problems. Also features Shiquita James as Ancient Worker. 124 minutes.
Sean Hayes and Eric McCormack lead tributes to 'unique talent' Leslie Jordan
The actor/comedian died after a car crash in Hollywood on Monday morning. He was 67. Following the sad news, Sean took to social media to honor Jordan, who played Beverley Leslie in the TV series. In addition, Eric shared that he was "crushed" by the sudden loss of Jordan. Elsewhere, Lynda Carter described Jordan as a "beautiful soul" and George Takei noted that he will miss the comedy star's "mirth and inimitable spirit".
