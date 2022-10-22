ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holly, MI

The Oakland Press

Adams advances to regional finals with dramatic shootout win over Troy

ROCHESTER HILLS — In a game that seemingly had it all, Rochester Adams emerged victorious in a Division 1 regional semifinal Tuesday, prevailing 5-4 over Troy in penalty kicks following 100 minutes of regulation and overtime that had remained deadlocked, 3-3. With each team having converted four of five penalty kicks through the initial series of shooters, Henry Hall buried the next attempt for Adams, which set the stage for Highlanders junior goalkeeper John Coon to put an end to the proceedings. With a quick dive to his left, Coon got his body in front of the ensuing Troy shot to record the game-clinching save and springboard Adams into Thursday’s regional finals.
TROY, MI
The Oakland Press

Final regular-season Oakland County football rankings

Scott Burnstein’s final Oakland County football rankings at the end of the regular season:. 1 Rochester Adams (8-1) — Mistake-free football is a Team Patritto hallmark. 2 West Bloomfield (8-1) — Showing the resilience of a champion. 3 Novi Detroit Catholic Central (6-2) — Shamrock tough usually...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
thecomeback.com

Michigan legend sends clear message to Michigan State fans

The Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans will open another chapter in their iconic rivalry this weekend in Ann Arbor. Taylor Lewan, a Michigan legend and current offensive lineman for the Tennessee Titans, is using the opportunity to send a message to Spartan fans looking to talk trash to him:
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Jason Carr: Enough with the Grosse Pointes already

Can we just stop with the whole Grosse Pointes nonsense?. First off, how the heck do you spell it/them? Gross Point? Grosse Pointe? Graus Poynt? I’m tired already. Ugh. In Miami there’s the city, Miami Beach and South Beach. That’s it. And Miami is a major metropolis! There’s no Miami Woods. There’s no Miami Farms.
GROSSE POINTE, MI
Outsider.com

Thousands of Hawks Spotted Flying Over Michigan

Thousands of Michigan hawks are making their way south for the winter. And their annual trip is creating a beautiful sight for area bird watchers. September and October are the peak migration months for hawks. And this year, the majority of them have chosen the past two weeks to make the flight.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Michigan’s Lowest Rated Restaurant. Is It Really the Worst?

Detroit is home to the lowest-rated restaurant in the state. One of Michigan’s lowest-rated restaurants is located in Detroit. According to Yelp, this restaurant has a 1.0-star rating, which is pretty much the worst in the state when you subtract all of the terribly rated franchises like Burger King, McDonald’s, and such.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Suggestions sought for de-looping Woodward Avenue in Pontiac

More people might be inclined to make downtown Pontiac a walkable space – if the state’s Woodward Avenue Loop redesign supports pedestrians, bicyclists and scooter riders, among others. That’s just one thread among more than 80 responses to an Michigan Department of Transportation survey asking residents about their...
PONTIAC, MI
Michigan Advance

‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say

With the Nov. 8 election approaching, top issues emerging for African-American voters are voting rights; rising crime rates; access to health care; gas, food and rent costs; and jobs.  These issues were lifted up during a get-out-the-vote rally in Highland Park in metro Detroit on Oct. 11.  “While voting is always an exercise in using […] The post ‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE

