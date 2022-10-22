ROCHESTER HILLS — In a game that seemingly had it all, Rochester Adams emerged victorious in a Division 1 regional semifinal Tuesday, prevailing 5-4 over Troy in penalty kicks following 100 minutes of regulation and overtime that had remained deadlocked, 3-3. With each team having converted four of five penalty kicks through the initial series of shooters, Henry Hall buried the next attempt for Adams, which set the stage for Highlanders junior goalkeeper John Coon to put an end to the proceedings. With a quick dive to his left, Coon got his body in front of the ensuing Troy shot to record the game-clinching save and springboard Adams into Thursday’s regional finals.

TROY, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO