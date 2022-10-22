Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
A Popular U.S Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens in TroyMadocTroy, MI
The Oakland Press
Adams advances to regional finals with dramatic shootout win over Troy
ROCHESTER HILLS — In a game that seemingly had it all, Rochester Adams emerged victorious in a Division 1 regional semifinal Tuesday, prevailing 5-4 over Troy in penalty kicks following 100 minutes of regulation and overtime that had remained deadlocked, 3-3. With each team having converted four of five penalty kicks through the initial series of shooters, Henry Hall buried the next attempt for Adams, which set the stage for Highlanders junior goalkeeper John Coon to put an end to the proceedings. With a quick dive to his left, Coon got his body in front of the ensuing Troy shot to record the game-clinching save and springboard Adams into Thursday’s regional finals.
The Oakland Press
Cranbrook scores late to knock off De La Salle, 2-1, in Division 2 regional semifinals
WATERFORD — Cameron Hannah scored twice and the Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood Cranes edged past the Warren De La Salle Pilots 2-1 in a Division 2 boys soccer regional semifinals Tuesday night. Hannah got the game winner with 11:16 to play when he raced down the left side and fired...
The Oakland Press
It’s wooden mitten season, as Oakland County’s teams start the football postseason
Up until now, everyone’s been chasing points. Now, they’re chasing mittens. The pursuit of the MHSAAA ‘wooden mitten’ trophies starts Friday, when the 2022 playoffs kick off, and there are plenty of Oakland County teams with aspirations of deep runs. And it’s not like that’s uncommon...
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from the Division 1 regional semifinal between Rochester Adams and Troy
Rochester Adams defeated Troy 5-4 in a penalty kick shootout following a 3-3 draw through regulation and overtime to win a Division 1 regional semifinal on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from the Detroit Catholic Central vs. Okemos Division 1 boys soccer regional semifinal
Okemos scored first in its Division 1 regional semifinal against Detroit Catholic Central, as it had in the regular season meeting, but the Shamrocks tied it to send it into overtime, where they scored twice to win, 3-1, and advance to Thursday’s regional championship game.
The Oakland Press
Final regular-season Oakland County football rankings
Scott Burnstein’s final Oakland County football rankings at the end of the regular season:. 1 Rochester Adams (8-1) — Mistake-free football is a Team Patritto hallmark. 2 West Bloomfield (8-1) — Showing the resilience of a champion. 3 Novi Detroit Catholic Central (6-2) — Shamrock tough usually...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County well-represented with 33 teams in the MHSAA football postseason
MILFORD — If Milford’s renaissance 2021 season — when the Mavericks earned a non-guaranteed playoff berth for the first time in a decade — was a breath of fresh air, then going back to the playoffs in 2022 was a breath, too. More like an exhale...
thecomeback.com
Michigan legend sends clear message to Michigan State fans
The Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans will open another chapter in their iconic rivalry this weekend in Ann Arbor. Taylor Lewan, a Michigan legend and current offensive lineman for the Tennessee Titans, is using the opportunity to send a message to Spartan fans looking to talk trash to him:
U-M's Donovan Edwards on Michigan State: "We're going to win and...leave them no mercy"
Several Wolverines weren't shy about hiding their confidence last week against of the annual Michigan-Michigan State game...
nbc25news.com
INTERVIEW: One-on-one with undisputed middleweight boxing champion Claressa Shields
This week, Mid-Michigan Now Sports Director Sam Ali spoke one-on-one with Flint native and undisputed middleweight boxing champion Claressa Shields. Here is the full interview:
MetroTimes
Former Detroit Pistons player lists Bloomfield Hills mansion for $3.5 million — let’s take a look inside
In 2021, Kelly Olynyk signed a 3-year deal with the Detroit Pistons, and one year later he's been traded to the Utah Jazz. This trade means Olynyk doesn't have much use for the Bloomfield Hills mansion he purchased, and the home has been listed for a cool $3.5 million. Located...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jason Carr: Enough with the Grosse Pointes already
Can we just stop with the whole Grosse Pointes nonsense?. First off, how the heck do you spell it/them? Gross Point? Grosse Pointe? Graus Poynt? I’m tired already. Ugh. In Miami there’s the city, Miami Beach and South Beach. That’s it. And Miami is a major metropolis! There’s no Miami Woods. There’s no Miami Farms.
Thousands of Hawks Spotted Flying Over Michigan
Thousands of Michigan hawks are making their way south for the winter. And their annual trip is creating a beautiful sight for area bird watchers. September and October are the peak migration months for hawks. And this year, the majority of them have chosen the past two weeks to make the flight.
Michigan’s Lowest Rated Restaurant. Is It Really the Worst?
Detroit is home to the lowest-rated restaurant in the state. One of Michigan’s lowest-rated restaurants is located in Detroit. According to Yelp, this restaurant has a 1.0-star rating, which is pretty much the worst in the state when you subtract all of the terribly rated franchises like Burger King, McDonald’s, and such.
Historic mansion in Saginaw’s Cathedral District listed for $299,900
SAGINAW, MI — A historic mansion for sale in Saginaw’s Cathedral District just hit the market for $299,900. The 2,120-square-foot home located at 732 S. Warren Ave. on the city’s East Side is MLive’s House of the Week. Homes across the state are showcased every Wednesday.
Attorney says charges dismissed against Detroit businessman Robert Carmack
An attorney for Detroit businessman Robert Carmack said a judge this month dismissed charges against him regarding a land deal in Detroit.
Watch replay: Whitmer, Dixon in second Michigan governor debate on October 25
Click here to watch the gubernatorial debate live. The second debate between Michigan's major candidates for governor, Democrat Gretchen Whitmer and Republican Tudor Dixon, will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Oakland University in Rochester. ...
Whitmer’s resolve competes with Dixon’s cuts at Detroit economic forum
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican Tudor Dixon pitched their platforms to the Detroit Economic Club Friday afternoon, arguing in turn that state government was either putting the pieces in place to guide Michigan toward prosperity or simply getting in the way. As the incumbent, Whitmer was both touting her own...
The Oakland Press
Suggestions sought for de-looping Woodward Avenue in Pontiac
More people might be inclined to make downtown Pontiac a walkable space – if the state’s Woodward Avenue Loop redesign supports pedestrians, bicyclists and scooter riders, among others. That’s just one thread among more than 80 responses to an Michigan Department of Transportation survey asking residents about their...
‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say
With the Nov. 8 election approaching, top issues emerging for African-American voters are voting rights; rising crime rates; access to health care; gas, food and rent costs; and jobs. These issues were lifted up during a get-out-the-vote rally in Highland Park in metro Detroit on Oct. 11. “While voting is always an exercise in using […] The post ‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say appeared first on Michigan Advance.
