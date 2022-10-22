Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WATCH: Wisconsin guard Isaac Lindsey surprised with a scholarship
Greg Gard and the Wisconsin Badgers coaching staff awarded sophomore walk-on Isaac Lindsey with a scholarship for the 2022-2023 season.
Badger Herald
Football: Four Badgers enter transfer portal as Jim Leonhard era begins
A flurry of now-former Badger football players have entered the transfer portal following former head coach Paul Chryst’s dismissal Sunday, Oct. 2. After a disastrous 34–10 blowout to former Wisconsin coach Bret Bielema’s Illinois Fighting Illini, UW athletic director Chris McIntosh decided that was the breaking point for the underperforming Badgers as he fired Chryst the next day.
nbc15.com
Chad Lewis takes Wisconsinites on paranormal journey through the state
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just in time for Halloween, researcher and author Chad Lewis is taking Wisconsinites on a paranormal journey Saturday. For over two decades, the author and Wisconsin native has traveled the world in search of the ‘strange and unusual.’ Lewis stopped at Madison libraries to share his findings and talk abut the spookiness that exists here in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin Hunter Takes Down State’s First Bow-Killed Elk in at Least 140 Years
An archer has officially taken Wisconsin’s first bow-killed elk in at least 140 years. Per reports, Dan Evenson of Cambridge, Wisconsin shot the 6-by-7 bull in the Clam Lake area. He made the amazing shot on Oct. 15 in the Clam Lake area after drawing one of only three elk tags awarded in a state lottery. The lottery garnered more than 25,000 applications.
Minnesota man killed in Iowa motorcycle crash
A Minnesota man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Iowa after he reportedly lost control of the bike on Friday. Paul Robert Werner, 62, from Shakopee, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Allamakee County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at about 4:15 p.m. on Great River Road,...
wearegreenbay.com
Correctional facility in Winnebago County named Facility of the Year
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Resource Center has been honored as the 2022 R. Scott Chavez Facility of the Year by the National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC). The award is given to one of the hundreds of NCCHC-accredited facilities for quality and innovation in the correctional...
seehafernews.com
Former WOMT Broadcaster Passes Away
Broadcasting lost a notable presence over the weekend. Al Ross, whose deep and pleasant voice has been featured locally, as well as statewide on Commercial and Public Radio and TV has died. Ross passed away last Friday, following a recent battle with cancer. The native of Neenah was 73. Al...
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique Store
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Wisconsin is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the infamous Columbus Antique Mall in Columbia County. Keep reading to learn more.
spmetrowire.com
Wisconsin Rapids man busted during drug sting in Stevens Point
A Wisconsin Rapids man was issued a signature bond after being arrested during a downtown drug sting. Eric Eaves, 43, made his b...
Always searching for a story: Curiosity drives Eden Prairie resident Mike Max
It’s midday in downtown Minneapolis, and Mike Max’s curiosity is on full display. Listen to him conversing with people on the sidewalks, people he sees every day — the curiosity is there. Watch him taking in the answers as he talks with members of an organization hired by the city of Minneapolis to help curb [...]
stcroix360.com
Proposed hog operation near St. Croix tributary sees major setback
DNR rejects request to revise manure management and says company must reapply for permits. A planned industrial livestock facility in Wisconsin near the Trade River, a tributary to the St. Croix, has hit major road blocks. The Department of Natural Resources told Cumberland LLC this week that it needs to start over with its application to raise 250,000 hogs per year at a site south of Grantsburg.
This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
T.J. Maxx reveals location of its next Minnesota store
A new T.J. Maxx will open in Minnesota next month. The retailer announced the new 22,200-square-foot store at Highway 61 and Tyler Road North in Red Wing will open on Sunday, Nov. 6. “Our newest store in Red Wing will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend and brand-name merchandise...
WEAU-TV 13
No One Hurt in Chippewa Falls Fire
SportScene 13 - Saturday, Pt. I (10/22/22) SportScene 13 - Saturday, Pt. I (10/22/22) SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (10/22/22) SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (10/22/22) SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 6 (10/22/22) SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 6 (10/22/22)
Exclusive: Tim Michels on jobs and economy, plans to shake up state agencies
MADISON, Wis. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels says he has big plans to shake up state agencies, including the Department of Natural Resources, which he wants to see split into two agencies. In an exclusive one-on-one interview with News 3 Now, Michels discussed his plans to re-work other state agencies and how he hopes that would impact the Wisconsin...
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
WEAU-TV 13
Man arrested, suspected of OWI after crash in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Police Department released video of a car crash that ended with injuries and a man arrested. The Eau Claire Police Department says a street camera caught the crash at 9:20 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the intersection of Clairemont Avenue and Menomonie Street. Footage shows the car veering off the road, striking a car stopped at a stop light, and rolling over onto a car parked in a parking lot.
wwisradio.com
Culver’s Serial Robber Strikes Again
(Lake Mills, WI) — There is a warning about a serial Culver’s robber in southeastern Wisconsin. Police in Lake Mills say they are looking for a man driving a maroon Jeep who robbed their Culver’s drive-through last month. Investigators say he is also suspected of robbing Culver’s Mequon and Janesville. No one is saying why the man is targeting Culver’s. His pictures are online, police are asking anyone who knows anything to please come forward.
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their Disappearances
The following individuals are listed as missing from the state of Minnesota with very little information. If you have any information on any of these cases, please contact Minnesota Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
wearegreenbay.com
Aerial enforcement scheduled for local Wisconsin counties
(WFRV) – Wisconsin State Patrol pilots will be keeping an eye out for traffic violations in two northeast Wisconsin counties this week. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will patrol areas in Waushara and Waupaca County on October 20-21. The...
Comments / 0