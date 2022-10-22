Read full article on original website
Second Season Preview: Olympia Spartans
Olympia is back in the playoffs for the first time in eight years, but it’s their second winning season in three years, including the COVID-shortened season. Olympia will travel to Benton on Saturday for a 3pm kickoff.
channel1450.com
Second Season Preview: Auburn Trojans
Auburn will head into the 2A postseason with an 6-3 record and is the 13 seed in the south bracket. Ryan Gardner talked about the Trojans and their first around matchup. Auburn will travel to Pana (8-1) out of the South Central Conference on Friday night at 7pm.
elisportsnetwork.com
HS Football: SPSL 4A Sumner a win away from clinching Title; logjam just below with 3 tied at 6-2
The SPSL 4A Football league looks like a car wreck with one vehicle slightly damaged that can be driven away and then a 4 car pile-up right behind them. Sumner put themselves in great position to clinch the tough SPSL by rolling over Bethel to improve to 7-1 and now are a win away from clinching the league Championship. The rest of the league is still a question with Graham-Kapowsin, Emerald Ridge and Puyallup all at 6-2, Curtis right behind at 5-3 and Bethel at 4-4. Puyallup and Curtis play each other as do G-K and Bethel. Sumner finishes with South Kitsap, Emerald Ridge plays Rogers and Olympia hosts Bellarmine Prep.
Huskies Receive Commitment from Son of Former Sonic Center
The UW has a pair of pledged recruits for its next basketball class.
SouthSoundTalk
Documentary About Rainier Beer Commercials Can’t Keep Memories All Bottled Up
RRRRRAAAAAAIIIINNNNIIIEEEER BEEEER — Locals of a certain age, sang along with that sentence. The bar-and-beer-cooler scene these days is a bit more stocked with microbrews and megabrands masquerading as IPA powerhouses, but there was a time when Rainier beer reigned supreme. Rainier’s rise to be the Northwest’s king of...
425magazine.com
Jack's is Bringing Its Central Texas BBQ to Lakewood
Central Texas BBQ flavors are now available in the South Sound with the Oct. 22 opening of Jack's BBQ's new Lakewood location. The Lakewood branch is Jack's sixth location in the region. Guests can expect the same tried-and-true smoked meats, sides, and desserts Jack’s has become known for since its founding by owner Jack Timmons. Breakfast tacos will also be served daily; Fridays will feature a smoked prime rib special.
southsoundbiz.com
Commercial Real Estate Development Continues Pushing South
The Tumwater Corporate Center at Interstate 5 and 93rd Avenue Southwest represents the southern push of warehouse projects along the I-5 corridor as companies seek more land and cheaper rents than near Tacoma or Seattle, while still enjoying good highway and rail access, available labor, and more affordable housing for workers.
King County looks to double conservation property tax
KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County voters will decide on a proposed property tax increase that would restore funding to a conservation program. King County Proposition 1 will appear on the November general election ballot. If approved by voters, it would restore its conservation futures tax in 2023 at a rate of 6.25 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, or an estimated $21.75 more per year.
Chronicle
Lewis County Passes Ordinance Banning Homeless Encampments on County Land
After a marathon meeting with about two hours of questions and comments from the public in where many were in support and some were opposed, the Lewis County commissioners on Tuesday voted 3-0 to approve an ordinance prohibiting unauthorized camping on county land and to adopt a resolution for homeless encampment removals and site clean ups.
Yakima Herald Republic
Iconic Federal Way rink to anchor new South King County community center
Michelle Geonanga has skated every rink between Olympia and Burlington, but, she said, the energy at the former Pattison’s West Skating Center “can’t be matched.”. When the family owners decided last year to sell the storied roller rink and retire, many of the rink's most devoted skaters were devastated.
thurstontalk.com
1918: Olympia High School Students Go On Strike Over Old Clothes (And More)
In Fall 1918, Olympia High School was a very different institution than it is today. Only a fraction of young people in town were enrolled. The school, which had been located on what is now the state capitol campus, had burned down that summer and classes were temporarily meeting at the local Baptist, Episcopal and United Churches until a new building was completed. World War I was still raging. The flu pandemic was looming. Both students and faculty were under a lot of stress.
thejoltnews.com
Olympia reviews brewery, pizza place proposals
The Site Plan Review Committee held a pre-submission conference to reuse two buildings at 525 Cherry Street SE for Ilk Beer and at 2124 Pacific Avenue SE for Vic's Pizza Pacific project on Wednesday, October 19. Ilk Beer. According to applicant Patrick Jansen, Ilk Beer is planning on operating a...
capitolhillseattle.com
This week in Capitol Hill history | 23rd and Jackson murder, Sitka and Spruce closes, Broadway Whole Foods opens
Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:. Di$trict 3: Orion drops new ad about campaign funding, Sawant has cash ‘EMERGENCY’. We love providing community news on CHS free for thousands of readers. What sustains the effort are voluntary subscriptions from paying supporters. If you are enjoying CHS, SUBSCRIBE HERE and help keep CHS available to all. Become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with no paywall. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.
q13fox.com
Coming to Seattle: Country legend George Strait announces stadium tour with Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town
Anyone who's been a country music fan in the last 40 years will definitely check "yes" for the chance to see three iconic talents on one stage. George Strait, Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town announced a six-stadium tour, with a planned stop at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The...
q13fox.com
Puget Sound Naval Shipyard looks to hire 1,500 workers in weekend hiring fair
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Puget Sound Naval Shipyard is looking to hire 1,500 employees in a hiring fair in Puyallup this weekend. Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PSNS) is holding the job fair from Oct. 27–28 at the Washington State Fairgrounds Expo Hall. The agency hopes to fill hundreds of entry-level and journey-level federal positions, all of them full time.
Seattle’s Famous Pike Place Market Has a Few Unsavory Residents
Pike Place Market in Seattle is one of the longest continually operating public farmers markets in America, making it a prime location for lingering spirits. This video previews some of the most haunted areas in the market and the stories connected to them. The market has been in existence for...
Chronicle
Brothers, Both Law Enforcement Veterans and W.F. West Grads, Provide Security for Chehalis Schools
It has been nearly 30 years since the Thornburg brothers graduated from W.F. West High School, but the two law enforcement veterans turned school security officers are still familiar faces on the campuses of their hometown school district. “We have a lot of connection and a lot of history with...
KUOW
WA softened drug penalties last year. Now some South King County cities are cracking down
For months, a coalition of mayors in South King County has criticized state and county approaches to public safety. In an open letter published in August, they blamed methamphetamine and “a flood of fentanyl” for an increase in violence and property crimes. Now these Western Washington cities are...
thetacomaledger.com
Over a century later, the “Tacoma Method” still stains our history
This November will be the 137th anniversary of one of the worst episodes of racial violence Tacoma has ever seen. On the morning of November 3, 1885, a riot of over 500 people led by Tacoma’s then-mayor Jacob Weisbach and other prominent white residents flooded Tacoma’s Little Canton China Town. The violent mob dragged Chinese and Chinese-American residents out into the streets. They stormed homes and businesses, forcing residents to march to the waterfront. Tacoma’s Chinese population was then herded onto trains headed to Portland, Oregon. Many Chinese and Chinese-American residents were expelled with just the clothes on their back. Once these residents were driven out of town, the mob spent the next few days burning down Chinese owned homes and businesses. This horrific episode of government official-sanctioned violence is known as the 1885 Tacoma Chinese Expulsion. At the peak of 19th century Chinese prejudice in the United States, the “Tacoma Method” was praised as an effective method to subdue Chinese communities on the West Coast.
Peek Inside Kenny G’s For Sale Breathtaking $85 Million Seattle Mansion
Seattle's most expensive house doesn't belong to Bill Gates or Jeff Bezos. You'd be surprised that Kenny G was once the owner of a Seattle mansion that's now the most expensive single-dwelling property on the market in Washington State. The property was built in 1995 and was once the home...
