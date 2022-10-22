Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
koamnewsnow.com
Columbus grabs momentum heading into 3A playoffs
COLUMBUS, Kan. – The Columbus Titans have a little momentum heading into the 3A playoffs, after beating Parsons 30-6 in their regular season finale last week. That win gave Columbus back to back wins for the first time this season. “It was our best performance of the season. We’re...
koamnewsnow.com
Aquinas knocks Pittsburg out of 5A soccer playoffs
PITTSBURG, Kan. – (WATCH) St. Thomas Aquinas tops Pittsburg in the 5A soccer regional semifinals Tuesday. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
koamnewsnow.com
Riverton prepares for its return to the state tournament
RIVERTON, Ks. – The Riverton Rams claimed the sub-state championship on Saturday and will compete for the state title for the third year in a row. “I think you see a really focused and intense group of kids,” says Riverton head coach Rebecca Lipasek. “They’ve been saying that they’re ready and have been talking about this since the summer.”
koamnewsnow.com
Special Olympics Kansas hosts another Trails and Treats event
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Earlier in the week, Special Olympics Kansas hosted a “Treat and Trails” event for kid athletes. Originally set for October 25th but moved to Thursday the 27 — they’re back at it again. Coming this Thursday from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM — athletes will walk the Watco trail. It’s to help them learn how to get around Pittsburg simply by walking or bicycling. Erin Fletcher, the Director of Grants and Development of Special Olympics Kansas, encourages everyone to come out and walk the trail with the athletes. Erin says it helps promote being inclusive.
Thousands without power in Oklahoma
Thousands are without power in Oklahoma Tuesday. The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) outage map indicates more than 800 PSO customers are without power in the state, as of 11 a.m. The Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company outage map indicates they have more than 3,000 customers without power. More...
KTUL
Burn Bans lifted in several counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several counties have lifted the burn bans that have been in place for many weeks following an extensive dry period in Oklahoma. Tulsa, Latimer and Mayes counties have all decided not to renew the burn bans for their areas and Creek County canceled it's burn ban six days early.
Tulsa police find lost child in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said they are looking for the home of a lost child who was found in south Tulsa. Police said a 911 caller found the child walking along South Peoria Avenue near East 61st Street and called police. The child appears to be about 2...
Oklahoma ranchers worried after arson destroys hay bales
Ranchers in Rogers County are worried after a weekend arson fire destroyed hundreds of acres, also destroyed thousands of dollars worth of hay bales.
JJ's Gourmet Burger, legendary Tulsa restaurant, closes after 53 years
The longtime restaurant posted about the closure on the Facebook page Monday night, the property has been on the market for several years.
Muskogee firefighters contain car fire at a Sonic
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee Fire Department contained a fire after a BMW caught on fire inside a stall at a Sonic restaurant on N York Street Monday afternoon. Jeff Watkins, Muskogee Fire Department’s public information officer, told FOX23 that three stalls at the Sonic are now unusable because of the fire. The restaurant is only doing drive-thru services at this time as well, Watkins explained. Despite exterior damage, he said the fire didn’t cause any structural damage to the building.
Driverless tractor kills pedestrian in southeast Kansas
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Cherokee, Kansas man has died after being hit by a driverless tractor in eastern Kansas on Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log says a 190 Allis Chalmers driverless tractor struck 73-year-old Joseph Carlson while he was outside of a pickup truck at 11 a.m. on Saturday. It happened […]
News On 6
Flood Advisory In Effect For Several Oklahoma Counties
The National weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for Adair, Cherokee, Haskell, Latimer, Muskogee and Sequoyah counties until 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Wind Advisory for several counties in Oklahoma on Tuesday morning. According to the NWS, the advisory is currently in effect...
13-Year-Old Injured In Tulsa Crash
A 13-year-old was injured in a crash early Sunday morning in Tulsa, according to authorities. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:55 a.m. near South Garnett Road and East Admiral Place. The 13-year-old driver was heading northbound on South Garnett Road when they tried to elude officers,...
Fast-moving grassfires plague the area
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 4 p.m. Saturday reports of a fast-moving grassfire near CR300 and Juniper Road north of Carl Junction. This is the second large fire of the day for Carl Junction Fire Protection District. Google Map screenshot, yellow marks general location of fire. About 1 p.m. CJ battled an hours-long grassfire to the NE of MO-96 and...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Jobs Impacted at Phillips 66 in Bartlesville
"Phillips 66 is undergoing a companywide effort to optimize its cost structure and reimagine its operating model to enable sustainable savings. Part of this effort includes designing an organization that can quickly adapt to market and industry fluctuations and that allows us to sustain the cost improvements over the long term.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: deceased couple found, fugitive apprehended
NEOSHO, Mo. – The Neosho Police Department opens an investigation after two residents were found deceased inside their home. On October 23, Neosho Police Dispatch received reports of a deceased male and female at the 1000 block of Stratford Place. When NPD Officers arrived, they discovered Charles Barnett, 87, and Donna Barnett, 78, of Neosho, as well as a .38 caliber firearm. The media release indicates both subjects were deceased at the time of discovery. After further investigation, NPD Officers determined the deaths were a result of a murder-suicide. Click here to read more about this story.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Driver Plows into Sand Springs (OK) Fire Truck at Scene of Earlier Crash
A driver traveling during rainy conditions plowed into the side of a Sand Springs fire engine Monday afternoon, a fire official said, TulsaWorld.com reported. The crews of two Sand Springs fire trucks were assisting the Oklahoma Highway Patrol at the scene of an earlier wreck in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 412 just west of 129th West Avenue about 1:30 p.m., the report said.
Owasso man, 18, involved in double fatal crash was driving ‘in excess of 150 mph’
STILLWATER, Okla. — An Owasso man was arrested and faces two counts of second-degree murder after police say he caused a crash that killed two people in Stillwater. Luke Christopher House, 18, of Owasso was taken into custody a week after he was involved in a crash on State Highway 51 (6th Avenue) near Country Club Road in Stillwater on Oct. 15, Stillwater police said.
Rural Oklahoma counties challenged with public safety funds
The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office recently received radios donated from Creek County Sheriff's Office for every patrol car.
News On 6
Some Counties Lift Burn Bans After Heavy Rains
Several counties are reconsidering their burn bans after storms and heavy rain hit the state Monday. County leaders are pretty optimistic about the rain, but some said they’ll need several more days of it before they can lift the ban. Others said the bans can expire for now. Rogers...
Comments / 0