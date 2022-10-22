ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
koamnewsnow.com

Columbus grabs momentum heading into 3A playoffs

COLUMBUS, Kan. – The Columbus Titans have a little momentum heading into the 3A playoffs, after beating Parsons 30-6 in their regular season finale last week. That win gave Columbus back to back wins for the first time this season. “It was our best performance of the season. We’re...
COLUMBUS, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Aquinas knocks Pittsburg out of 5A soccer playoffs

PITTSBURG, Kan. – (WATCH) St. Thomas Aquinas tops Pittsburg in the 5A soccer regional semifinals Tuesday. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
PITTSBURG, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Riverton prepares for its return to the state tournament

RIVERTON, Ks. – The Riverton Rams claimed the sub-state championship on Saturday and will compete for the state title for the third year in a row. “I think you see a really focused and intense group of kids,” says Riverton head coach Rebecca Lipasek. “They’ve been saying that they’re ready and have been talking about this since the summer.”
RIVERTON, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Special Olympics Kansas hosts another Trails and Treats event

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Earlier in the week, Special Olympics Kansas hosted a “Treat and Trails” event for kid athletes. Originally set for October 25th but moved to Thursday the 27 — they’re back at it again. Coming this Thursday from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM — athletes will walk the Watco trail. It’s to help them learn how to get around Pittsburg simply by walking or bicycling. Erin Fletcher, the Director of Grants and Development of Special Olympics Kansas, encourages everyone to come out and walk the trail with the athletes. Erin says it helps promote being inclusive.
PITTSBURG, KS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Thousands without power in Oklahoma

Thousands are without power in Oklahoma Tuesday. The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) outage map indicates more than 800 PSO customers are without power in the state, as of 11 a.m. The Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company outage map indicates they have more than 3,000 customers without power. More...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Burn Bans lifted in several counties

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several counties have lifted the burn bans that have been in place for many weeks following an extensive dry period in Oklahoma. Tulsa, Latimer and Mayes counties have all decided not to renew the burn bans for their areas and Creek County canceled it's burn ban six days early.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa police find lost child in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said they are looking for the home of a lost child who was found in south Tulsa. Police said a 911 caller found the child walking along South Peoria Avenue near East 61st Street and called police. The child appears to be about 2...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Muskogee firefighters contain car fire at a Sonic

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee Fire Department contained a fire after a BMW caught on fire inside a stall at a Sonic restaurant on N York Street Monday afternoon. Jeff Watkins, Muskogee Fire Department’s public information officer, told FOX23 that three stalls at the Sonic are now unusable because of the fire. The restaurant is only doing drive-thru services at this time as well, Watkins explained. Despite exterior damage, he said the fire didn’t cause any structural damage to the building.
MUSKOGEE, OK
KSN News

Driverless tractor kills pedestrian in southeast Kansas

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Cherokee, Kansas man has died after being hit by a driverless tractor in eastern Kansas on Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log says a 190 Allis Chalmers driverless tractor struck 73-year-old Joseph Carlson while he was outside of a pickup truck at 11 a.m. on Saturday. It happened […]
CHEROKEE, KS
News On 6

Flood Advisory In Effect For Several Oklahoma Counties

The National weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for Adair, Cherokee, Haskell, Latimer, Muskogee and Sequoyah counties until 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Wind Advisory for several counties in Oklahoma on Tuesday morning. According to the NWS, the advisory is currently in effect...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

13-Year-Old Injured In Tulsa Crash

A 13-year-old was injured in a crash early Sunday morning in Tulsa, according to authorities. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:55 a.m. near South Garnett Road and East Admiral Place. The 13-year-old driver was heading northbound on South Garnett Road when they tried to elude officers,...
TULSA, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Fast-moving grassfires plague the area

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 4 p.m. Saturday reports of a fast-moving grassfire near CR300 and Juniper Road north of Carl Junction. This is the second large fire of the day for Carl Junction Fire Protection District. Google Map screenshot, yellow marks general location of fire. About 1 p.m. CJ battled an hours-long grassfire to the NE of MO-96 and...
CARL JUNCTION, MO
bartlesvilleradio.com

Jobs Impacted at Phillips 66 in Bartlesville

"Phillips 66 is undergoing a companywide effort to optimize its cost structure and reimagine its operating model to enable sustainable savings. Part of this effort includes designing an organization that can quickly adapt to market and industry fluctuations and that allows us to sustain the cost improvements over the long term.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: deceased couple found, fugitive apprehended

NEOSHO, Mo. – The Neosho Police Department opens an investigation after two residents were found deceased inside their home. On October 23, Neosho Police Dispatch received reports of a deceased male and female at the 1000 block of Stratford Place. When NPD Officers arrived, they discovered Charles Barnett, 87, and Donna Barnett, 78, of Neosho, as well as a .38 caliber firearm. The media release indicates both subjects were deceased at the time of discovery. After further investigation, NPD Officers determined the deaths were a result of a murder-suicide. Click here to read more about this story.
NEOSHO, MO
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Driver Plows into Sand Springs (OK) Fire Truck at Scene of Earlier Crash

A driver traveling during rainy conditions plowed into the side of a Sand Springs fire engine Monday afternoon, a fire official said, TulsaWorld.com reported. The crews of two Sand Springs fire trucks were assisting the Oklahoma Highway Patrol at the scene of an earlier wreck in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 412 just west of 129th West Avenue about 1:30 p.m., the report said.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Owasso man, 18, involved in double fatal crash was driving ‘in excess of 150 mph’

STILLWATER, Okla. — An Owasso man was arrested and faces two counts of second-degree murder after police say he caused a crash that killed two people in Stillwater. Luke Christopher House, 18, of Owasso was taken into custody a week after he was involved in a crash on State Highway 51 (6th Avenue) near Country Club Road in Stillwater on Oct. 15, Stillwater police said.
STILLWATER, OK
News On 6

Some Counties Lift Burn Bans After Heavy Rains

Several counties are reconsidering their burn bans after storms and heavy rain hit the state Monday. County leaders are pretty optimistic about the rain, but some said they’ll need several more days of it before they can lift the ban. Others said the bans can expire for now. Rogers...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK

