ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monahans, TX

Comments / 0

Related
cbs7.com

RECAP: Midland Legacy volleyball wins district title for 2nd year in a row

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Legacy High School volleyball team defeated Frenship in four sets on Tuesday night to capture the outright district title. It is the second season in a row that the Rebels were the sole champion of 2-6A. Watch the video above to see highlights, celebration, and reaction from Tuesday’s win.
MIDLAND, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas Tech – TCU game held for 6-day window

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story indicated a specific game time. However, officials have delayed the announcement. This story has been corrected to reflect the delay. LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech will face off against Texas Christian University in Fort Worth on Saturday, November 5. The game time has been held for 6 day […]
FORT WORTH, TX
cbs7.com

MCS band named 2022 TAPPS state marching champions

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Christian School marching competed in the TAPPS state marching contest in Waco earlier this week. 10 marching bands competed at the state-level contest (which was held indoors due to inclement weather). Not only did the band receive Division One ratings but the group also...
MIDLAND, TX
FMX 94.5

Texas Tech vs Baylor is Officially a Blackout

Texas Tech football is 14-12 while wearing all black since 2009. On Saturday, they'll have the chance to move to 15-12 this weekend against Baylor because the Red Raiders are having themselves a good old-fashioned blackout. The Red Raiders will also be looking to stay undefeated at home after beating...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday October 17 – October 23, 2022

The week has just started again and it already feels like this week is going by super fast already as we get closer to the end of October. There are so many parties going on this weekend that I am so excited but not ready for them just yet. This past weekend Texas Tech faced off against West Virginia and won (hopefully we do the same to Baylor), the Moonlight Market celebrated their one year anniversary, and we just celebrated the season finale of the House of the Dragon.
LUBBOCK, TX
cbs7.com

Free Thanksgiving boxes

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Basin Mission Center will be providing 400 free Thanksgiving boxes to families in the community. The boxes are filled with turkey, vegetables and dessert for a full Thanksgiving meal. Families who are interested in a free box need to register at the Permian Basin...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midland County deals with voting issues for MISD Board of Trustees

Judge John Shrode of the 358th District Court said temporary restraining orders were for “extreme necessity or hardship.”. The Midland Bulldogs picked up their first district win of the season, beating Odessa High 41-31 at Ratliff Stadium. Updated: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:59 PM CDT. The Monahans Loboes won...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Rink ’n’ Roll hosts Fright Night

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Fright Night kicked off Sunday evening at Music City Mall many people attended the event dressed up in the Halloween spirit. Music City Mall’s manager Greg Morgan says the turnout surprised him. “It’s really amazing to see the community coming back out, especially post-covid,” Morgan...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

First day of early voting leads to trouble for Midland County

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Ballots in Midland had errors this morning that didn’t allow certain voters to vote on candidates for district 6 of the MISD board of trustees. The Midland county elections office discovered this morning that there was a transposition error on the ballots for precinct 402 that didn’t allow them to vote for the MISD school board of trustees.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Natural gas and electricity bills expected to increase this winter

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Natural gas and electricity bills are forecasted to be a lot higher this winter than they were last year. I sat down with two energy experts today that say despite the higher prices projected, things aren’t as straightforward as they seem. “The idea that later...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Meet the temporary residents of the Brown-Dorsey home

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Brown-Dorsey home is the oldest house in Midland. The original owner, Zachary Taylor Brown, brought his family to Midland from Illinois in 1884 and had his home built five years later. Over 120 years later, the home’s still up and tonight you can see something from 120 years ago that might make your bones chill.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland County missing person found

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A spokesperson with Midland County tells CBS7 that 21-year-old, Bryan Alfredo Molinar Caraveo has been found. He was uninjured. The man was located by a community member and brought into the Sheriff’s Office this morning. **************** ORIGINAL STORY**************. Midland County Sheriff’s Office is asking the...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Fort Stockton woman dies in Crane County crash

CRANE COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Fort Stockton killed this weekend in a crash in Crane County has been identified by Texas Department of Public Safety as 29-year-old Chelsea Sanchez, 29. Sanchez was pronounced dead at the scene.  According to a news release, around 7:00 a.m. on October 22, DPS troopers responded to the scene of […]
CRANE COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

OHS Student arrested for threats made last week

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Monday, October 25th ECISD police were notified of a threat made by a student on a bus last week. After investigating, a freshman girl at Odessa High admitted to saying she would bring a gun to school next week, telling officers it was a joke.
ODESSA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy