RECAP: Midland Legacy volleyball wins district title for 2nd year in a row
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Legacy High School volleyball team defeated Frenship in four sets on Tuesday night to capture the outright district title. It is the second season in a row that the Rebels were the sole champion of 2-6A. Watch the video above to see highlights, celebration, and reaction from Tuesday’s win.
Texas Tech – TCU game held for 6-day window
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story indicated a specific game time. However, officials have delayed the announcement. This story has been corrected to reflect the delay. LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech will face off against Texas Christian University in Fort Worth on Saturday, November 5. The game time has been held for 6 day […]
MCS band named 2022 TAPPS state marching champions
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Christian School marching competed in the TAPPS state marching contest in Waco earlier this week. 10 marching bands competed at the state-level contest (which was held indoors due to inclement weather). Not only did the band receive Division One ratings but the group also...
Texas Tech vs Baylor is Officially a Blackout
Texas Tech football is 14-12 while wearing all black since 2009. On Saturday, they'll have the chance to move to 15-12 this weekend against Baylor because the Red Raiders are having themselves a good old-fashioned blackout. The Red Raiders will also be looking to stay undefeated at home after beating...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday October 17 – October 23, 2022
The week has just started again and it already feels like this week is going by super fast already as we get closer to the end of October. There are so many parties going on this weekend that I am so excited but not ready for them just yet. This past weekend Texas Tech faced off against West Virginia and won (hopefully we do the same to Baylor), the Moonlight Market celebrated their one year anniversary, and we just celebrated the season finale of the House of the Dragon.
Free Thanksgiving boxes
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Basin Mission Center will be providing 400 free Thanksgiving boxes to families in the community. The boxes are filled with turkey, vegetables and dessert for a full Thanksgiving meal. Families who are interested in a free box need to register at the Permian Basin...
Midland County deals with voting issues for MISD Board of Trustees
Judge John Shrode of the 358th District Court said temporary restraining orders were for “extreme necessity or hardship.”. The Midland Bulldogs picked up their first district win of the season, beating Odessa High 41-31 at Ratliff Stadium. Updated: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:59 PM CDT. The Monahans Loboes won...
Ector County Sheriff’s Office trains with world’s top shooter
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The world’s top-ranked pistol shooter is in Odessa this week to train the Ector County Sheriff’s Office on proper shooting techniques. It’s not every day you get to learn from the best in the world, but that’s exactly what the ECSO got to do on Tuesday.
1 injured in Plainview, ‘shot multiple times’
Police in Plainview responded to a shooting Saturday night at the Goodfellas Bar and Grill, 2105 Dimmit Road.
Rink ’n’ Roll hosts Fright Night
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Fright Night kicked off Sunday evening at Music City Mall many people attended the event dressed up in the Halloween spirit. Music City Mall’s manager Greg Morgan says the turnout surprised him. “It’s really amazing to see the community coming back out, especially post-covid,” Morgan...
First day of early voting leads to trouble for Midland County
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Ballots in Midland had errors this morning that didn’t allow certain voters to vote on candidates for district 6 of the MISD board of trustees. The Midland county elections office discovered this morning that there was a transposition error on the ballots for precinct 402 that didn’t allow them to vote for the MISD school board of trustees.
Here’s where speed limits will change in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock City Council approved an ordinance on Tuesday that would change speed limits in various places around the city. While technically the changes took immediate effect after the ordinance was approved, in reality, signs with the old speed limit will be replaced with new ones, along with red flags to notify […]
Overnight crash, Northwest Lubbock with moderate injuries
Lubbock Police said a car crashed into a tree overnight in the 5700 block of 4th Street.
Natural gas and electricity bills expected to increase this winter
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Natural gas and electricity bills are forecasted to be a lot higher this winter than they were last year. I sat down with two energy experts today that say despite the higher prices projected, things aren’t as straightforward as they seem. “The idea that later...
Meet the temporary residents of the Brown-Dorsey home
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Brown-Dorsey home is the oldest house in Midland. The original owner, Zachary Taylor Brown, brought his family to Midland from Illinois in 1884 and had his home built five years later. Over 120 years later, the home’s still up and tonight you can see something from 120 years ago that might make your bones chill.
Notice a new fee on your Sonic Drive-In order? Here’s why
If you noticed an extra charge on your receipt after a visit to a Lubbock Sonic Drive-In, franchisee Rodney Warren said inflation is to blame.
Midland County missing person found
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A spokesperson with Midland County tells CBS7 that 21-year-old, Bryan Alfredo Molinar Caraveo has been found. He was uninjured. The man was located by a community member and brought into the Sheriff’s Office this morning. **************** ORIGINAL STORY**************. Midland County Sheriff’s Office is asking the...
Fort Stockton woman dies in Crane County crash
CRANE COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Fort Stockton killed this weekend in a crash in Crane County has been identified by Texas Department of Public Safety as 29-year-old Chelsea Sanchez, 29. Sanchez was pronounced dead at the scene. According to a news release, around 7:00 a.m. on October 22, DPS troopers responded to the scene of […]
OHS Student arrested for threats made last week
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Monday, October 25th ECISD police were notified of a threat made by a student on a bus last week. After investigating, a freshman girl at Odessa High admitted to saying she would bring a gun to school next week, telling officers it was a joke.
Peggy Sue’s former home in West Lubbock now on Airbnb
The former home of Peggy Sue Gerron, the inspiration for Buddy Holly's 1957 hit song, is now available for booking on Airbnb after it was bought by a father-son duo last November.
