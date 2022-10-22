Haines City football adjusts in second half, dominates George Jenkins 31-7

LAKELAND — Haines City lost to Winter Haven a few weeks ago and that assisted in knocking the Hornets out of playoff contention. But head coach Pat Herrington wanted his football team to play good ball and compete relaxed and free.

His expectations didn’t come to fruition until the second half, though, but ultimately the Hornets blew out George Jenkins 31-7 Friday at George Jenkins' Veterans Stadium.

George Jenkins running back Ke’Shon Tyler racked up 122 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries.

“We started off slow,” Herrington said. “I kind of knew when we got off the bus, we didn’t have any juice. I knew we were going to start off slow. But man we got in their butt a little bit at halftime, and they answered the call. Came back with more focus. Paid a little bit more attention to detail. Made an adjustment.”

Below are takeaways to Haines City’s win over George Jenkins.

Haines City makes adjustment at halftime

With Haines City down 7-2 at the break, Herrington made the adjustment of adjustments that neutralized George Jenkins. Herrington decided to go to an odd front on defense even though for the majority of the year the Hornets go even front. Instead, the defensive line comprised a nose tackle and a 4i-technique, and this messed up the George Jenkins blocking scheme.

“That made everything bounce outside, and that was beneficial to us because we have a lot of speed on the outside," Herrington said.

The defense forced George Jenkins to turn the ball over on downs on back-to-back possessions to open the second half. This led to Tyler's 50-yard touchdown run with 10:02 to go in third quarter then a 28-yard touchdown run by running back Jamarius Knight with 6:06 left in the quarter.

With Haines City up 16-7, Hornets quarterback Samauri Wilson rolled out to the left and threw a 22-yard pass on a rope to receiver Christopher Benton with 2:39 left in the third. This capped a four-play 42-yard drive.

At this point, Haines City’s pass rushers were teeing off on quarterback Sincere Burroughts, recording three straight sacks in the third.

Tyler then rammed it in for a 1-yard TD to cap the final score.

Both teams start game sloppy on offense

Both teams started the game slow. The first four offensive possessions by George Jenkins resulted in turnovers, with two being fumbles and two botched snaps on punts. The last botched snap was in the end zone and Haines City was awarded a safety early in the second quarter, which was the game’s first points.

Haines City also turned the ball over on its first four possessions, including two fumbles and a botched punt.

On the ensuing George Jenkins possession following the Haines City turnover, running back Amare Mingiaa punched in a 1-yard touchdown with 2:31 to go in the second thanks to his burly offensive line muscling him in the end zone.

Players of the game for both Polk teams

Tyler on offense is a no-brainer. But Benton needs to be mentioned because he caught a 22-yard touchdown and also blocked a punt. He was making plays all over the field all night.

For George Jenkins on defense, it's Isaiah Blankenship, who’s name was called a lot for making tackles all over the field, consistently.

Up next, Haines City (4-3) will have a bye week and play Tohopekaliga Nov.4 on the road. And George Jenkins (4-4 will next play in a district game vs. Lake Gibson Friday on the road.