ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haines City, FL

Haines City football adjusts in second half, dominates George Jenkins 31-7

By Robert Magobet, The Ledger
The Ledger
The Ledger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dmspS_0iiZFrwa00

LAKELAND — Haines City lost to Winter Haven a few weeks ago and that assisted in knocking the Hornets out of playoff contention. But head coach Pat Herrington wanted his football team to play good ball and compete relaxed and free.

His expectations didn’t come to fruition until the second half, though, but ultimately the Hornets blew out George Jenkins 31-7 Friday at George Jenkins' Veterans Stadium.

George Jenkins running back Ke’Shon Tyler racked up 122 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries.

“We started off slow,” Herrington said. “I kind of knew when we got off the bus, we didn’t have any juice. I knew we were going to start off slow. But man we got in their butt a little bit at halftime, and they answered the call. Came back with more focus. Paid a little bit more attention to detail. Made an adjustment.”

Below are takeaways to Haines City’s win over George Jenkins.

Haines City makes adjustment at halftime

With Haines City down 7-2 at the break, Herrington made the adjustment of adjustments that neutralized George Jenkins. Herrington decided to go to an odd front on defense even though for the majority of the year the Hornets go even front. Instead, the defensive line comprised a nose tackle and a 4i-technique, and this messed up the George Jenkins blocking scheme.

“That made everything bounce outside, and that was beneficial to us because we have a lot of speed on the outside," Herrington said.

The defense forced George Jenkins to turn the ball over on downs on back-to-back possessions to open the second half. This led to Tyler's 50-yard touchdown run with 10:02 to go in third quarter then a 28-yard touchdown run by running back Jamarius Knight with 6:06 left in the quarter.

With Haines City up 16-7, Hornets quarterback Samauri Wilson rolled out to the left and threw a 22-yard pass on a rope to receiver Christopher Benton with 2:39 left in the third. This capped a four-play 42-yard drive.

At this point, Haines City’s pass rushers were teeing off on quarterback Sincere Burroughts, recording three straight sacks in the third.

Tyler then rammed it in for a 1-yard TD to cap the final score.

Both teams start game sloppy on offense

Both teams started the game slow. The first four offensive possessions by George Jenkins resulted in turnovers, with two being fumbles and two botched snaps on punts. The last botched snap was in the end zone and Haines City was awarded a safety early in the second quarter, which was the game’s first points.

Haines City also turned the ball over on its first four possessions, including two fumbles and a botched punt.

On the ensuing George Jenkins possession following the Haines City turnover, running back Amare Mingiaa punched in a 1-yard touchdown with 2:31 to go in the second thanks to his burly offensive line muscling him in the end zone.

Players of the game for both Polk teams

Tyler on offense is a no-brainer. But Benton needs to be mentioned because he caught a 22-yard touchdown and also blocked a punt. He was making plays all over the field all night.

For George Jenkins on defense, it's Isaiah Blankenship, who’s name was called a lot for making tackles all over the field, consistently.

Up next, Haines City (4-3) will have a bye week and play Tohopekaliga Nov.4 on the road. And George Jenkins (4-4 will next play in a district game vs. Lake Gibson Friday on the road.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Lakelander Magazine

Coach Bill Castle | What is a Lakelander?

A Lakelander for 51 years | Head coach of Lakeland High School football since 1976 | 11th winningest high school coach in the history of football in America. C oach Castle was inducted in the Florida High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame in 2002 – and 20 years later he is still piling up wins and giving locals something to cheer about on Friday nights.
LAKELAND, FL
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Die-Hards: Thoughts on Decommitment of Wide Receiver Daidren Zipperer

Saturday night Pitt lost a football game, and on Monday night they lost a verbal commitment. 2023 three-star wide receiver Daidren Zipperer announced on Twitter that he was opening his recruitment back up and was no longer committed to Pitt. The native of Lakeland, Florida wasn’t committed to Pitt very...
LAKELAND, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Bonnet Springs Park has grand opening in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. — For Bill Tinsley, Bonnet Springs Park has been a vision for six and a half years in the making. “I'm not on Earth right now, actually. I'm over the Moon. It's just been incredible to watch the people and the reaction here during this opening after six and a half years of knowing this day was coming,” Tinsley, the president of Bonnet Springs Park, said.
LAKELAND, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Missing-Endangered Tampa Woman Located

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Danielle Durden has been located, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was searching for a missing endangered adult in Tampa. Between Saturday, October 22, 2022, and Sunday, October 23, 2022, Danielle Durden, 23, left her residence in
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Third phase of disaster SNAP benefits extends to six more counties impacted by Ian

TAMPA, Fla. — Weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall, people in hard-hit areas are now becoming eligible for Disaster SNAP benefits for a limited registration time. As the Florida Department of Children and Families is set to open the third phase of D-SNAP on Monday, Oct. 24, people in Hillsborough, Lake, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole and Volusia counties will be eligible to apply.
FLORIDA STATE
aroundosceola.com

DCF D-SNAP assistance phase including Osceola County opens today (Monday)

The third phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) will open on Monday, Oc. 24 for Hillsborough, Lake, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole, and Volusia counties. D-SNAP provides food assistance for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian who are not currently receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Armed burglary suspect who tried to evade deputies by jumping into river is identified

SEMNOLE COUNTY, Fla. — An armed burglary suspect who evaded deputies Saturday has been arrested on multiple charges including drug possession and fleeing and eluding police. According to the arrest report, Oscar Leonides Jr., 28, of Apopka, an armed burglary suspect, was traveling in a stolen Chevy Silverado and entered Seminole County on State Road 419.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Missing 13-year-old from Hernando County found in Marion County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing 13-year-old girl from Hernando County has been found, according to authorities. The FDLE said the minor was last seen on Burwell Road in Webster, Florida, Saturday. Hours after the FDLE alert, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the child was found safe in Marion County. She will now be […]
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
The Ledger

The Ledger

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
926K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lakeland, FL from Lakeland Ledger.

 http://theledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy