Clearwater, FL

Lakeland dominates Clearwater International to win by 38 points

By Roy Fuoco, The Ledger
The Ledger
The Ledger
 4 days ago
LAKELAND — It was supposed to be competitive matchup.

Instead, the game turned into another lopsided win that had a running clock with just under 11 minutes to play, and Lakeland's 44-6 margin of victory over Clearwater Academy International even took Lakeland coach Bill Castle by surprise.

"Well, the defense played great tonight," Castle said. "Overall, they've been averaging a lot of points. It was a just a good team win. The defense played well, the offensive play played great. They picked up some blitzes and we broke some big plays in the first half."

Lakeland had touchdown runs of 49 yards by Markell Johnson and 30 yards by D'marus Rucker.

After Clearwater International scored on its only big play of the game, a 74-yard touchdown pass from quarter Evans Chuba that cut Lakeland's lead to 9-6, it was all Lakeland.

Zach Pleuss scored on a 2-yard run, Rucker scored on a 30-yard run, and Pleuss' 6-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Williams capped the first-half scoring with the the Dreadnaughts firmly in control of the game.

Quite simply, Lakeland dominated in all three facets of the game.

Lakeland's defense set the tone

Two plays into the game, Kamaurri McKinley, who at halftime was named homecoming king, intercepted a pass and returned it to the Knights' 11. Lakeland had to settle for a Lorcan Muldoon 21-yard field goal.

Tank Johnson also intercepted a pass, and Cormani McClain broke up a fourth down pass that gave Lakeland the ball near midfield. Chevaughn Hibbert, Jack Proctor and Larry Jones had sacks.

Lakeland held the Knights to just 27 yards rushing and 167 yards of total offense, 74 of which came on their lone scoring play.

The six points allowed did not surprise Jones.

"We practice well all week, so I had seen this coming," he said. "We were all focused. We knew it was a big game, and whenever it's a big game, we know to stay focused."

Dreadnaughts continue to spread the wealth offensively

When Lakeland won the state title in 2018, the offense centered around running back Demarkcus Bowman. This year, there is not just one go-to player.

Markell Johnson and D'marius Rucker each had eight carries for 82 and 55 yards respectively, and Don'ares Johns had seven carries for 43 yards.

Pleuss completed four passes to four different receivers with Tyler Williams catching five passes for 27 yards and a touchdown.

"Every day at practice, every receiver, every tight end, every running back gets ready for Friday, and our chemistry is amazing," said Pleuss, who completed 8 of 12 passes for 77 yards.

Lakeland's special teams keeps Knights pinned

Williams does Lakeland' punting and his first punt was downed at the 1. Three plays later, Tank Johnson had his interception.

Williams' second punt was downed at the 8.

Roy Fuoco can be reached at roy.fuoco@theledger.com or at 863-802-7526. Follow him on Twitter: @RoyFuoco.

