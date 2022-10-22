ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These were the top Week 9 high school football performers in Greater Lansing

By Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal
Here is a look at the top performers from Week 9 high school football games in Greater Lansing. This reflects information submitted to the LSJ.

TOP PERFORMERS

Ramsey Bousseau, Olivet: The senior finished with 236 yards rushing and two touchdowns and added an interception for the Eagles in their victory over Gull Lake.

Bryce Kauffman, Potterville: Kauffman finished with 210 rushing yards and four sores while helping the Vikings notch their first victory of the season.

Shawn Foster, Grand Ledge: The senior helped the Comets claim a share of the CAAC Blue title, carrying the ball 35 times for 243 yards and three touchdowns and completing 8 of 13 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown.

Brandon Soltis, DeWitt : The senior kicker became the MHSAA career leader in made extra points,, breaking a record previously held by Ithaca's Adam Culp. He made all seven of his extra point attempts on Friday and became the career leader with his first make.

STAT LEADERS

Passing

Dalen Adams, East Lansing - 210 yards

Ronnie Spencer, Waverly - 182 yards

Jacob Halfmann, Fowler - 162 yards

Jack Jacobs, Lansing Catholic 162 yards

Ty Randall, Laingsburg - 159 yards

Shawn Foster, Grand Ledge - 145 yards

Alex Petersburg, Williamston - 139 yards

Dylan May, Pewamo-Westphalia - 120 yards

Drew Robinson, Stockbridge - 117 yards

Tryce Tokar, Ovid-Elsie - 104 yards

Rushing

Shawn Foster, Grand Ledge - 243 yards

Ramsey Bousseau, Olivet - 236 yards

Bryce Kauffman, Potterville - 210 yards

Bronson Bupp, Ithaca - 177 yards

Bradlee Uhlmann, Bath - 158 yards

Nakai Amachree, Haslett - 146 yards

Travis Tucker Jr., Ionia - 144 yards

Nathan Mikesell, Ithaca - 140 yards

Bryce Kurncz, DeWitt - 135 yards

Joey Oberlin, Mason - 133 yards

Drew Robinson, Stockbridge - 129 yards

John Douglas, Sexton - 128 yards

Brayden Hill, Charlotte - 125 yards

Receiving

Mar'Tavion Robinson, Waverly - 125 yards

Brandon Lewis, Lansing Catholic - 107 yards

Dorijan Jackson, East Lansing - 101 yards

Evan Boyd, East Lansing - 97 yards

Connor Hulliberger, Laingsburg - 81 yards

Teddy Williams, Grand Ledge - 81 yards

Zach Cribbs, Williamston - 79 yards

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: These were the top Week 9 high school football performers in Greater Lansing

