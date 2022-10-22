ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High school football: Chauncey Bowens leads Benjamin in OT at Calvary Christian

By Marc Berman
Palm Beach Daily News
 4 days ago
FORT LAUDERDALE — After all that happened at a jam-packed stadium Friday night, it came down to an overtime showdown between Benjamin star running back Chauncey Bowens and Calvary Christian Academy star running back Reggie Heywood.

Both runners put on a show all night but this was the encore with the score tied at 21.

With overtime rules placing the ball at the 10-yard line, Bowens was given the ball three straight times — the final carry a climactic 3-yard rip into the end zone.

Then it was the Eagles’ turn, and Benjamin’s defense held Heywood to 5 yards on the first three carries before a quarterback scramble ended with a tackle at the 2-yard line. It set off a furious Benjamin High celebration and a thrilling 28-21 road win before a homecoming crowd of 1,800 at CCA.

Battle of star running backs

Committed to Florida, Bowens finished with 126 yards on 296 carries and three touchdowns. Heywood bulled his way for 145 yards on 19 carries in a loss that dropped CCA to 7-2.

“All the credit to the O-line of course,’’ Bowens said. “We all knew the game plan was pound the rock no matter what. I felt at that moment, me and my guys were on the same page and nothing was going to stop us getting in the end zone.’’

The Buccaneers assured their chances of a state playoff at-large bid in moving to 3-4 and beating the Eagles for a fifth straight time. But never did it need OT.

Benjamin coach Eric Kresser was thrilled his defense stifled Heywood in OT.

“We played awesome (on that series),’’ Kressler said. “But it doesn’t matter the year. Every time we come down here, it’s a dogfight. They don’t care who’s getting recruited. They came out to win the game.’’

But the home team failed to finish the job after tying the score at 21-21 with 3:48 left as Heywood burst 16 yards for the score, capping his dominant drive.

Then Heywood kept barreling as CCA had a chance to win it in regulation before a 46-yard field goal attempt was shanked as time expired.

“He ran really hard tonight,’’ Bowens said of Heywood. “I watched film, knew he was a really good running back. It was good to see another talented running back play.’’

All bets were off as overtime commenced. “Ten yards in high school, that’s all you get in overtime,’’ Kresser said. “We felt pretty comfortable handing the ball off. Worked out. And our defense came through.”

Benjamin quarterback rotation

Benjamin overcame a rocky first half in which it trailed 14-7 and players were visibly frustrated. The half saw Benjamin throw three straight interceptions, lowlighted by a pick-six that gave the Eagles a touchdown lead.

Kresser had pulled starting quarterback Jacob Cosby-Mosley after an interception, putting in lefty Patrick Downes. The move backfired as Downes, on his first play, threw a screen that was picked off by Colin Tracey who ran it in untouched from 20 yards for a 14-7 second-quarter lead.

Downes threw another INT on the next possession. Kresser returned to his starter but said the rotation was prearranged. Cosby-Mosley finished 7 of 20 for 108 yards

“(Cosby-Mosley) didn’t come out because he threw an interception,’’ Kresser said. “All week they rotated in practice. Both were going to play. On that first (Downes) interception, they took a chance and jumped it.’’

Midway through the third quarter, Benjamin got within 14-13 when Bowens scored on a 28-yard jaunt when it looked like his knee was about to touch the ground. But he stayed upright and scampered the final 14 yards past a frozen CCA defense. “I just wanted it,’’ Bowens said to a coach as he got to the sideline laughing.

Benjamin missed the extra point and trailed 14-13. But all was good when the Buccaneers scored with 6:40 left in the fourth as it marched 99 yards after an interception by Trakwon Harris.

Amaree Williams made a big 32-yard catch on a third-and-long. The touchdown came on an 8-yard screen pass to Darrell Sweeting, who then converted the 2-point conversion on another catch, making it 21-14.

Heywood then became unstoppable and tied it before Benjamin stopped Heywood in OT, ensuring a joyous ride up I-95 back to Palm Beach Gardens.

“We needed the win to give us confidence going into the playoffs,’’ Bowens said.

