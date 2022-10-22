The Ohio high school football playoffs start Friday. Here's who's playing

With the weekend's high school football complete in Ohio, here is a look at the pairings of Southwest Ohio teams in Divisions I-VII. Official pairings with site locations were released Sunday afternoon by the OHSAA.

All games take place at 7 p.m. Friday unless otherwise noted.

Pairings are based on computations done by JoeEitel.com, also used by the OHSAA.

Division I

No. 1 seed Moeller (9-1) will host No. 16 Hamilton (3-7)

No. 2 seed Elder (8-2) takes on No. 15 Middletown (3-7) at The Pit

No. 3 Lakota West (10-0) will host No. 14 Lebanon (4-6)

No. 4 Springboro (7-3) will host No. 13 Oak Hills (5-5)

No. 5 Mason (8-2) hosts GMC rival No. 12 Colerain (4-6)

No. 6 Princeton (8-2) will host No. 11 seed West Clermont (5-5)

No. 7 Milford (8-2) will host No. 10 Western Hills (5-5)

No. 8 seed Fairfield (7-3) hosts No. 9 St. Xavier (4-6)

Division II

No. 1 seed and defending state champion Winton Woods (10-0) will host No. 16 La Salle (1-8)

No. 2 Xenia (10-0) will host No. 15 Little Miami (3-7)

No. 3 seed Edgewood (9-1) hosts No. 14 Lima Senior (3-7)

No 4 Kings (9-1) hosts No. 13 Sidney (4-6)

No. 5 seed Withrow (7-3) will host No. 12 Loveland (4-6)

No. 7 seed Troy (7-3) hosts No. 10 seed Anderson (5-5)

No. 8 seed Northwest (6-4) hosts No. 9 Ross (5-5)

Division III

No 1 seed Badin (10-0) will host No. 16 seed Woodward (5-5) at Hamilton High School.

No. 2 Western Brown (9-1) will host No. 15 Mount Healthy (5-5)

No. 4 seed Wapakoneta (9-1) hosts No. 13 seed Wilmington (5-5)

No. 7 seed Hughes (6-3) will host No. 10 seed Monroe (6-4) at a site to be announced.

No. 8 seed Tecumseh (6-4) hosts No. 9 New Richmond (7-3)

Division IV

No. 1 seed Wyoming (10-0) will host No. 16 Waverly (5-5)

No. 2 seed Taft (8-2) hosts No. 15 CHCA (5-5)

No. 3 seed Fenwick (7-3) hosts No. 14 Eaton (6-4)

No. 4 seed Chillicothe Unioto (9-1) hosts No. 13 seed Clinton-Massie (5-5), the defending Division IV champ

No. 6 seed McNicholas (5-5) hosts No. 11 Dayton Northridge (7-2)

No. 7 seed Reading (7-3) hosts No. 10 Kettering Alter (7-3)

No. 8 seed Springfield Shawnee (6-4) hosts No. 9 Roger Bacon (6-4)

Division V

No. 3 seed Springfield Northeastern (10-0) hosts No. 14 Waynesville (3-7)

No. 4 seed Chillicothe Zane Trace (10-0) hosts No. 13 seed Clark Montessori (6-3)

No. 5 seed Madeira (9-1) hosts No. 12 seed Gamble Montessori (7-3)

No. 6 Brookville (9-1) hosts No. 11 Purcell Marian (6-4)

No. 8 seed Summit Country Day (6-4) hosts No. 9 Blanchester (7-3)

Division VI

No. 3 seed New Madison Tri-Village (9-1) hosts No. 14 seed Deer Park (5-5)

No. 5 Williamsburg (8-2) hosts No. 12 Twin Valley South (6-4)

No. 6 Cincinnati Country Day (8-1) hosts No. 11 Beaver Eastern (4-6)

Division VII

No. 1 seed Ansonia (9-1) hosts No. 16 Riverview East (3-6)

No. 3 seed Mechanicsburg (8-2) hosts No. 14 Lockland (2-7)

No. 7 seed Southeastern Local (6-4) hosts No. 10 Cincinnati College Prep Academy (5-5)

No. 8 seed Springfield Catholic Central (6-4) vs. No. 9 seed St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (6-4)

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: The Ohio high school football playoffs start Friday. Here's who's playing