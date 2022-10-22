ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Wausau and Stevens Point area

By USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Wausau Daily Herald
Wausau Daily Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ekcoh_0iiZFQJ500

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

FOOTBALL

Division 2

Marshfield 21, Pulaski 13

MARSHFIELD - The Tigers took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter on a Trevor Foemmel 15-yard touchdown run and a 34-yard touchdown pass from Foemmel to Luke LeMoine and then Marshfield stopped a late fourth-quarter drive on the 10-yard line to hold off the Red Raiders.

Foemmel led Marshfield with 119 yards rushing and 102 yards passing. LeMoine had three receptions for 102 yards receiving.

Pulaski was led by Maverick Cole, who rushed for 123 yards, and Logan Schultz, who passed for 126.

Pulaski 0 0 13 0 - 13

Marshfield 14 0 0 7 - 21

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

M - Trevor Foemmel 15 run (Braxton Kurth kick)

M - Luke LeMoine 34 pass from Foemmel (Kurth kick)

Third Quarter

P - Maverick Cole 62 run (Sam Murphy kick)

P - Brock Steinbrecher interception return (kick blocked)

Fourth Quarter

M - Foemmel 1 run (Kurth kick)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: P - Cole 17-123. M - Foemmel 18-119, Marsh 10-33, Braden Anderson 4-25.

Passing: P - Logan Schultz 10-16-126, Cole 1-2-21. M - Foemmel 3-9-102.

Receiving: P - Gatlin Robaidek 3-58, Zachary Przybylski 3-35, Jacob Doxtater 2-31. M - Luke LeMoine 3-102.

Division 3

Mosinee 50, Shawano 20

MOSINEE - Mosinee fell behind 8-0 and then scored 50 straight points in the win over the Hawks.

Barnes Bunkelman led Mosinee in rushing with 101 yards. Gavin Obremski completed 14 passes for 177 yards. Davin Stoffel caught eight passes for 121 yards.

The win improves Mosinee’s record to 8-1-1. Shawano ends its season 3-7.

Shawano 8 0 0 12 - 20

Mosinee 14 7 22 7 - 50

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

S - Michael Metcalf-Grassman 100 kickoff return (Metcalf-Grassman run)

M - Wyatt Harris 1 run (Noah Stencil kick)

M - Keagen Jirschele 12 run (Stencil kick)

Second Quarter

M - Davin Stoffel 3 pass from Gavin Obremski (Stencil kick)

Third Quarter

M - Obremski 28 run (Stencil kick)

M - Harris 15 kickoff return (Stencil kick)

M - Stoffel 25 pass from Obremski (Obremski run)

Fourth Quarter

M - Harris 2 run (Stencil kick)

S - Jacob Landon 5 pass from Jerzy Brocker (pass failed)

S - Brocker 1 run (pass failed)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: M - Barnes Bunkelman 12-101, Harris 12-80.

Passing: M - Obremski 14-20-177.

Receiving: M - Stoffel 8-121.

Division 5

Colby 49, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 16

COLBY - The Hornets recovered three fumbles by the Red Hawks and rushed for 288 yards to pick up the win.

Colby got off to a fast start as Nathaniel Robida returned the opening kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown and the Hornets never looked back, building a 35-0 lead at halftime.

Caden Healy led Colby with 103 yards rushing on 13 carries.

Brady Seiling had 77 yards rushing for Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau.

G-E-T 0 0 0 16 - 16

Colby 14 21 7 7 - 49

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

C - Nathaniel Robida 92 kickoff return (Tucker Brost kick)

C - Ivan Haemer 1 run (Brost kick)

Second Quarter

C - Haemer 22 run (Brost kick)

C - Caden Healy 84 fumble return (Brost kick)

C - Kaden Wiese 3 pass from Tucker Meyer (Brost kick)

Third Quarter

C - Healy 7 run (Brost kick)

GET - Nate Schindler 2 run (Brady Seling pass from Cody Schmidt)

Fourth Quarter

C - Gavin Voss 5 run (Brost kick)

GET - Will Mack 3 run (pass good)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: C - Caden Healy 13-103, Ivan Haemer 11-78. GET - Brady Seiling 8-77, Warren Stoner 11-55.

Passing: C- Tucker Meyer 2-3-14. GET -0 Will Mack 1-4-30.

Receiving: C - Haemer 1-11, Kaden Wiese 1-3. GET - Elijah Sorenson 1-30.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onfocus.news

Festival Foods To Celebrate Grand Reopenings in Wausau and Stevens Point

CENTRAL WI (OnFocus) – Ribbon cutting ceremonies at the recently renovated Festival Foods stores in Wausau and Stevens Point will be held Wednesday, October 26. Festival Foods acquired these stores, along with Express Market by Festival Foods in Weston, in December 2021. Renovations began in March 2022. Wausau Festival...
WAUSAU, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Missing Sheboygan man found dead in waters of northern Wisconsin lake

AINSWORTH, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Sheboygan who was reported missing in early October was found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake. According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s office, on October 24, the body of the man that was reported missing on October 1 was found. He was reportedly found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Correctional facility in Winnebago County named Facility of the Year

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Resource Center has been honored as the 2022 R. Scott Chavez Facility of the Year by the National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC). The award is given to one of the hundreds of NCCHC-accredited facilities for quality and innovation in the correctional...
OSHKOSH, WI
wpr.org

Hospital merger could affect 2M patients in Wisconsin, 3 other Midwest states

About two million people in Wisconsin and three other Midwestern states could have better access to specialty health care. That's if a merger between Marshfield Clinic Health System and Essentia Health moves forward. Marshfield Clinic operates hospitals and clinics throughout Wisconsin. This month, it announced a potential merger with the...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries October 21, 2022

In the early evening of October 15, 2022, beloved Susan Schneck passed away peacefully at the age of 84. Susan was born on August 11, 1938, in Stevens Point, Wisconsin to the late Harry and Genevieve Tomczak. After completing high school Susan would meet the love her life Philip Schneck and were joined in marriage on December 2, 1961, at St. James Catholic Church in Wausau, Wisconsin. Together they raised two children, Kelly and Scott.
WAUSAU, WI
onfocus.news

Kwik Trip Might Add 4th Location in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – According to Marathon County property documents, Kwik Trip acquired property in spring 2022 in the vicinity of Veterans Parkway/McMillan Avenue near the viaduct on the west side of town. This lot is currently vacant, across from The Store gas station and near Fleet Farm. Kwik...
MARSHFIELD, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

10/20/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Thursday

Ripon Police have signed a complaint against a 34-year-old Ripon woman who was involved in a hit-and-run accident near the Kwik Trip Store on the east side of Ripon on October 3rd. The victim told police he was driving past the Kwik Trip store on East Fond du Lac Street when an SUV exited the parking lot at a high rate of speed. There was a semi parked between the two driveways of the store and he had nowhere to go. The victim said he veered to the left and struck the driver’s side rear of the SUV. The SUV’s driver Christina Magin (pictured above) stopped momentarily. She told officers she left the scene when she saw the victim get out of his vehicle because she was wanted on a warrant. Magin was also recently charged for methamphetamine possession. She’s free on a $500 signature bond and has a preliminary hearing this afternoon.
RIPON, WI
langladecounty.org

Antigo's Trailblazing Fred Berner, His Legacy Welcomes You!

Antigo, the county seat of Langlade County, Wisconsin, was home to Fred Berner. A longtime editor and publisher of the Antigo Daily Journal, Fred was a key supporter of his community's efforts to develop an in-town, nonmotorized trail system. In October, just shy of three years since he died at age 71, the newest section of that network will be dedicated in his name.
ANTIGO, WI
spmetrowire.com

BREAKING: Body found in Belmont ID’d

Sheriff Mike Lukas announced on Monday that the body of a person found in a Belmont cornfield last month has been identified. Portage County Medical Examiner Heather Schultz has confirmed the person was Bruce Vossekuil, 41, of Wisconsin Rapids. Schultz confirmed his identity via dental records and the assistance of a forensic dentist, Lukas said.
BELMONT, WI
waupacanow.com

Fire claims home in Manawa

An early morning fire Thursday, Oct. 20, claimed the home of Kent Casey at N7809 West River Road in Manawa. “First and foremost, I would like to thank all the departments that were here,” said Casey. “They tried to get out as much memorabilia as they could and I truly appreciate that.”
MANAWA, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Raasch death ruled accident

PORTAGE COUNTY – The 1984 death of UW-Stevens Point student, Janet M. Raasch of Merrill, has been ruled an accident. During an Oct. 11, 2022, press conference, Portage County Detective Dustin Kitzman, who had been working on the case for two years, released evidence that was used to determine the ruling in the nearly four-decade-old case.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Former WOMT Broadcaster Passes Away

Broadcasting lost a notable presence over the weekend. Al Ross, whose deep and pleasant voice has been featured locally, as well as statewide on Commercial and Public Radio and TV has died. Ross passed away last Friday, following a recent battle with cancer. The native of Neenah was 73. Al...
NEENAH, WI
marquettecountytribune.com

Weekend fire destroys home in Westfield

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 2:31PM regarding a structure fire at 629 S. Charles St. in Westfield. Village of Westfield Fire Department, along with fire departments from Town of Westfield, Town of Springfield, Town of Newton, Oxford, Montello, Coloma, along with a Wautoma Fire Department Ladder Truck were paged. Also responding were Marquette County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Marquette County EMS. The Sheriff’s Office reported that the house was occupied at the time of the fire and everyone inside was able to get out without any injuries. The structure is a full 2-story home that is a total loss from the fire.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wall collapses at Wisconsin Dollar General construction site, traps worker

PIGEON FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man in western Wisconsin was airlifted from a Dollar General construction site after a concrete wall reportedly collapsed. According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on October 22 around 3:45 p.m. first responders were sent to a Dollar General construction site in Pigeon Falls. The report said there was a worker that was trapped under a concrete wall.
PIGEON FALLS, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Crash Shuts Down Portion of Highway 97 Sunday Morning

MARATHON CITY, WI (WSAU) — A crash shut down all lanes of Highway 97 near Marathon City early Sunday morning. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, the crash was reported at around 2:30 AM near the intersection of County Road A. The highway was reopened about 90...
WSAW

Complaints lead to drug investigation and 4 arrests in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Four people were arrested and remain in the Portage County Jail following an investigation into drug trafficking the city of Stevens Point. On Friday, Oct. 14, members of the Stevens Point Police Department, Portage County Sheriff’s Department, Plover Police Department and Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force, conducted an investigation based on recent complaints within the city.
STEVENS POINT, WI
Wausau Daily Herald

Wausau Daily Herald

756
Followers
370
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

Complete coverage of Wausau area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at wausaudailyherald.com

 http://wausaudailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy