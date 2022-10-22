ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High school football roundup: Ortiz comes up big as Saint Joe dumps Plymouth

By Tribune Staff Report
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 4 days ago

Quarterback Alex Ortiz passed for three touchdowns and run for two more as Saint Joseph opened Class 4A sectional play with a 47-14 victory over host Plymouth in high school football Friday night.

Saint Joseph, 4-6, will host unbeaten NorthWood (10-0) in a sectional semifinal this coming Friday night.

Hayden Miller scored two rushing touchdowns for Saint Joseph while Ortiz found Elijah Keultjes twice in the end zone and connected with Luke Fortener for the other score.

NorthWood 48, Washington 14

Ni'Tareon Tuggle caught two passes — both for touchdowns — as Class 5A, No. 4 NorthWood turned back South Bend Washington at School Field.

Wes Yoder rushed 98 yards on eight carries and had two touchdowns for the Panthers, still unbeaten at 10-0. Luke Miller scored on a 26-yard interception return for NorthWood and Ethan Evers also scored a rushing TD.

Tyrin Ree and Mekhi Wilson scored for Washington.

With sectional win over Whiting, LaVille gets rematch against 2A champ Andrean

Jimtown 55, Clay 0

Bishop Williams was 4-of-4 passing for 103 yards and and three touchdowns as Jimtown shut out South Bend Clay in Class 3A sectional action at Bill Sharpe Field in Jimtown.

Sam Garner, Colin Christman and Chase Coughenour had rushing TD's for the Jimmies, who had two safeties in the game and a field goal.

Cooper Dilenback led Jimtown's run game with 81 yards on eight carries.

High school football scores: Sectional opening night

New Prairie 47, Kankakee Valley 6

Kankakee Valley opened the game with a 91-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, but then New Prairie shut down the attack, including blocking the extra point kick, in Class 4A sectional action.

New Prairie will play at Lowell in a sectional semifinal next Friday.

Senior running back Noah Mungia had two rushing touchdowns and a receiving TD for the Cougars. Mungia carried the ball 16 times for 143 yards. Junior quarterback Marshall Kmiecik ran 10 times for 113 yards and two touchdowns. He completed seven passes for 96 yards and a TD.

Jacob Mrozinski had a rushing TD and freshman quarterback Reed Robinson scored on a 60-yard run.

Northridge moves to IHSAA sectional semifinal, but future is bright at Riley

Senior Tayvion Ortman led New Prairie with 10 tackles, including two sacks and had the blocked PAT. Hayden Scott had eight tackles while Mrozinski and Nathan Andrysiak each had seven. Senior linebacker Kole Staley returned an interception 59 yards that set up a Cougar score.

Triton 42, Pioneer 6

Cole Shively scored three rushing touchdowns and pass for one TD while kicking six PATs as Triton opened Class 1A sectional play with a win over Pioneer.

Shively hit 6-of-8 passes for 67 yards.

Edwardsburg ends regular season on a roll

Michigan

Buchanan 36, Centreville 28

Nico Finn and Jack Ruth each scored two rushing touchdowns as Buchanan got past Centreville in its regular season finale.

Ruth had 53 yards on two carries and Finn 32 on 16 carries. Leland Payne led the Bucks run game with 79 yards on 17 carries.

Connor LeGault was 6-of-13 pass for 71 yards and one touchdown.

Kam Wells scored all four of Centreville's touchdowns.

Parchment 28, Brandywine 14

Parchment punched Brandywine with a 20-point second quarter, dampening hopes or a playoff berth for the Bobcats. Brandywine is 5-4 and state playoff pairings come out Sunday night.

Owen Hulett had a rushing touchdown for Brandywine and passed to Michael Palmer for the Bobcats' other TD.

Sectional semifinal pairings

Friday, Oct. 28

CLASS 6A

F.W. Carroll (9-0) at Penn (7-2), 7:30

Elkhart (7-2) at Warsaw (7-2) , 7

CLASS 5A

Valparaiso (6-3) at LaPorte (2-7), 8

Chesterton (4-5) at Michigan City (2-7), 8

Concord (4-5) at Goshen (2-7), 7

Adams (1-8) at Mishawaka (8-1), 7

CLASS 4A

New Prairie (9-1) at Lowell (7-3), 8

Logansport (8-2) at Northridge (6-4), 7

NorthWood (10-0) at Saint Joseph (4-6), 7

CLASS 3A

Jimtown (8-2) at John Glenn (6-4), 7

CLASS 2A

Andrean (6-3) at LaVille (10-0), 8

Bremen (6-4) at Lake Station (4-6), 7:30

CLASS 1A

South Central (Union Mills) (3-7) at Culver (6-4), 7:30

Triton (7-3) at North Judson (9-1), 7

