The best defense in the NIC-10? Guilford makes its case in upset of Belvidere North

ROCKFORD — Jayvon Jones gets a lot of publicity for Guilford. Deservedly so. He leads the NIC-10 in rushing.

Quarterback Skyler Wolf has also attracted notice. No wonder. He is just 2 yards shy of being the seventh Guilford QB to throw for 1,000 yards in a season. If Jones and Wolf aren’t drawing attention, people notice an offense line with a trio of three-year starters.

But the No. 1 reason Guilford just tied its best regular-season record in 40 years and knocked Belvidere North out of a share of the NIC-10 title is defense.

“They have been the rock of the team all year and tonight they were lights out,” coach Tony Capriotti said after Guilford’s 14-7 upset of North on Friday.

“The defense really did their job,” linebacker De’Vion Black said. “We have been shining and nobody noticed. Tonight was a statement that we have the best defense in the NIC-10.”

Here is how Guilford’s defense flexed its muscle:

A pick pocket-6

On the fourth play of the game, Black returned a fumble 41 yards to put Guilford (7-2) ahead 6-0. Only it wasn’t really a fumble. Black took the ball away in the middle of a scrum.

“I reached in, the ball was loose. I took it and ran it in,” Black said.

A constant pass rush

Until a 44-yard hook-and-ladder play almost won the game for North in the final 10 seconds, Guilford held North (7-2) to 2 yards passing on six attempts with two interceptions. Much of that was because of the pass rush. Maddox Gyllenswan was hit as he threw on both of his interceptions, by Jackson Noakes and Greg Hanserd.

“You have to give our whole D-line credit,” 280-pound nose guard Ahkeem Burnett said. “Gian Herrera and James Benson, man. And you can’t forget Brandon Boyd.

“Man, our defense does that all the time. Ain’t nothing unusual. Same stuff.”

A blocked punt

Benson also blocked a punt for Guilford.

“He’s a sophomore and he’s already one of the best defensive linemen in the NIC-10,” Capriotti said. “It will be scary to see what he looks like in a few years.”

Standing tall when pushed to the wall

Benson blocked one punt in the second half, but North blocked two.

“My mentality was they got a blocked punt. That doesn’t mean the end of the world. They just blocked a punt. Go out and make the next play,” Black said.

Guilford was also stopped on fourth-and-10 from North’s 44 in the third quarter because it was afraid to punt. North started five of its 10 drives at the 40 or better, yet was still held to seven points. That was reminiscent of last week’s 27-7 loss to NIC-10 champion Boylan, which was held scoreless on all three drives it started in Guilford territory in the first half.

“There is a difference between thinking you can do it and knowing you can do it,” Capriotti said. “Last week proved to them we can play with anybody on defense.”

A beautiful 21-yard pass on fourth-and-9 from a scrambling Wolf to Mekhi Glover that set up a 6-yard TD run by LaDamion Hoffman for a 14-0 lead in the waning seconds of the first quarter was basically Guilford’s only offense all day. Jones had a bad ankle and ran for only 13 yards on six carries. Guilford had minus-5 yards rushing in the first half and only 154 total yards all game. But that’s all it needed, thanks to its defense.

“Their defense was amazing,” North halfback/defensive back Nico Bertolino said. “Their D-line was causing havoc for us all night. We couldn’t get a full drive going.”

Never giving up

Bertolino almost helped North pull out a miracle win. He broke loose on a 42-yard run around right end to make it 14-7 on the second play of the fourth quarter. He ran 16 yards to Guilford’s 49 on the first play after North got the ball back with 1:05 to play. Guilford then swarmed him twice and pressured him to throw incomplete on a half-back option pass. North’s only chance to score was to get the ball somehow to Bertolino. But Guilford knew it. Then, on fourth-and-14, Bertolino broke loose on a hook-and-ladder, running free down the left sideline after taking a lateral after a short pass. Grant Nelson, a junior 145-pound quarterback, pushed him out of bounds at the 9 with nine seconds left and Jordan Woods then ended the game with a sack.

“My heart dropped. Because it was Nico,” Guilford running back Marquez Jordan said. “Nico is the fastest in the NIC. My heart dropped real bad. It was nerve-wracking.”

Jordan’s heart stopped, but no defensive player stopped for Guilford. Nelson caught him. Barely. Amere Simpson was also chasing Bertolino and closing in on him inside the 10.

“Grant was down there,” Capriotti said. “Amere was down there. Our defensive line — even though they weren’t going to get there — they turned and ran. At that point, it’s just will to win. It’s desire.”

“I was ready for it,” Nelson said. “I knew they were going to do something weird and I had to make a play if it comes to me. It was hard. I am still out of breath from it, but I knew I could get a hand on him if I kept running and took the right angle.

“If we want to be the best defense in the NIC-10, we’ve got to keep making plays like that.”

