Mississippi State

College Football Rankings: Week 9 AP Top 25 released

College football rankings are getting updated following the wild Week 8 action! The new AP Top 25 was released Sunday afternoon. Coming out of the weekend, Ohio State has moved to 7-0 after a dismantling of Iowa. Though the Hawkeyes came out swinging and provided some stops defensively, the Buckeyes eventually put the game away with a dominant second half.
College Football World Reacts To LSU Punishment News

The SEC announced on Sunday its punishment for LSU's field storm following the Tigers' win over Ole Miss on Saturday. LSU has been hit with a big fine for its field storm following the upset win. It's a big one. "The Southeastern Conference announced today that Louisiana State University will...
LSU throws shade Tennessee after Tigers’ win against Ole Miss

LSU threw some shade at Tennessee this weekend after the Tigers beat previously undefeated Ole Miss in Baton Rouge. After taking down the Rebels, LSU fans stormed the field at Tiger Stadium. As we were reminded of earlier this month, the SEC fines programs when their fans storm the field...
Latest Coaches Poll released

The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released Sunday following Week 8 of the season. Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC) remains at No. 5 in the new Coaches Poll after its 27-21 win over Syracuse on (...)
