saturdaytradition.com
College Football Rankings: Week 9 AP Top 25 released
College football rankings are getting updated following the wild Week 8 action! The new AP Top 25 was released Sunday afternoon. Coming out of the weekend, Ohio State has moved to 7-0 after a dismantling of Iowa. Though the Hawkeyes came out swinging and provided some stops defensively, the Buckeyes eventually put the game away with a dominant second half.
College Football World Reacts To LSU Punishment News
The SEC announced on Sunday its punishment for LSU's field storm following the Tigers' win over Ole Miss on Saturday. LSU has been hit with a big fine for its field storm following the upset win. It's a big one. "The Southeastern Conference announced today that Louisiana State University will...
atozsports.com
LSU throws shade Tennessee after Tigers’ win against Ole Miss
LSU threw some shade at Tennessee this weekend after the Tigers beat previously undefeated Ole Miss in Baton Rouge. After taking down the Rebels, LSU fans stormed the field at Tiger Stadium. As we were reminded of earlier this month, the SEC fines programs when their fans storm the field...
Deion Sanders and Jackson State get 4th major national placement in 3 weeks
The Jackson State football team will once again be placed in the national spotlight this week. On Oct. 29, ESPN‘s “College Gameday” is scheduled to head to Jackson, Mississippi, as the Tigers face longtime rival Southern in this year’s BoomBox Classic. The longstanding show is one...
A look at where Lou Holtz ranked Tennessee following 7-0 start
Tennessee (7-0, 3-0 SEC) defeated UT Martin (4-3, 3-0 OVC), 65-24, Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 8. The Vols have recorded four top 25 wins during the 2022 season under second-year head coach Josh Heupel. Tennessee will play for its fifth top 25 win versus No. 17 Kentucky in...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols assistant named as option for recently opened head coaching job
One of the key reasons Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel has been able to build a great culture during his first 21 months on Rocky Top is because of the continuity he has with his coaching staff. Not only has Heupel been able to keep his staff together (with...
Mike Leach calls out own players vs Alabama: 'We spent a lot of time frightened of their jerseys'
Mike Leach was less than happy with his Mississippi State squad following the drubbing handed to them by the Alabama Crimson Tide. During his postgame press conference, the Bulldogs leader called out his players for being too afraid of Alabama’s jerseys, instead of playing with pride and confidence. “I...
Latest Coaches Poll released
The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released Sunday following Week 8 of the season. Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC) remains at No. 5 in the new Coaches Poll after its 27-21 win over Syracuse on (...)
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville Academy girls basketball takes down Columbus Christian Academy in preseason tournament
STEENS — Starkville Academy was not afraid to use its size on the basketball court on Tuesday night against Columbus Christian Academy. The Volunteers frontcourt, with senior forward Katie Keenum in the middle, made great use of its size advantage against the Rams, but it took some time to get into rhythm.
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville girls finish fifth in MHSAA Class II swimming championships
The Starkville High School girls swim team finished fifth of 14 schools at MHSAA Class II championships on Friday at the Tupelo Aquatic Center. The Yellow Jackets boys were ninth out of 14 in team competition with 18 points. The girls finished with 31 points. For the boys team, Elvin...
Here are the Herald area marching bands that will face off for a state title
More than a quarter of the remaining bands in one classification come from York or Lancaster counties.
ESPN College GameDay heading to Deion Sanders, Jackson State
The Deion Sanders impact at Jackson State is in full force. The Tigers are 7-0, 4-0 in the SWAC’s East Division, and heading into a rivalry game against Southern, which is 5-2 and leads the conference’s West Division at 3-1. The game will attract national attention and the...
