FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WITN
D.H. Conley basketball star Silver commits to UNCW
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -D.H. Conley senior Kylah Silver announced her commitment Monday to play college basketball at UNC Wilmington. The division one bound Vikings star got her 1000th career point last winter. She made the announcement on social media. Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
WITN
J.H. Rose stuns D.H. Conley boys soccer, first win over Vikings in three seasons
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - J.H. Rose boys soccer came from behind in the second half on Tuesday night to stun D.H. Conley 2-1 on the road. It shakes up the Big Carolina conference as Jacksonville moves into a tie for first place with the Vikings. Conley took the lead midway...
WITN
When is trick or treat this year?
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Ghosts, ghouls, and goblins will be knocking on your door at the end of the month, asking the age-old question: trick or treat?. But when should you expect visitors on Halloween this year? October 31st this year on a Monday, and some are wondering when to expect the children.
WITN
Former Farmville Central star Smith named to Jerry West Award watch list
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - N.C. State sophomore Terquavion Smith named to the Jerry West award watch list on Tuesday. The award from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame goes to the top shooting guard in college basketball. He is one of just 20 players on the list. The Farmville...
WITN
Turnovers, precision lead ECU to statement win over UCF
ECU football picked up a statement victory on Saturday night beating UCF 34-13 at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Pirates with three big turnovers in the first half and they all lead to points. They got a field goal from Andrew Conrad to go up 3-0.
WITN
Woman gets probation after hitting bicyclist in Pitt County
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman who hit a Farmville man while riding his bike was sentenced this morning to probation. Tionna Draughn pled guilty to reckless driving to endanger and failure to reduce speed stemming from the November 21st crash on U.S. 264 Alternate, west of Greenville. Troopers...
WITN
First female kangaroo born at ENC zoo
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ENC at Three was greeted with a very special guest Monday, for a hoppin’ good time. Bobbie Jo Abrams with It’s a Zoo Life brought the zoo’s first-ever female kangaroo to WITN’s Greenville station. Her name is Alice Grace, and she sure made herself right at home.
WITN
Greenville businesses prepare for spooky season despite inflation
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Frightening masks, scary mannequins, and unique costumes all come to mind when people think about Halloween. Spirit Halloween employee Danielle Baugh says the holiday gives some the chance to step outside of the box and tap into their creative side for one night. “Halloween is truly the...
WITN
Four men charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Four men in an Eastern Carolina county have been charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction after a traffic stop on Monday. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says at about 4 p.m., a State Highway Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding on Ellis Road outside of Tarboro. The trooper called for help and Edgecombe County deputies responded.
WITN
Tarboro man dies after being found with gunshot wounds in Edgecombe County
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Tarboro man dies after being found with gunshot injuries in Princeville. Early Sunday morning Edgecombe County Sheriff officers found LaMichael Everette of Tarboro suffering from a gunshot wound. Police found Everette off of Tolbert Place in Princeville after getting a call around 3 a.m....
WITN
Arrest made in Rocky Mount attempted murder
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting Sunday night in a Rocky Mount parking lot. Police say 34-year-old Steven Webb is in critical condition at ECU Heath Medical Center after the 10:00 p.m. shooting. It happened in the parking lot of...
WITN
Aces for Autism Fundraiser Event set for the Greenville Convention Center
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A non-profit in the east is hosting a fundraiser event Monday evening. Aces for Autism’s mission is to provide doctor prescribed, evidence based therapies that help children with autism spectrum disorders, as well as their families. The organization is hosting their 9th annual fundraiser Monday,...
WITN
Beirut Memorial remembers the lives lost in bombing nearly 40 years ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Marines, sailors, and soldiers killed by the 1983 Beirut bombing during the Lebanese Civil War were remembered today. It was nearly 40 years ago when 241 people were killed after a bomb hit a housing building. Retired General Al Gray was the 29th commandant of the...
WITN
Grifton police officer out of hospital; driver charged for not moving over
GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - A police officer is out of the hospital after state troopers say he was seriously injured during a traffic stop Friday afternoon. The Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Highway 11, just inside Lenoir County around 4:15 p.m Friday. Sgt. Jared January said the Grifton...
WITN
Edgecombe County faces second death caused by gunshots injuries in less than 24 hours
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Edgecombe County Sheriff Office is investigating the death of a man after he passes away from gunshot injuries. Sunday evening around 6 p.m. ECSO responded to a call about shots being fired on Thigpen Rd in Conetoe. After arriving on the scene, two males were...
WITN
Boyfriend charged in Highway 33 trailer murder
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The boyfriend of a woman found dead in a mobile home last week is now charged with killing her. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested and charged Robert Rathmann with the murder of 39-year-old Samantha Coppola. Detectives already had Rathmann in...
WITN
Greenville family speaks out about 62-year-old man pronounced dead twice
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina family is searching for answers after a 62-year-old man who was pronounced dead by first responders was later seen breathing by family members. Yuwanda Matthewson says her late stepfather, James Purvis, was found unresponsive at a home off Paris Avenue in Greenville on...
