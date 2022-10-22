ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

WNCT

New Bern ends regular season on top of Touchdown Friday poll

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern High School is off this week after wrapping up the Big Carolina Conference regular season title. The Bears also wrapped up the Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll, finishing No. 1 for the 11th straight week. The Bears began the preseason as the No. 1 team and have held […]
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

D.H. Conley basketball star Silver commits to UNCW

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -D.H. Conley senior Kylah Silver announced her commitment Monday to play college basketball at UNC Wilmington. The division one bound Vikings star got her 1000th career point last winter. She made the announcement on social media. Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

When is trick or treat this year?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Ghosts, ghouls, and goblins will be knocking on your door at the end of the month, asking the age-old question: trick or treat?. But when should you expect visitors on Halloween this year? October 31st this year on a Monday, and some are wondering when to expect the children.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Operation Medicine Drop happening this Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Several locations in Eastern North Carolina will take part in Operation Medicine Drop this Saturday. Operation Medicine Drop gives residents a chance to safely and properly dispose of old and outdated prescriptions and over-the-counter. According to SafeKidsNC.org, more than 280 million of these kinds of pills have been taken up since […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir County land transfers

The following land transfers were filed with the Lenoir County Register of Deeds:. 9/14, East Carolina Tobacco Contractors, Inc. to 1302 Enterprise Realty, LLC, 1032 Enterprise Boulevard. 9/14, Vicki Lemmond to Franco Ortiz, lots 12-14, Hardy Heights, Moseley Hall township. 9/14, Reginald Stroud to Wellbuilt Construction Company, Inc., Neuse township,...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Trick-or-Treat events and times in Eastern North Carolina

Toyota of New Bern will host a Trunk or Treat event on October 28th starting at 5 PM. Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church will host a Trunk or Treat event on October 30th from 3 PM - 5 PM. Jacksonville:. Trick-or-treating times are 5 PM - 8:30 PM. Emerald Isle:
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Turnovers, precision lead ECU to statement win over UCF

ECU football picked up a statement victory on Saturday night beating UCF 34-13 at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Pirates with three big turnovers in the first half and they all lead to points. They got a field goal from Andrew Conrad to go up 3-0.
ORLANDO, FL
neusenews.com

Driver transported to ECU Health in Greenville after single car accident

On Tuesday around 12:30pm, Emergency Services, the Kinston Police Department and Kinston Fire Department responded to a single vehicle crash at the intersection of E New Bern Road and Meadowbrook Dr. According to Officer Rouse, “A male in his 30s has been transported to ECU Health in Greenville with non-life...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Woman gets probation after hitting bicyclist in Pitt County

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman who hit a Farmville man while riding his bike was sentenced this morning to probation. Tionna Draughn pled guilty to reckless driving to endanger and failure to reduce speed stemming from the November 21st crash on U.S. 264 Alternate, west of Greenville. Troopers...
PITT COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Oct. 21, 22 & 23

Patricia Wiley, 67, of Atlantic passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Daniel Smith, Beaufort. Daniel Robert Smith, 68,...
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
WNCT

Fright Fest event coming to Winterville

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready for Halloween early! On October 30th, the Winterville Chamber of Commerce will be hosting an event called Fright Fest. The event will have food and ice cream trucks, business vendors, games and giveaways and much more. Railroad Street will have the Town of Winterville’s candy stations and local businesses […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
WITN

First female kangaroo born at ENC zoo

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ENC at Three was greeted with a very special guest Monday, for a hoppin’ good time. Bobbie Jo Abrams with It’s a Zoo Life brought the zoo’s first-ever female kangaroo to WITN’s Greenville station. Her name is Alice Grace, and she sure made herself right at home.
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Accident in Pitt County closes road for over two hours

WINTERVILLE, Pitt County — Crews with the Winterville Community Fire Department responded to an accident that closed a road for over two hours. It all happened on Davenport Farm Road on Sunday, October 23. One vehicle was involved in the accident. The driver was taken to ECU Health to...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Pitt County Animal Services full after 30+ cats removed from home

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina animal shelter is seeking donations after dozens of cats are removed from a home. “Cats were popping out from underneath beds, couches, closets, bathrooms, pillows,” said John Quick, a Pitt County animal control officer, when describing what he saw. On Monday...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Greenville robbery suspect arrested in Edgecombe County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A robbery suspect who was wanted in Greenville was arrested by an Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Saturday. Dentavis Davon Staton, 18, of Pinetops, was stopped for a motor vehicle violation. His information was run, and it indicated he was wanted in a robbery that happened on Oct. 5 in […]
GREENVILLE, NC

