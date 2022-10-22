Read full article on original website
New Bern ends regular season on top of Touchdown Friday poll
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern High School is off this week after wrapping up the Big Carolina Conference regular season title. The Bears also wrapped up the Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll, finishing No. 1 for the 11th straight week. The Bears began the preseason as the No. 1 team and have held […]
D.H. Conley basketball star Silver commits to UNCW
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -D.H. Conley senior Kylah Silver announced her commitment Monday to play college basketball at UNC Wilmington. The division one bound Vikings star got her 1000th career point last winter. She made the announcement on social media. Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
J.H. Rose stuns D.H. Conley boys soccer, first win over Vikings in three seasons
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - J.H. Rose boys soccer came from behind in the second half on Tuesday night to stun D.H. Conley 2-1 on the road. It shakes up the Big Carolina conference as Jacksonville moves into a tie for first place with the Vikings. Conley took the lead midway...
When is trick or treat this year?
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Ghosts, ghouls, and goblins will be knocking on your door at the end of the month, asking the age-old question: trick or treat?. But when should you expect visitors on Halloween this year? October 31st this year on a Monday, and some are wondering when to expect the children.
Operation Medicine Drop happening this Saturday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Several locations in Eastern North Carolina will take part in Operation Medicine Drop this Saturday. Operation Medicine Drop gives residents a chance to safely and properly dispose of old and outdated prescriptions and over-the-counter. According to SafeKidsNC.org, more than 280 million of these kinds of pills have been taken up since […]
Former Farmville Central star Smith named to Jerry West Award watch list
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - N.C. State sophomore Terquavion Smith named to the Jerry West award watch list on Tuesday. The award from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame goes to the top shooting guard in college basketball. He is one of just 20 players on the list. The Farmville...
Lenoir County land transfers
The following land transfers were filed with the Lenoir County Register of Deeds:. 9/14, East Carolina Tobacco Contractors, Inc. to 1302 Enterprise Realty, LLC, 1032 Enterprise Boulevard. 9/14, Vicki Lemmond to Franco Ortiz, lots 12-14, Hardy Heights, Moseley Hall township. 9/14, Reginald Stroud to Wellbuilt Construction Company, Inc., Neuse township,...
ECU football with a short week to prepare for BYU, hopes to carry over success
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football is feeling great after winning at home over Central Florida on Saturday night 34-13. Everything a day earlier this week for the Pirates including media availability. ECU coming off back-to-back home conference wins over Memphis in 4 overtimes, and a dominating performance against UCF...
Trick-or-Treat events and times in Eastern North Carolina
Toyota of New Bern will host a Trunk or Treat event on October 28th starting at 5 PM. Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church will host a Trunk or Treat event on October 30th from 3 PM - 5 PM. Jacksonville:. Trick-or-treating times are 5 PM - 8:30 PM. Emerald Isle:
Turnovers, precision lead ECU to statement win over UCF
ECU football picked up a statement victory on Saturday night beating UCF 34-13 at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Pirates with three big turnovers in the first half and they all lead to points. They got a field goal from Andrew Conrad to go up 3-0.
Driver transported to ECU Health in Greenville after single car accident
On Tuesday around 12:30pm, Emergency Services, the Kinston Police Department and Kinston Fire Department responded to a single vehicle crash at the intersection of E New Bern Road and Meadowbrook Dr. According to Officer Rouse, “A male in his 30s has been transported to ECU Health in Greenville with non-life...
Woman gets probation after hitting bicyclist in Pitt County
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman who hit a Farmville man while riding his bike was sentenced this morning to probation. Tionna Draughn pled guilty to reckless driving to endanger and failure to reduce speed stemming from the November 21st crash on U.S. 264 Alternate, west of Greenville. Troopers...
Area Death Notices - Oct. 21, 22 & 23
Patricia Wiley, 67, of Atlantic passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Daniel Smith, Beaufort. Daniel Robert Smith, 68,...
Fright Fest event coming to Winterville
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready for Halloween early! On October 30th, the Winterville Chamber of Commerce will be hosting an event called Fright Fest. The event will have food and ice cream trucks, business vendors, games and giveaways and much more. Railroad Street will have the Town of Winterville’s candy stations and local businesses […]
First female kangaroo born at ENC zoo
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ENC at Three was greeted with a very special guest Monday, for a hoppin’ good time. Bobbie Jo Abrams with It’s a Zoo Life brought the zoo’s first-ever female kangaroo to WITN’s Greenville station. Her name is Alice Grace, and she sure made herself right at home.
Accident in Pitt County closes road for over two hours
WINTERVILLE, Pitt County — Crews with the Winterville Community Fire Department responded to an accident that closed a road for over two hours. It all happened on Davenport Farm Road on Sunday, October 23. One vehicle was involved in the accident. The driver was taken to ECU Health to...
Pitt County Animal Services full after 30+ cats removed from home
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina animal shelter is seeking donations after dozens of cats are removed from a home. “Cats were popping out from underneath beds, couches, closets, bathrooms, pillows,” said John Quick, a Pitt County animal control officer, when describing what he saw. On Monday...
Greenville robbery suspect arrested in Edgecombe County
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A robbery suspect who was wanted in Greenville was arrested by an Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Saturday. Dentavis Davon Staton, 18, of Pinetops, was stopped for a motor vehicle violation. His information was run, and it indicated he was wanted in a robbery that happened on Oct. 5 in […]
8 hurt in 6-vehicle pileup on Interstate 40 in North Carolina
On Sunday at 5:20 p.m., six vehicles were involved in a car crash on I-40 westbound at mile marker 309, near Garner.
Humane Society of Eastern Carolina to host 21st Annual Canine Crawl
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is hosting its 21st Annual Canine Crawl this Sunday in Greenville. The event will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at The Greenville Town Common. The 1-mile walk helps raise money for the vast number of animals in...
