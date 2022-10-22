ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

901 FC prepares for first home playoff game

 4 days ago

MEMPHIS -The Bluff City taking on the Motor City, in a battle between cities with soul. This time not on a record but, on the pitch as Memphis 901 hosts their first playoff game.


” Nothing has change on our end all season. We focus on ourselves and we know we do the things. We will come out and come out on top,” said midfielder Aaron Malloy.


901 finished second in the USL East, with a franchise best 21 wins in the regular season. Memphis is looking to raise their game to new heights, starting with their first ever playoff win on Saturday.


” Most importantly, the guys enjoy the guys enjoyed the season, you know, when you enjoy what you do, you tend to do it much better,” said midfielder Leston Paul. ” Now we’re taking the next step of winning one game, and then we go for the next and then the next one. But first step is winning on Saturday,” added Paul.


Memphis and Detroit aren’t strangers on the pitch, as this season in two meetings 901 earned a draw and a 2-0 victory.


” It’ll be tough. I think it’s going to be a 50/50 match. They’re good, they’re really good,” said head coach Ben Pirmann. ” We’re really good as well, you know, and I think it’s going to be three or four moments throughout the match that really decide it,” said Pirmann.


The reason why Pirmann is hoping the fans will be the difference makers.


” They’ve been animals all season long. We want to keep keep using that to our advantage to push us on and hopefully advance to the next round,” said Pirmann.


Memphis and Detroit take the pitch at 7 p.m. at AutoZone Park.

