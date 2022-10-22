ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

wypr.org

Baltimore’s Artscape festival moves to the fall, adds new neighborhoods

After more than four years on hiatus, Baltimore's Artscape is slated to return in September 2023. The neighborhood festival transforms vacant lots into a temporary art district for hundreds of artists near the Maryland Institute College of Art, known as MICA. The long-time summer festival, a tradition for more than three decades, will expand next year to the Station North neighborhood, officials said on Thursday.
BALTIMORE, MD
realtormarney.com

Fall Back 2022

We fall back on November 6, 2022 at 2:00am in 2022. Daylight Saving Time will come to an end and we will be back on Standard Time. This will mean it will be lighter earlier in the morning, but it also means that night will fall earlier as well. For example, sunset is at 6:15pm tonight, as of Sunday, November 6th, it will be at 5:00pm!
TOWSON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Zoo prepares its grizzly bears for winter hibernation

BALTIMORE - As temperatures drop, Maryland Zoo provided WJZ with a sneak peek into how they're preparing their grizzly bears for hibernation.Before the Maryland Zoo says goodnight to their grizzly bears, Emilee Orndorf helps those furry sisters bulk up."We are tossing some chow and some peanuts to our grizzly bears," Orndorff said.Twins Nita and Nova are getting ready to sleep the winter away, but not before zoo staff help the pair really fatten up ahead of hibernation."Five pounds is nothing for them," Orndorff said. "They can do that in a day."The 6-year-old sumo-sized bears roam around sleepily as their habitats...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Off-and-on showers this mild Monday

BALTIMORE -- It seems we'll have to rely on Sunday's Ravens win to brighten our Monday because sunshine will be very minimal.A gray, mild and damp start to Monday will continue into the night, but none of the rain in the Baltimore area is set to be particularly heavy. Temperatures started on a very mild note, with mid to upper 50s across Central Maryland.A coastal low drifting offshore will keep spotty showers in the forecast today and Tuesday. It will remain cloudy into Tuesday with temperature highs in the upper 60s. Afterward, on Wednesday, a cold front will move through the area with an additional chance for showers.On Thursday, the skies will clear up. The temperatures will spike into the low 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday before cooling down to the mid-60s on Thursday after the front passes. Expect additional clouds to arrive on Friday and into next weekend with a chance of rain returning by next Sunday.
BALTIMORE, MD
topshelfmusicmag.com

Steve Lacy sells out the Baltimore Soundstage

Steve Lacy’s Give You The World Tour is a SOLD OUT TOUR – Let’s start there. With the highly anticipated album, Gemini Rights, being released on July 15th, 2022 — Steve Lacy landed his first #1 spot on the Billboard Top 100. Shaking the internet with his song “Bad Habit”, the singer-songwriter-producer showed off his limitless vocal talent and melodic guitar infinity. With the newfound fame, Steve Lacy, a Compton, California native that has been pushing his way through the music industry, announced this tour on August 2nd — and instantly sold out dates once tickets went on sale!
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

What's happening this weekend in the DMV

WASHINGTON - This weekend the DMV will have some beautiful fall weather. Want to get out and enjoy it? D.C., Maryland and Virginia all have fun, festive events coming up this weekend where everyone can find something they'll enjoy. Here are some of the best fall events taking place Oct....
WASHINGTON, DC
PhillyBite

Where To Find The Ice Cream In Maryland

- You'll find many Maryland ice cream parlors and shops. You can find some that specialize in one particular dessert, while others serve a variety of sweet treats until late at night. Insomnia Cookies is a popular chain, while the famous Cinnaholic in Baltimore is a treat from Heaven. Justine's...
MARYLAND STATE
insideradio.com

WOLB Baltimore Morning Host Larry Young Sets Retirement.

Larry Young, the former Maryland State Senator turned radio host, will retire from Radio One talk WOLB Baltimore (1010) after 25 years with the station. Young will be celebrated on Thursday, Oct. 27 at a special anniversary and retirement dinner attended by Urban One founder and chairwoman Cathy Hughes and the Rev. Al Sharpton. “The Larry Young Morning Show” will officially sign off at the end of the year.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Redeveloped Lexington Market launches with soft open Monday

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore boasts one of the oldest and most iconic public markets in the nation, and it reopens Monday after a $45 million redevelopment four years in the making. Lexington Market in West Baltimore is known as one of the country's oldest public food markets, tracing its origins to 1782. You can still see the vendor numbers etched into the curbs on West Lexington Street.  It has gone through a number of transformations since, but the community is getting ready for the reveal of the biggest revitalization yet.The transformation includes a new 61,000-square-foot market building. Its A-frame roof is a nod to what the market looked like in the early 1900s. The institution sent off its East Market building with a celebration early last month. The market will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday with four stalls and three kiosks, as other vendors wait on construction and permitting, our media partner the Baltimore Banner reports. The market will feature a dozens of diverse short- and long-term vendors. The long-term businesses include a variety of local businesses, including Mount Royal Soaps and Trinacria.Developers say a grand opening will be held later this fall when all 50 stalls are settled in.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

'Lot of family memories:' Customers saying goodbye to Bertha's, a Baltimore staple

BALTIMORE- Bertha's in Fells Point, one of Baltimore's icons, is getting ready to close."It's always sad to see an iconic place go, but I understand," Joseph Diseta of Baltimore said. "The owners have been here for years."The Norris family, who owns the restaurant, made the announcement on Facebook.Bertha's has been a staple in the community for 50 years.The family issued a statement that reads in part:"Closing Berthas is bittersweet. As a family, we've given so many great years to this wonderful place and are now ready to pursue other life paths and interests. We have made many treasured friendships over...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Glen Burnie resident with 74 great-grandchildren turns 100

BALTIMORE -- A longtime resident of Glen Burnie hit a massive milestone Saturday. Mabel Evans is 100 years old. Her family told WJZ Evans moved to the neighborhood in 1960. Over the years she had 10 children, who gave her 32 grandchildren, who gave her 74 great-grandchildren, who gave her 42 great-great-grandchildren. Mabel is a member for the Faith Baptist Church in Glen Burnie. Happy birthday, Mabel, from WJZ! 
GLEN BURNIE, MD
98online.com

Dulaney Valley to dedicate pet loss center

(WBAL) A Baltimore County cemetery is dedicating a new place for pet owners to mourn their dead pets. Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens in Timonium will dedicate a new pet loss center in a ceremony on Saturday. “It’s a place where people can grieve and say goodbye to their loved ones,”...
TIMONIUM, MD
CBS News

Developers to reveal new name for Baltimore Arena in star-studded announcement

BALTIMORE -- A star-studded cast helped announce the new name of the Baltimore Arena, formerly known as Royal Farms Arena. Musician Pharrell Williams -- a 13-time Grammy-award winner -- Ravens legend Ray Lewis and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott joined developer Oak View Group in downtown Baltimore Monday afternoon. But first,...
BALTIMORE, MD
whatsupmag.com

Fresh Italian at Bella Italia Annapolis

Lino Chiaro knows you can’t stay static in the restaurant business. That’s one reason he dined in fine establishments in different places around the world last year in search of new dishes for his menu. And that’s why first-time and returning customers will find some intriguing surprises next time they eat at Bella Italia Annapolis.
ANNAPOLIS, MD

