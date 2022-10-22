ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBS News

Chicago Lawn shooting leaves woman hit in the face

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman was hospitalized Tuesday morning after being shot in the face by an unknown suspect in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood. The 28-year-old victim told police the male suspect approached her in the 2300 block of West 72nd Street around 10:43 a.m. and demanded unknown items, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Man walking on West Side wounded in drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A 20-year-old man was shot in a drive-by Tuesday night in Chicago's South Lawndale neighborhood. Around 5:20 p.m., police say the male victim was walking in the 2500 block of South California Boulevard when shots were fired from a red SUV. The victim was shot in the arm...
CHICAGO, IL
TheDailyBeast

8-Year-Old Accidentally Shot and Killed by Relative in Chicago

An 8-year-old was accidentally shot and killed by his 17-year-old relative on the South Side of Chicago Monday, according to police. The teenager was handling the gun inside their home when he shot 8-year-old Jaiden Hines, not knowing the gun was loaded, police said. The 17-year-old reportedly ran off but later surrendered to police, who said they didn’t charge him since there wasn’t evidence the shooting was intentional. A community activist, Andrew Holmes, said the family is “very close-knit” and Hines was a “fun little guy.” “I wish his mother would have her son to wake up in the morning and just laugh with her son,” Holmes said.Read it at Chicago Sun-Times
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Greyhound employee shot and killed outside West Loop bus station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Greyhound employee was shot and killed late Monday morning outside the company's West Loop bus station.Chicago Police Deputy Chief Jill Stevens said, shortly before 11:30 a.m., a man parked in front of the Greyhound station at Harrison and Jefferson streets, got out of his car, and started walking toward the station, when someone walked up and shot him several times. Stevens said it does not appear the two exchanged words before the shooting.A Chicago Fire Department said the victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious to critical condition. Chicago police later said he died.The Cook County Medical...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man killed in shooting at Chicago Greyhound bus station

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed outside a Greyhound bus station Monday morning on the Near West Side. Duwon Gaddis, 30, got into an argument with another person around 11 a.m. and was shot once near the bus station located at 630 W. Harrison St., according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man, 63, critical after hit-and-run on South Side

CHICAGO — A 63-year-old man is in critical condition after a hit-and-run in the city’s Back of the Yards neighborhood. The incident happened around 10 p.m. Monday on the 4600 block of South Ashland Avenue. Police said a white sedan was traveling northbound on Ashland when it struck a parked vehicle, which shifted onto the […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man dead in hallway outside his Irving Park apartment

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man in Irving Park was killed steps away from his front door Sunday night. Police said the 50-year-old man stepped into the hallway outside his apartment, in the 4300 block of North Whipple Street around 9 p.m., after hearing a disturbance coming from the second floor.  That's when someone came into the hallway and shot him in the face. The victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died. No arrests have been made. 
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 18, shot in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded early Tuesday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 18-year-old was standing outside just before 1 a.m. in the 4500 block of South Wood Street when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the leg, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

17-year-old shot in the head in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was shot in the head in Chicago Lawn Monday night. At about 8:33 p.m., the boy was standing in the gangway between two houses in the 6100 block of South Artesian when someone shot him in the head. A resident in one of the houses...
CHICAGO, IL
Austin Weekly News

$5K reward offered for murder of West Side hoops standout

David Scott was enjoying the fruits of success. The property owner, whose family owns People Cab Company in Bellwood, was on the verge of becoming a McDonald’s franchisee. In 2000, his life changed. Scott was carjacked and shot while driving in suburban Maywood. “That’s why I’m so committed to...
MAYWOOD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot while standing near street on Chicago's South Side: police

CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was shot in Chicago's Riverdale neighborhood Monday afternoon. Around 1 p.m., police say the male victim was near the street in the 700 block of East 131st Street when gunfire rang out. The victim was shot in the leg and taken to Trinity Hospital in...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

1 Fatally Shot During Argument at Greyhound Bus Station on Near West Side

Police are searching for whoever fatally shot one person during an argument Monday morning at a Greyhound bus station on Chicago's Near West Side, authorities said. The shooting was reported at approximately 11:18 a.m. at the Greyhound bus terminal, 608 W. Harrison St. According to authorities, the victim, who is believed to be a Greyhound employee, parked his vehicle in front of the terminal, exited and was confronted by an unknown offender.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 38, fatally shot on Englewood sidewalk

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed early Monday in the Englewood neighborhood. The 39-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 1:30 a.m. in the 5800 block of South Justine Street when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the head, police said. The victim was transported by...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Robbery team mugs at least 5 women during Monday morning spree

A group of robbers traveling in a stolen car mugged several women during daylight attacks between the Near West Side and Lincoln Park on Monday morning. One of the attacks was captured on video. Chicago police say no arrests have been made. The video, Tweeted by the now-deleted @Ryan_Chicago_ account,...
CHICAGO, IL

