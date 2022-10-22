Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
History’s Villains: American GangstersWilliam Saint ValChicago, IL
Sasha and Malia Obama Chill In West Hollywood While Parents Vote In ChicagoSiloamWest Hollywood, CA
Chicago Host Kendra G Claps Back At Cancel Culture With Queen BeySiloamChicago, IL
Village of Romeoville Job Fair - 10/26Adrian HolmanRomeoville, IL
Related
CBS News
Chicago Lawn shooting leaves woman hit in the face
CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman was hospitalized Tuesday morning after being shot in the face by an unknown suspect in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood. The 28-year-old victim told police the male suspect approached her in the 2300 block of West 72nd Street around 10:43 a.m. and demanded unknown items, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man walking on West Side wounded in drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A 20-year-old man was shot in a drive-by Tuesday night in Chicago's South Lawndale neighborhood. Around 5:20 p.m., police say the male victim was walking in the 2500 block of South California Boulevard when shots were fired from a red SUV. The victim was shot in the arm...
Chicago shootings: 9 juveniles among 51 shot, 10 fatally, in weekend violence, police say
Nine juveniles are among at least 51 people shot, 10 fatally, in Chicago so far this weekend, police said.
8-Year-Old Accidentally Shot and Killed by Relative in Chicago
An 8-year-old was accidentally shot and killed by his 17-year-old relative on the South Side of Chicago Monday, according to police. The teenager was handling the gun inside their home when he shot 8-year-old Jaiden Hines, not knowing the gun was loaded, police said. The 17-year-old reportedly ran off but later surrendered to police, who said they didn’t charge him since there wasn’t evidence the shooting was intentional. A community activist, Andrew Holmes, said the family is “very close-knit” and Hines was a “fun little guy.” “I wish his mother would have her son to wake up in the morning and just laugh with her son,” Holmes said.Read it at Chicago Sun-Times
Greyhound employee shot and killed outside West Loop bus station
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Greyhound employee was shot and killed late Monday morning outside the company's West Loop bus station.Chicago Police Deputy Chief Jill Stevens said, shortly before 11:30 a.m., a man parked in front of the Greyhound station at Harrison and Jefferson streets, got out of his car, and started walking toward the station, when someone walked up and shot him several times. Stevens said it does not appear the two exchanged words before the shooting.A Chicago Fire Department said the victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious to critical condition. Chicago police later said he died.The Cook County Medical...
Bellwood mother of 2 killed, man critically hurt in DuSable Lake Shore Drive shooting
"She was just a 26-year-old girl with two daughters and trying to do right," said the victim's cousin.
fox32chicago.com
Man killed in shooting at Chicago Greyhound bus station
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed outside a Greyhound bus station Monday morning on the Near West Side. Duwon Gaddis, 30, got into an argument with another person around 11 a.m. and was shot once near the bus station located at 630 W. Harrison St., according to Chicago police.
Man, 63, critical after hit-and-run on South Side
CHICAGO — A 63-year-old man is in critical condition after a hit-and-run in the city’s Back of the Yards neighborhood. The incident happened around 10 p.m. Monday on the 4600 block of South Ashland Avenue. Police said a white sedan was traveling northbound on Ashland when it struck a parked vehicle, which shifted onto the […]
Man dead in hallway outside his Irving Park apartment
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man in Irving Park was killed steps away from his front door Sunday night. Police said the 50-year-old man stepped into the hallway outside his apartment, in the 4300 block of North Whipple Street around 9 p.m., after hearing a disturbance coming from the second floor. That's when someone came into the hallway and shot him in the face. The victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died. No arrests have been made.
fox32chicago.com
Three suspects robbed 7 Northwest Side businesses in under an hour: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for three suspects who robbed seven businesses in under an hour Monday morning on Chicago's Northwest Side. In each incident, the offenders used a brick or a large rock to smash the front glass door of the business, police said. Once the offenders were...
Man, 18, shot in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded early Tuesday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 18-year-old was standing outside just before 1 a.m. in the 4500 block of South Wood Street when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the leg, police said.
fox32chicago.com
17-year-old shot in the head in Chicago Lawn
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was shot in the head in Chicago Lawn Monday night. At about 8:33 p.m., the boy was standing in the gangway between two houses in the 6100 block of South Artesian when someone shot him in the head. A resident in one of the houses...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago woman gave loaded pistol to 9-year-old as cops investigated ‘person with a gun’ call, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say a woman gave her 9-year-old son a loaded pistol after Chicago police responded to a call about a person with a gun inside a West Side clothing store. Roslyn Price, 26, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and child endangerment. Around 2:45 p.m. Friday, Chicago...
Austin Weekly News
$5K reward offered for murder of West Side hoops standout
David Scott was enjoying the fruits of success. The property owner, whose family owns People Cab Company in Bellwood, was on the verge of becoming a McDonald’s franchisee. In 2000, his life changed. Scott was carjacked and shot while driving in suburban Maywood. “That’s why I’m so committed to...
Woman charged with fatally stabbing man inside West Side home
The offender was arrested moments after the stabbing, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot while standing near street on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was shot in Chicago's Riverdale neighborhood Monday afternoon. Around 1 p.m., police say the male victim was near the street in the 700 block of East 131st Street when gunfire rang out. The victim was shot in the leg and taken to Trinity Hospital in...
1 Fatally Shot During Argument at Greyhound Bus Station on Near West Side
Police are searching for whoever fatally shot one person during an argument Monday morning at a Greyhound bus station on Chicago's Near West Side, authorities said. The shooting was reported at approximately 11:18 a.m. at the Greyhound bus terminal, 608 W. Harrison St. According to authorities, the victim, who is believed to be a Greyhound employee, parked his vehicle in front of the terminal, exited and was confronted by an unknown offender.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 38, fatally shot on Englewood sidewalk
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed early Monday in the Englewood neighborhood. The 39-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 1:30 a.m. in the 5800 block of South Justine Street when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the head, police said. The victim was transported by...
cwbchicago.com
Robbery team mugs at least 5 women during Monday morning spree
A group of robbers traveling in a stolen car mugged several women during daylight attacks between the Near West Side and Lincoln Park on Monday morning. One of the attacks was captured on video. Chicago police say no arrests have been made. The video, Tweeted by the now-deleted @Ryan_Chicago_ account,...
Chicago police: Man fatally shot during verbal altercation in Near West Side
CHICAGO - A 30-year-old man was shot and killed in Chicago's Near West Side neighborhood Monday morning. Around 11:18 p.m., police say the male victim was in a verbal altercation with another person in the 600 block of West Harrison Street. The unknown offender then pulled out a gun and...
Comments / 0