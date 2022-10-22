Read full article on original website
Historic home in Marion dates back to 1850s
A historic house in Perry County can be found in Marion, dating back to the late 1850s. It is also called Perry County's most expensive home, according to Catfish 100.1. Called the Kenworthy Hall, it is also known as Carlisle-Martin House. It was built in an Italian styled villa architecture...
Severe storms possible tonight
Most of the Black Belt region is under a slight risk for severe weather tonight, with a tornado watch issued for Dallas County until 7 p.m. According to AlabamaWx Weather Blog strong, gusty winds and hail will be threats. Tornados are a possibility mainly for the western part of the state.
Omega Psi Phi Fraternity to hold Annual Purple & Gold Ball in November
The Omega Chi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity will hold its Annual Purple & Gold Ball fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. The ball will take place at the Pride of Alabama Elks Lodge on 4804 Water Avenue in Selma. Attire is semi-formal. Tickets are $30 for...
Selma University to hold open house, HBCU proclamation
Selma University will hold an open house event tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. as part of HBCU month. Featured will be a cookout, as well as prizes and giveaways. An HBCU proclamation will be read at 12 p.m. Selma University is located at 1501 Boynton Street in Selma.
Turner seeking assistance from DRA, ADECA for road plan
Perry County was one of the stops that the Alabama Department of Community and Economic Affairs (ADECA) and the Delta Regional Authority (DRA) made in their recent tour of the Black Belt along with the Alabama Tombigbee Regional Commission (ATRC). Perry County Commission Chairman Albert Turner Jr. hosted the directors...
Ivey to attend ribbon cutting for Demopolis City Landing
A ribbon cutting will be held for the newly opened City Landing in Demopolis on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 3 p.m. The landing on the Tombigbee and Black Warrior rivers is a result of a partnership of the Alabama Department of Conservation & Natural Resources (ADCNR), the City of Demopolis and Marengo County.
SAG Patron Appreciation Small Works Show reception draws crowd of patrons, artists and art lovers
Artists, patrons and art lovers viewed and purchased small works of art by local area artists during the Selma Art Guild’s Halloween-themed Patron Appreciation Small Works Show reception Oct. 23 at the SAG Gallery. “I think the attendance is wonderful,” Former SAG President Karen Weir said of Sunday’s event....
Public works department addresses sewer problems at two residences
Selma’s public works department addressed problems with backed up sewage at two homes last week. Two homeowners reported that sewage was backing up into their homes, and city workers would not address the problem because of a work slowdown in protest of a draft of the budget that did not include raises for city employees.
