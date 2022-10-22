Chillicothe bested by Jackson in final regular season game

CHILLICOTHE − Scott Bartholomew believes Chillicothe is moving forward.

The Cavaliers were looking for a silver lining in the wake of their 21-7 loss to Jackson at Herrnstein Field on Friday night. Bartholomew found it with ease. In his first year at the helm, the Cavaliers earned their best regular season record since 2018 and had a shot at splitting the Frontier Athletic Conference championship on Friday night. They've also reached the playoffs for the first time in two years.

Chillicothe fell short against Jackson on Friday night, but Bartholomew believes there's plenty of positives to build off of the final game of the regular season.

"There's room for improvement, that's always the way it is when you don't win," Chillicothe head coach Scott Bartholomew said. "But we got here. We were in the championship game, and I think Jackson would say they were in a game. I think that's a positive for us. We've got to build off that. We're going into the playoffs next week, but I think we're headed in the right direction as a program."

Chillicothe knew the giant it stood against. Jackson had picked up an undefeated record in the Frontier Athletic Conference by blowing out its previous four opponents by 21 points or more. Even Washington, which beat Chillicothe in Week Eight, fell in a 42-point loss to Jackson.

But the Cavaliers, for a time, stumped the best offense in the FAC on Friday. The Ironmen were held to just one touchdown − a two-yard run that capped a five-minute, 46-yard drive − come halftime.

Even when they were forced back into their own territory, the Cavaliers dug in. They played smart and forced the Ironmen into eight penalties that set them back 65 total yards. They layered pressure on quarterback Jacob Winters and forced passing out of the playbook. Winters ended the night with just two completions for 45 yards.

"We were playing physical up front and forcing them to go," Bartholomew said. "We played a little bit of field position, we gave them the one short field but we responded to that. After that, they had to put long drives together. Even for good teams that's hard to do."

Jackson responded in kind. Although Chillicothe trailed by just seven points for much of the second half, it spent the entire fourth quarter playing catch-up. It was shut out of the first three quarters, and only made it within 10 yards of the end zone on one drive before halftime. It had to rush a field goal attempt in the waning seconds of the first half, and Jackson blocked the attempt on its way up.

Little changed after halftime. Chillicothe didn't shake its scoring drought until midway through the fourth quarter after Mason Doughty flicked a two-yard touchdown pass to Tre King.

It wasn't from lack of effort. Chillicothe threw everything at the wall in hopes something might stick. Doughty passed between five different receivers throughout the game. Tayvion Galloway made five catches for 61 yards and pushed the Cavaliers downfield before drives stalled out.

The Cavaliers even tried to break through Jackson's defense on the ground. Oscar Morgan picked up 44 yards on 11 carries for his second-best rushing performance of the season. The senior was handed primary rushing duties after Max Lee suffered an injury earlier in the season, and he's been able to carve his own niche with Chillicothe's rushing attack.

"Oscar's a hard worker and a forward runner," Bartholomew said. "We're trying to move the chains and trying to keep the ball from (Jackson). Maybe Oscar's not going to go 50 or 60 yards for a touchdown, but he was a guy we thought could help us move the chains and put drives together. I felt like he did that most of the night."

It wasn't enough. Chillicothe had fallen behind late and suffered for it. Jackson scored twice in the fourth quarter and picked off a final pass by Doughty in the end zone to put Chillicothe's comeback hopes on ice.

The loss isn't easy. The Cavaliers came within a possession of upsetting the FAC champion and splitting the conference title.

But Bartholomew is looking up. The season isn't over yet. The Cavaliers still have a date with the playoffs, and they intend to make the most of their time there.

"We've just got to keep working to get better, our season's not over yet," Bartholomew said. "We'll see where we play and who we play, and we'll start on that and talk on that tomorrow."