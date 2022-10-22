From high winds and blowing dust to rainy cool weather

Hello everyone!

The very windy weather from today with gusts out of the southwest upwards of 50 to 60 mph, will slowly ramp down this evening, as a cold front sags south into the region. This frontal boundary will cool temperatures from the upper 70’s and low 80’s this afternoon into the 40’s and 50’s for tomorrow. Also, showers and embedded thunderstorms will be on the increase – spreading from southwest to northeast across the area tonight and tomorrow. Severe weather is not expected at this time, but be aware of sudden downburst winds, lightning, and heavy downpours with any convective activity. The rain showers look to wind down as we travel into Tuesday morning. Where the rain ends, and the sky clears will determine how chilly temperatures will be at daybreak. Thirties and forties will be commonplace Tuesday morning. As the day unfolds a sunny sky is expected with highs in the middle 60’s. Wednesday and Thursday will follow suit with the upper 60’s and low 70’s, while Friday and Saturday look to turn slightly cooler with a return to the 60’s.

Regarding rainfall – additional rain showers will be possible Thursday night.

Be ready for a rainy, cool Monday, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris