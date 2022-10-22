Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho8.com
Ukraine tells refugees not to return this winter as Russian strikes put energy grid in peril
Ukraine has asked refugees who fled the country in the wake of Russia’s invasion not to return home this winter, after Russian drone and missile strikes threatened to overwhelm the country’s fragile power grid. Ukraine’s deputy prime minister, Iryna Vereshchuk, advised Ukrainians in a video message on Tuesday...
New Italian rules could keep humanitarian ships out of port
MILAN (AP) — The new Italian government has prepared directives that could be used to once again prevent humanitarian rescue groups from accessing Italy’s ports, according to Italian media reports Wednesday. Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi signed a directive Tuesday notifying port and other relevant authorities that the SOS...
Russia-Ukraine war latest: 1,000 bodies exhumed in recently liberated territories, reports say
Bodies in Kharkiv oblast include 447 found in Izium, local media say
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'
Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
via TwitterReports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren't new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is.
Idaho8.com
Malaysia is braced for major floods. So why is it holding an election?
The Malaysian government’s insistence on holding a snap general election next month during a monsoon season that’s expected to bring devastating floods risks putting politics above people’s lives, opposition lawmakers and political analysts say. Malaysia will head to the polls on November 19, the country’s election commission...
Idaho8.com
Saudi ambassador welcomes review of US ties at time when relationship is at ‘point of disagreement’
Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the United States affirmed to CNN that, although Riyadh’s relationship with Washington is at a “point of disagreement” in light of OPEC+’s decision to slash oil production, the ties between the two longtime allies remain strong. Princess Reema bint Bandar Al...
Idaho8.com
Wreck of 17th-century warship, sister ship to famous Vasa, found in Sweden
Archaeologists in Sweden have discovered the wreck of a 17th-century warship, the country’s Museum of Wrecks, or Vrak, announced Monday. Äpplet was one of four warships created on the order of King Gustavus Adolphus in 1625, along with the Vasa, which famously capsized on its maiden voyage. Unlike...
Idaho8.com
Norwegian police arrest ‘Brazilian researcher’ on suspicion of spying for Russia
Police in Norway arrested an academic working at the University of Tromsø in the Arctic Circle on Monday, on suspicion of secretly spying for Russia, according to Norwegian public broadcaster NRK. Norway’s police told NRK that the man, a researcher at the university, claims to be a Brazilian citizen...
Idaho8.com
US official says Russia’s purported fears of Ukraine using a dirty bomb are ‘transparently false’
Russia’s defense minister accused Ukrainians of planning to use a so-called dirty bomb — a claim that was strongly refuted by US officials on Sunday as a Russian false flag operation. The allegation from Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu came during a phone call with US Defense Secretary...
Idaho8.com
Spanish man trekking to World Cup believed arrested in Iran
MADRID (AP) — The family of a Spanish man trekking from Madrid to Doha for the 2022 FIFA World Cup says he is believed to be under arrest in Iran where he went missing more than three weeks ago. Celia Cogedor, the mother of 41-year-old trekker Santiago Sánchez, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the Spanish foreign ministry said there’s “a 99% chance” he has been arrested. She said: “We are filled with hope.” Sánchez’s sister is due to meet Thursday with officials at the Spanish Foreign Ministry in Madrid to learn more details. The foreign ministry said in a statement that the Spanish embassy in Tehran is in touch with Iranian authorities about Sánchez. It declined to provide further details.
Comments / 0