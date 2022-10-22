ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

New Italian rules could keep humanitarian ships out of port

MILAN (AP) — The new Italian government has prepared directives that could be used to once again prevent humanitarian rescue groups from accessing Italy’s ports, according to Italian media reports Wednesday. Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi signed a directive Tuesday notifying port and other relevant authorities that the SOS...
Business Insider

Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'

Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
Idaho8.com

Malaysia is braced for major floods. So why is it holding an election?

The Malaysian government’s insistence on holding a snap general election next month during a monsoon season that’s expected to bring devastating floods risks putting politics above people’s lives, opposition lawmakers and political analysts say. Malaysia will head to the polls on November 19, the country’s election commission...
Idaho8.com

Wreck of 17th-century warship, sister ship to famous Vasa, found in Sweden

Archaeologists in Sweden have discovered the wreck of a 17th-century warship, the country’s Museum of Wrecks, or Vrak, announced Monday. Äpplet was one of four warships created on the order of King Gustavus Adolphus in 1625, along with the Vasa, which famously capsized on its maiden voyage. Unlike...
Idaho8.com

Norwegian police arrest ‘Brazilian researcher’ on suspicion of spying for Russia

Police in Norway arrested an academic working at the University of Tromsø in the Arctic Circle on Monday, on suspicion of secretly spying for Russia, according to Norwegian public broadcaster NRK. Norway’s police told NRK that the man, a researcher at the university, claims to be a Brazilian citizen...
Idaho8.com

Spanish man trekking to World Cup believed arrested in Iran

MADRID (AP) — The family of a Spanish man trekking from Madrid to Doha for the 2022 FIFA World Cup says he is believed to be under arrest in Iran where he went missing more than three weeks ago. Celia Cogedor, the mother of 41-year-old trekker Santiago Sánchez, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the Spanish foreign ministry said there’s “a 99% chance” he has been arrested. She said: “We are filled with hope.” Sánchez’s sister is due to meet Thursday with officials at the Spanish Foreign Ministry in Madrid to learn more details. The foreign ministry said in a statement that the Spanish embassy in Tehran is in touch with Iranian authorities about Sánchez. It declined to provide further details.

