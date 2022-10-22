ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, GA

North Gwinnett volleyball sweeps Harrison, to face Buford in Class AAAAAAA Final Four

SUWANEE — Every time the North Gwinnett volleyball team needed a momentum boost, the Bulldogs got one from senior Joya Screen. With a spot in the Class AAAAAAA Final Four on the line Tuesday night, Screen delivered time and time again to the tune of 19 kills and North rolled past Harrison in straight sets, 25-19, 25-18, 25-10 to reach the state semifinals for the third time in five years.
SUWANEE, GA
FLAG FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Mill Creek wins twice on Senior Night

HOSCHTON — Mill Creek celebrated Senior Night with victories over Seckinger and Central Gwinnett in girls flag football on Tuesday. The Hawks opened with a 45-0 win over Seckinger behind two passing touchdowns from Olivia Shaw and two rushing touchdowns from Kate Lewis. Ava Metrick also had two scores, one on a run and one on a reception.
HOSCHTON, GA
North Gwinnett's Jamison Tiller commits to Georgia Southern

North Gwinnett senior Jamison Tiller recently committed to the Georgia Southern women’s swimming program. Tiller was fourth at the Class AAAAAAA state championship meet last season in both the 100 and 200 freestyle. She also was county champion in the 100 free and county runner-up in the 200 free.
SUWANEE, GA
North Gwinnett races to Region 7-AAAAAAA cross country crowns

CONYERS — North Gwinnett’s Haydn Hermansen and Tori Meyer ran away from the field for the individual titles Saturday, leading the Bulldogs to a sweep of the team titles in the Region 7-AAAAAAA Cross Country Championships. Hermansen, a freshman, was 30 seconds ahead of the runner-up in winning...
SUWANEE, GA
Georgia defensive back reportedly suffers season-ending injury

Georgia safety Dan Jackson is reportedly out for the season after he sustained a stress fracture, according to a report from Dawgs247. The issue is likely to require surgery. Jackson has seen action 7 games for Kirby Smart’s team this season and currently posts 16 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 interception and 1 forced fumble. This is a relatively significant loss for the Bulldogs as they move forward in close postseason race considering the type of clutch defensive playmaker Jackson has shown to be all year long.
ATHENS, GA
Norcross' Catie Choate after more records in final high school season

Catie Choate’s assault on the Norcross High School swimming record board is expected to continue this season in just about every event. Most of the records on the board are already hers, and she has a chance to topple at least one more record she doesn’t currently own. One record, the 100 breaststroke, is pretty safe, though.
NORCROSS, GA
White County wreck seriously injures one driver

(Cleveland)-A three-vehicle wreck on Ga. 254 in White County Friday night injured three people, one seriously. The wreck happened at 10:25 p.m. at the intersection of Ga. 254 and Webster Lake Road and Post Road. A Dodge Caliber failed to stop at the stop sign, entered the road and struck...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
Gainesville man killed Monday in two-vehicle wreck on Price Road

A Gainesville motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle wreck Monday afternoon off Price Road near Will Wallace Road. According to a crash report from the Georgia State Patrol, Joshua Alexander Navarro, 31, was driving a Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on Price Road at about 5:40 p.m. A car driven by Andres Escanuela Campa, 56, of Gainesville, was also traveling eastbound on Price Road.
GAINESVILLE, GA
NEWS BRIEF: Artificial lagoons to bring ‘tropical beach life’ to Atlanta area

An agreement is in the works to bring half a dozen artificial lagoons to the South. The “Caribbean-style” shoals would be placed within a radius of Atlanta to include Chattanooga, Athens and Charlotte, according to Atlanta Agent . The deal involves local developer Tenth Street Ventures, private equity firm EcoVest Capital and Crystal Lagoons, whose patented technology “allows the creation of sustainable destination water features that are often surrounded by multifamily residences, hotels, retail and other mixed-use amenities,” the firm says in a statement.
ATLANTA, GA
First-annual Georgia Rodeo brings crowds to Athens

On Friday, the “rowdiest party in the SEC'' came to Athens. The first annual Georgia Rodeo brought huge crowds to the Athens Fairgrounds. From tailgating and rodeo events, to some popular names in country music performing later in the evening, the event offered a variety of activities for attendees to choose from. The fairgrounds opened at noon and events went all day, ending with Riley Green’s closing performance at 9:30 p.m.
ATHENS, GA
Georgia orthopedic practice opens new location

Gainesville, Ga.-based Specialty Orthopaedics held a ribbon cutting for its new expansion, DawsonCountyNews reported Oct. 21. The practice adds the Dawsonville office to its existing locations in Gainesville and Braselton, the report said. The new office's two surgeons specialize in services including sports medicine, hand and upper extremity procedures and other orthopedic care.
GAINESVILLE, GA

