Read full article on original website
Related
gwinnettprepsports.com
North Gwinnett volleyball sweeps Harrison, to face Buford in Class AAAAAAA Final Four
SUWANEE — Every time the North Gwinnett volleyball team needed a momentum boost, the Bulldogs got one from senior Joya Screen. With a spot in the Class AAAAAAA Final Four on the line Tuesday night, Screen delivered time and time again to the tune of 19 kills and North rolled past Harrison in straight sets, 25-19, 25-18, 25-10 to reach the state semifinals for the third time in five years.
gwinnettprepsports.com
FLAG FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Mill Creek wins twice on Senior Night
HOSCHTON — Mill Creek celebrated Senior Night with victories over Seckinger and Central Gwinnett in girls flag football on Tuesday. The Hawks opened with a 45-0 win over Seckinger behind two passing touchdowns from Olivia Shaw and two rushing touchdowns from Kate Lewis. Ava Metrick also had two scores, one on a run and one on a reception.
gwinnettprepsports.com
PHOTOS: North Gwinnett vs. Harrison Volleyball, Class AAAAAAA Quarterfinals
Scenes from Buford vs. Lambert volleyball in the Class AAAAAAA quarterfinals on Oct. 25, 2022. (Photos: Jamie Spaar)
gwinnettprepsports.com
Greater Atlanta Christian reaches Class AAAAA volleyball semifinals
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian’s volleyball team defeated Statesboro 25-20, 25-21, 22-25, 25-11 Tuesday in the Class AAAAA state quarterfinals. The Spartans, last year’s Class AAA state champions, will play at McIntosh in Saturday’s Final Four.
gwinnettprepsports.com
VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Brookwood, Wesleyan come up short in state quarterfinals
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood lost 3-0 to visiting Lambert in Tuesday’s Class AAAAAAA state volleyball quarterfinals. Lambert posted a 25-9, 25-17, 25-14 victory to reach the Final Four.
gwinnettprepsports.com
North Gwinnett's Jamison Tiller commits to Georgia Southern
North Gwinnett senior Jamison Tiller recently committed to the Georgia Southern women’s swimming program. Tiller was fourth at the Class AAAAAAA state championship meet last season in both the 100 and 200 freestyle. She also was county champion in the 100 free and county runner-up in the 200 free.
gwinnettprepsports.com
North Gwinnett's Bri Johnson commits to Delaware State
North Gwinnett junior Bri Johnson committed recently to the Delaware State University women’s lacrosse program. Johnson is a defensive midfielder for the Bulldogs.
gwinnettprepsports.com
North Gwinnett races to Region 7-AAAAAAA cross country crowns
CONYERS — North Gwinnett’s Haydn Hermansen and Tori Meyer ran away from the field for the individual titles Saturday, leading the Bulldogs to a sweep of the team titles in the Region 7-AAAAAAA Cross Country Championships. Hermansen, a freshman, was 30 seconds ahead of the runner-up in winning...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia defensive back reportedly suffers season-ending injury
Georgia safety Dan Jackson is reportedly out for the season after he sustained a stress fracture, according to a report from Dawgs247. The issue is likely to require surgery. Jackson has seen action 7 games for Kirby Smart’s team this season and currently posts 16 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 interception and 1 forced fumble. This is a relatively significant loss for the Bulldogs as they move forward in close postseason race considering the type of clutch defensive playmaker Jackson has shown to be all year long.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Norcross' Catie Choate after more records in final high school season
Catie Choate’s assault on the Norcross High School swimming record board is expected to continue this season in just about every event. Most of the records on the board are already hers, and she has a chance to topple at least one more record she doesn’t currently own. One record, the 100 breaststroke, is pretty safe, though.
Showers and storms expected in north Georgia Tuesday | Timeline
ATLANTA — It has been a fairly quiet past couple of months regarding rainfall, but north Georgia can expect another round of rain to return Tuesday evening that will also bring a threat for strong storms. The threat for strong storms will be higher for Mississippi and Alabama, where...
cobbcountycourier.com
Fire danger alert issued for Cobb and other Georgia counties for Saturday afternoon and early evening October 22
There is a danger of fire in Georgia this afternoon and into the early evening Saturday, October 22, 2022. The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook that includes the warning for Cobb County and other parts of north and central Georgia due to low relative humidity and dry conditions.
wrwh.com
White County wreck seriously injures one driver
(Cleveland)-A three-vehicle wreck on Ga. 254 in White County Friday night injured three people, one seriously. The wreck happened at 10:25 p.m. at the intersection of Ga. 254 and Webster Lake Road and Post Road. A Dodge Caliber failed to stop at the stop sign, entered the road and struck...
accesswdun.com
Gainesville man killed Monday in two-vehicle wreck on Price Road
A Gainesville motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle wreck Monday afternoon off Price Road near Will Wallace Road. According to a crash report from the Georgia State Patrol, Joshua Alexander Navarro, 31, was driving a Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on Price Road at about 5:40 p.m. A car driven by Andres Escanuela Campa, 56, of Gainesville, was also traveling eastbound on Price Road.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Artificial lagoons to bring ‘tropical beach life’ to Atlanta area
An agreement is in the works to bring half a dozen artificial lagoons to the South. The “Caribbean-style” shoals would be placed within a radius of Atlanta to include Chattanooga, Athens and Charlotte, according to Atlanta Agent . The deal involves local developer Tenth Street Ventures, private equity firm EcoVest Capital and Crystal Lagoons, whose patented technology “allows the creation of sustainable destination water features that are often surrounded by multifamily residences, hotels, retail and other mixed-use amenities,” the firm says in a statement.
saportareport.com
Rivian project hit with state violation, local lawsuit in dirt pollution controversy
Dirt pollution issues with the Rivian electric vehicle plant site violated environmental regulations, according to the state, and have triggered a resident lawsuit seeking to halt the project. Project critics previously questioned why grading on the site is proceeding despite a court blocking its huge financial incentive deal and some...
krcgtv.com
Georgia man arrested for going nearly 100mph over the speed limit
HOWELL COUNTY — In a twitter post Friday night, Troop G of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said a person was stopped for traveling more than two and a half times the speed limit. The post said it is believed to be a record speeding violation for the troop.
Red and Black
First-annual Georgia Rodeo brings crowds to Athens
On Friday, the “rowdiest party in the SEC'' came to Athens. The first annual Georgia Rodeo brought huge crowds to the Athens Fairgrounds. From tailgating and rodeo events, to some popular names in country music performing later in the evening, the event offered a variety of activities for attendees to choose from. The fairgrounds opened at noon and events went all day, ending with Riley Green’s closing performance at 9:30 p.m.
Finding some fascinating Georgia history during a neighborhood walk
DECATUR — I have long been an admirer of Gutzon Borglum’s monumental carvings on Mount Rushmore. We lived in South Dakota for a few years and made several trips to see them. So imagine my delight when we happened upon a historic marker bearing his name on one of our evening walks.
beckersspine.com
Georgia orthopedic practice opens new location
Gainesville, Ga.-based Specialty Orthopaedics held a ribbon cutting for its new expansion, DawsonCountyNews reported Oct. 21. The practice adds the Dawsonville office to its existing locations in Gainesville and Braselton, the report said. The new office's two surgeons specialize in services including sports medicine, hand and upper extremity procedures and other orthopedic care.
Comments / 0