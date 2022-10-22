Read full article on original website
Austin Statesman recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Austin airport smashes passengers record on Monday thanks to F1 travelTech ReviewedAustin, TX
Cowboys Blank PiratesHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
The Inaugural Starlight Soiree 2022 at The Domain Austin, TexasRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: Texas fans force Steve Sarkisian to repent for not singing ‘The Eyes of Texas’ after Oklahoma State loss
Somehow, some way, the Texas Longhorns’ spirit song “The Eyes of Texas” eventually becomes a burden for the program’s head football coach, whomever that may be at the time. That includes Steve Sarkisian, who had to apologize earlier this week for not staying to sing the song after the team dropped one on the road to the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
Louisville Football: Clarkson, Owens Invigorate Cards Fans
Future faces of the backfield for the Louisville Cardinals have huge nights on the gridiron. Four-star quarterback commit Pierce Clarkson leads his team to a massive 48-7 win over Orange Lutheran High School. Clarkson threw for 147 yards and a touchdown on only 16 attempts with one of his completions...
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas at No. 22 Kansas State announced as six-day selection
The Big 12 Conference on Monday announced that the Nov. 5 matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the No. 22 Kansas State Wildcats in Manhattan at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium is a six-day selection. ESPN or FOX will televise the game, with an official announcement set for Saturday following...
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: Steve Sarkisian says Texas has to ‘clean up the self-inflicted wounds’
It’s been a rough few days since the Texas Longhorns fell to the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Stillwater. By all means, it was a winnable game for Texas, but the team’s penalties would imply otherwise. Essentially, Texas still has a lot to clean up to have success throughout the remainder of the 2022 regular season.
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorn Republic Podcast: Another second-half meltdown against OSU
The Texas Longhorns went into the second half with a lead against the Oklahoma State Cowboys and again came away with a frustrating loss. On the road in Stillwater, Texas struggled to maintain its discipline and composure in a hostile environment, while the offensive playmakers couldn’t seem to get on the same page. Quinn Ewers played his worst game in Burnt Orange, which put a damper on a career day from running back Bijan Robinson.
Burnt Orange Nation
Survey: Should Sark have pulled Quinn Ewers?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns’ road woes continued this past weekend, losing to the...
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas vs. Oklahoma State: Five observations and Sunday chat
Yesterday was a frustrating watch for Texas Longhorns fans. There is probably not a bunch I can type today to ease those frustrations on this Sunday afternoon after what we watched transpire in Stillwater in the 41-34 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys. After yesterday’s watch I felt like I...
Burnt Orange Nation
Sunday Armchair QB: Oklahoma State edition
“Ugh, we were so close... Is it okay if I feel like I don’t want to live anymore?”. Words of infamy from the show King of the Hill still ring true today after yesterday’s latest chapter in the 2022 season saw the Texas Longhorns fall to the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Stillwater by a score of 41-34. The loss drops Texas to 5-3 on the season and 3-2 in conference play.
Burnt Orange Nation
Winning is Hard Podcast: Road woes for Longhorns continue in Stillwater
Wescott Eberts and Cameron Parker put a bow on the Longhorns’ latest loss to Oklahoma State in the latest Winning is Hard podcast. They spend the first two hours of the podcast discussing Steve Sarkisian and the Horns not staying on the field to sing the Eyes of Texas after the loss. Just kidding.
Burnt Orange Nation
Inside the Numbers: Undisciplined and inconsistent play once again cost Texas
The Texas Longhorns have some questions to answer heading into the bye week after yet another meltdown on the road. With the loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Stillwater, Texas falls to 1-6 in road games under Steve Sarkisian, losing six of eight conference games in the last two seasons. While the loss doesn't eliminate Texas from Big 12 title contention, they will now need some help from other teams if they hope to make their way to Arlington to play for the title.
ESPN FPI projections for Louisville heading into game eight
Louisville, winners of two straight, continue a positive trend in the ESPN Football Power Index. With five games remaining on UofL's regular season schedule, the rating system now gives the team an 80 percent chance of winning at least six games. In the season's initial ratings, the FPI gave UofL a 71.1 percent chance of winning six games.
MaxPreps
High school basketball: Kentucky showcase event scratches Kanye West's Donda Academy from the lineup
On the same day adidas announced it was ending its relationship with Kanye West due to his recent anti-Semitic comments, a high school basketball event in Kentucky also attempted to distance itself from the controversial entertainer. Scheduled for Dec. 11 at Freedom Hall in Louisville, the Play-By-Play Classic announced Tuesday...
5-Star Louisville Prospect Puts Family Over Louisville Live
Donda Academy’s AJ Johnson is one of Kenny Payne’s most important targets for the 2023 Recruiting Class. Five-star combo guard and highly sought after Louisville prospect AJ Johnson decided to reschedule his visit to Louisville due to a sickness in his family. Johnson was one of the highly anticpated recruits set to be on campus this past weekend for Louisville basketball’s kickoff event for the season Louisville Live.
Card Chronicle
Louisville-James Madison set for 7:30 kick
Louisville’s Nov. 5 home game against James Madison has been slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. ESPNU will have the television coverage. The Dukes started the season 5-0 and entered the AP top 25 three weeks ago. Since then, however, they’ve lost back-to-back games to Georgia Southern and Marshall.
Card Chronicle
Monday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
—Spread check: Wake Forest by 5.5. —The second-ranked Louisville volleyball team got off to a disastrous start in Sunday afternoon’s match at No. 8 Pitt. The Cards ultimately battled back and forced a 5th set before seeing their 37-match ACC winning streak snapped by the Panthers. U of L will look for some payback when they host Pitt on Nov. 18.
Louisville, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Louisville. The Male High School football team will have a game with duPont Manual High School on October 24, 2022, 14:30:00. The Eastern High School football team will have a game with Butler Traditional High School on October 24, 2022, 14:30:00.
Louisville Cardinal
How Much Pressure is on Kenny Payne This Season?
Earlier this year, University of Louisville athletic director, Josh Heird named Kenny Payne to the head coaching role of the men’s basketball team. With the firing of former head coach Chris Mack, Heird faced a lot of pressure in getting this decision right in hopes of bringing Louisville back to the national powerhouse it used to be.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
No. 8 Pitt Defeats Rival No. 2 Louisville in Five Sets to Take Top Spot in the ACC
PITTSBURGH — No. 8 Pitt took down No. 2 Louisville in an exhilarating, five set thriller Sunday afternoon in front of a crowd of 2,696 at Fitzgerald Field House, to sit atop the ACC. The Panthers (20-2 overall, 10-0 ACC) win is their 12th straight overall and the first...
cardiachill.com
Panthers win in heart-stopping fashion
After nearly snatching defeat from the jaws of victory, the Pittsburgh Panthers held home-court advantage over the second-ranked Louisville Cardinals this afternoon in a packed Fitzgerald Field House. With this win, the Panthers now have sole possession of first place in the ACC, as well as a 20-2 (10-0 in ACC) record on the season. With this marquee win, coupled with the losses by the first and second-ranked teams (Texas and Louisville) the AVCA standings released tomorrow could see Pitt potentially finding a way into the top five ranked teams in the country.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
