Election 2022 Congress Explainer

Control of Congress: What's at play in the 2022 midterms?. Democrats have held both chambers of Congress and the presidency for two years but may not have such consolidated power for much longer. Republicans could make big gains in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, bolstered by frustration over the economy, advantages in the redistricting process that takes place every 10 years and the traditional losses in a new president’s first midterm election. Democrats are working to hold on and are campaigning on abortion and other issues. The outcome is murkier in the Senate, where Republicans are bidding to take back control after Democrats won a narrow majority in 2020.
White House provides update on status of Brittney Griner coming home

The White House has released an update about Brittney Griner‘s detainment in Russia. On Oct. 25, Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor, provided a statement that said the United States is still making efforts to bring home the basketball legend. The statement comes after Griner’s appeal was denied by...
Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'

Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
Newest Poll shows the Projected Winner of Biden v Trump 2.0

The results of the latest Hill / Emerson University poll may shock you. In this latest poll conducted by The Hill and Emerson University Polling, the survey reports that if the 2020 Presidential election were to take place again today, Former Republican President Donald Trump has opened up a full 7-point lead over incumbent Democrat Joe Biden.
Russia's chaotic draft leaves some out in cold, without gear

The mobilized reservists that Russian President Vladimir Putin visited last week at a firing range southeast of Moscow looked picture-perfect. Kremlin video of the young men headed for the war in Ukraine showed them in mint-condition uniforms, equipped with all the gear needed for combat: helmets, bulletproof vests and sleeping bags. When Putin asked if they had any problems, they shook their heads.
World In Brief

FranceDemonstrations and memorials have sprung up around France for Lola Daviet, a 12-year-old who was tortured, raped, murdered, and left in a suitcase. One Algerian woman, in the country illegally, has been arrested. Several other Algerian immigrants have been detained and released. President Emmanuel Macron initially said nothing of the...
KSL.com engaging in preemptive censorship

Recently, I commented on ksl.com regarding Evan McMulllin and his stances (plural) regarding abortion. My comment said that in 2016, McMullin claimed he was running against Donald Trump because he thought Trump supported abortion and would not work to overturn Roe v Wade. Now, in 2022, Mr. McMullin said of overturning of Roe v Wade: “I do not think that that is the way for the country to move forward on this issue.”
Europe Energy Crisis

Gas crunch eases in Europe — but the respite might not last. Europe's sky-high natural gas prices have fallen thanks to unseasonably warm weather and efforts to fill up storage ahead of winter. Prices have dropped to their lowest level since June. Electricity is cheaper, too. Lower use by industry has helped to reduce demand for fuel. But there are uncertainties ahead, including how cold the weather gets, whether people turn down their thermostats, demand from Asia and whether Russia's war in Ukraine delivers more disruption. European officials are trying to meet the crisis with measures such as limiting prices swings and buying gas together to avoid bidding against each other.

