Control of Congress: What's at play in the 2022 midterms?. Democrats have held both chambers of Congress and the presidency for two years but may not have such consolidated power for much longer. Republicans could make big gains in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, bolstered by frustration over the economy, advantages in the redistricting process that takes place every 10 years and the traditional losses in a new president’s first midterm election. Democrats are working to hold on and are campaigning on abortion and other issues. The outcome is murkier in the Senate, where Republicans are bidding to take back control after Democrats won a narrow majority in 2020.

2 DAYS AGO