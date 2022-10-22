Read full article on original website
Herald-Journal
Election 2022 Congress Explainer
Control of Congress: What's at play in the 2022 midterms?. Democrats have held both chambers of Congress and the presidency for two years but may not have such consolidated power for much longer. Republicans could make big gains in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, bolstered by frustration over the economy, advantages in the redistricting process that takes place every 10 years and the traditional losses in a new president’s first midterm election. Democrats are working to hold on and are campaigning on abortion and other issues. The outcome is murkier in the Senate, where Republicans are bidding to take back control after Democrats won a narrow majority in 2020.
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Ukraine news LATEST: Putin humiliated as Russia loses scores of Ka-52 helicopters & Zelensky prepares to retake Kherson
VLADIMIR Putin has been left humiliated as British intelligence shows Russia has lost more than a quarter of its 90 Ka-52 attack helicopters. The UK's Ministry of Defence said: "There have been at least 23 verified losses of Russia’s Ka-52 HOKUM attack helicopter in Ukraine since the invasion. "Russian...
White House provides update on status of Brittney Griner coming home
The White House has released an update about Brittney Griner‘s detainment in Russia. On Oct. 25, Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor, provided a statement that said the United States is still making efforts to bring home the basketball legend. The statement comes after Griner’s appeal was denied by...
Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'
Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Trump joked that the 'only way' to find the SCOTUS leaker from Roe decision is threaten they will be the 'bride of a prisoner'
Donald Trump said threats of being a "bride of another prisoner" should be used to find the source of the Dobbs leak. The court investigation into the Dobbs leak has not yet produced any publically-shared findings. The leak was reported by Politico's Josh Gerstein and Alexander Ward in May ahead...
China's richest people lost about $13 billion in just one day due to a market sell-off after President Xi Jinping secured a third term
The 13 richest people in China lost $12.7 billion on Monday alone, per Bloomberg. Their losses were due to a massive market sell-off over President Xi Jinping's third term in office. Investors fear the economic fallout from Xi's Covid-zero stance and 'common prosperity' agenda. The richest people in China lost...
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
via TwitterReports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren't new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is.
Newest Poll shows the Projected Winner of Biden v Trump 2.0
The results of the latest Hill / Emerson University poll may shock you. In this latest poll conducted by The Hill and Emerson University Polling, the survey reports that if the 2020 Presidential election were to take place again today, Former Republican President Donald Trump has opened up a full 7-point lead over incumbent Democrat Joe Biden.
U.S. to announce criminal cases against a 'nation-state' -Justice Department
WASHINGTON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The top law enforcement officials in the United States will on Monday announce U.S. action targeting "malign influence schemes and alleged criminal activity" by a "nation-state actor," the Department of Justice said.
Russia's chaotic draft leaves some out in cold, without gear
The mobilized reservists that Russian President Vladimir Putin visited last week at a firing range southeast of Moscow looked picture-perfect. Kremlin video of the young men headed for the war in Ukraine showed them in mint-condition uniforms, equipped with all the gear needed for combat: helmets, bulletproof vests and sleeping bags. When Putin asked if they had any problems, they shook their heads.
World In Brief
FranceDemonstrations and memorials have sprung up around France for Lola Daviet, a 12-year-old who was tortured, raped, murdered, and left in a suitcase. One Algerian woman, in the country illegally, has been arrested. Several other Algerian immigrants have been detained and released. President Emmanuel Macron initially said nothing of the...
5 things to know for October 26: Senate race, Jan. 6, Iran, Voting machines, LinkedIn
Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.
KSL.com engaging in preemptive censorship
Recently, I commented on ksl.com regarding Evan McMulllin and his stances (plural) regarding abortion. My comment said that in 2016, McMullin claimed he was running against Donald Trump because he thought Trump supported abortion and would not work to overturn Roe v Wade. Now, in 2022, Mr. McMullin said of overturning of Roe v Wade: “I do not think that that is the way for the country to move forward on this issue.”
Europe Energy Crisis
Gas crunch eases in Europe — but the respite might not last. Europe's sky-high natural gas prices have fallen thanks to unseasonably warm weather and efforts to fill up storage ahead of winter. Prices have dropped to their lowest level since June. Electricity is cheaper, too. Lower use by industry has helped to reduce demand for fuel. But there are uncertainties ahead, including how cold the weather gets, whether people turn down their thermostats, demand from Asia and whether Russia's war in Ukraine delivers more disruption. European officials are trying to meet the crisis with measures such as limiting prices swings and buying gas together to avoid bidding against each other.
Trump should testify to the Jan. 6 committee because he has 'nothing to hide,' his lawyer says
Trump lawyer Alina Habba claimed the former president has "no issue being subpoenaed" and that he ought to testify before the January 6 committee.
