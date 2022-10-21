ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Multiple Aggies make Mid-season Freshmen-All American Teams

By Cameron Ohnysty
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GWmRg_0iiZ8ZSk00

One of the bigger stories coming into Texas A&M’s 2022 season was the 2022 recruiting class finally hitting the field while looking to live up to their billing as the greatest recruiting class in history. At the midpoint of the season, the Aggies are 3-3 and 1-2 in the SEC, yet the weekly bright spot has consistently been the play of the freshman class, making a notable impact on both offense and defense six games in.

Earlier this week , freshman cornerback Denver Harris was added to The Athletic’s Midseason All-America Freshman Team after accumulating 14 tackles, and 10 solo tackles so far this season and playing a pivotal role in coverage against Mississippi State and Alabama.

On Thursday, freshman starting left tackle Trey Zuhn and freshman defender Shemar Stewart were selected to the Midseason Freshman All-American team’s 1st team Offensive line (Zuhn) and 2nd team Defensive line (Stewart) by College Football News. Trey Zuhn has started every for the team despite dealing with some recent injury issues, while Stewart has recorded 15 tackles, 6 solo tackles, and 1.5 sacks so far this year.

Lastly, Tight end Donovan Green was added to On3’s Midseason Freshman All-American Team on Thursday, as the highly athletic and versatile offensive weapon, accumulating 9 receptions for 107 yards, and scoring his first touchdown against Alabama in Week 6.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions.
Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty

List

Get to know the opponent: The South Carolina Gamecocks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rYnLw_0iiZ8ZSk00

List

5 Things to know ahead of Texas A&M vs. South Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27mrnp_0iiZ8ZSk00

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Reveals His Controversial Pick For No. 1 Team

Who should be college football's No. 1 team following eight weeks of the 2022 season?. While the Buckeyes haven't really played anyone of note, the ESPN college football analyst is going with them. Finebaum revealed his somewhat controversial pick for No. 1 on Sunday morning. “It starts at quarterback with...
GEORGIA STATE
FanSided

5 Jimbo Fisher replacements who would give Texas A&M more than false hope

The Texas A&M Aggies have very expensive Jimbo Fisher problem on their hands, alright. Nobody gets paid more to do less than Texas A&M Aggies head football coach Jimbo Fisher. If there was ever proof that throwing money at a problem doesn’t solve it, Fisher would be just that. Despite making more money than god, the Aggies head coach has his team at 3-4 on the season, potentially not heading to a bowl game. Of course, Texas A&M still has UMass on the schedule, but good luck beating Ole Miss and LSU. The Aggies must beat Florida and Auburn now.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Breaking: No. 1 ranked 2024 prospect in Oregon commits to the Ducks

The Oregon Ducks just landed a massive commitment, getting their 2024 recruiting class off to a hot start. 4-star tight end A.J. Pugliano, the No. 1 ranked player in the state of Oregon, announced his commitment to the Ducks on Monday morning. Over the weekend, it was projected by multiple sources that he would be committing to the Ducks, and he didn’t waste much time doing so. As someone who grew up in Oregon, the Ducks have always been close to Pugliano’s heart, he told me earlier this year. “I grew up a Duck fan my whole life prior to my recruitment and all of that. I would go to a couple of Duck games a year because both of my parents graduated from Oregon,” Pugliano told me back in February after his visit to Eugene. “From a fan perspective, they’ve been my number one for as long as I can remember.” Pugliano is rated as the No. 5 tight end in the 2024 class, and the No. 91 overall player in the nation. A.J. Pugliano’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 91 OR TE Rivals 4 5.8 OR TE ESPN 3 79 OR TE On3 Recruiting 3 88 OR TE 247 Composite 4 0/9193 OR TE  Vitals Hometown Medford, Oregon Projected Position Tight End Height 6-foot-4 Weight 220 pounds Class 2024  Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on August 4, 2021 Visited Oregon on January 30, 2022 Twitterhttps://twitter.com/AJ_Pugliano/status/158461348680969011211
EUGENE, OR
saturdaytradition.com

College Football Rankings: Week 9 AP Top 25 released

College football rankings are getting updated following the wild Week 8 action! The new AP Top 25 was released Sunday afternoon. Coming out of the weekend, Ohio State has moved to 7-0 after a dismantling of Iowa. Though the Hawkeyes came out swinging and provided some stops defensively, the Buckeyes eventually put the game away with a dominant second half.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

ESPN's Football Power Index has released its new Top 25 rankings following Week 8 of the 2022 regular season. Week 8 of the 2022 regular season wasn't quite as eventful as Week 7, but it was still a significant week in the college football season. Ohio State dominated Iowa, Alabama...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Embarrassing Attendance Video

No sport in America attracts larger crowds than college football games and just about every FBS stadium can fit the population of several small towns into them. That's what makes one recent attendance video so embarrassing. During yesterday's game between Stanford and Arizona State, Jim Nagy shared a video of...
STANFORD, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Multiple Aggie football players suspended indefinitely

On Monday night, news broke that three Texas A&M players have been suspended by head coach Jimbo Fisher for reasons unknown as of now, as TexAgs owner Billy Liucci shared the news via Twitter after breaking the news through the TexAgs message boards. When it rains it pours. I've been told at least three and perhaps four A&M players have been suspended indefinitely by Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher, all from the true freshman ranks. — Billy Liucci (@billyliucci) October 25, 2022 As of right now, the suspended players are listed as freshman offensive tackle PJ Williams, freshman cornerback Denver Harris, and...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

SEC Announces Punishment For LSU's Field Storm

The SEC announced on Sunday its punishment for LSU's field storm on Saturday. LSU topped Ole Miss at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, for the biggest win of the Brian Kelly era to date. Sunday afternoon, the SEC announced a fine for LSU's field storm. "The Southeastern Conference announced today that...
BATON ROUGE, LA
atozsports.com

Vols could have a secret recruiting weapon in game against Kentucky if Tennessee allows it

The Tennessee Vols could have a secret recruiting weapon when they play the Kentucky Wildcats in Neyland Stadium next Saturday, but only if UT actually allows it to happen. Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson — a six-time Pro-Bowler who is just as well-known for his big personality as his on-field successes — tweeted on Saturday that he’ll be at Tennessee for the Kentucky game with his daughter (who runs track and will be visiting UT).
NASHVILLE, TN
The Clemson Insider

Latest Coaches Poll released

The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released Sunday following Week 8 of the season. Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC) remains at No. 5 in the new Coaches Poll after its 27-21 win over Syracuse on (...)
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Rankings After Week 8

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has updated his personal rankings. The longtime ESPN college football analyst has released his new top six rankings following the eighth week of the 2022 regular season. Herbstreit has Ohio State at No. 1. Ohio State. Georgia. Michigan. Alabama. Clemson. The official new top...
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

164K+
Followers
218K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy