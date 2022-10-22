What’s New in Joshua Tree for Fall 2022

While the first year of the pandemic drove a record number of people out of the cities and into Southern California’s desert communities , the momentum has not slowed with the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.

Even more attention could be focused on the area when the new Apple TV+ series “High Desert” gets a long-awaited debut date. Filmed in Yucca Valley, the show is produced by Ben Stiller and stars Patricia Arquette as a former addict who decides to become a private investigator. The comedy series filmed in and around the community, using locals as extras, and the costume designer hit several spots for clothing, including Kime Buzzelli’s fantastic vintage emporium The End.

The End

55872 Twentynine Palms Highway, Yucca Valley, theendyuccavalley.com

Mojave Flea Trading Post

55727 Twentynine Palms Highway, Yucca Valley, shoptradingpost.com

Also on the shopping front, the Mojave Flea Market Trading Post in Palm Springs expanded to a second location in Yucca Valley near Joshua Tree and sells Pioneertown merchandise alongside local treasures from All Roads, vintage western-style clothing from Lust and Fond, worry stones from Mojave Moon Apothecary and more. Pick up a free copy of owner James Morelos’ “Makers Guide” for other places to visit.

The Bungalows

59700 Twentynine Palms Highway, Joshua Tree, Retreat-homesteadmodern.com

While the high desert now has hundreds of Airbnbs, there are fewer hotels to choose from. One new option is The Bungalows, a hospitality project from Homestead Modern, the luxury home rental management firm.

The Bungalows are 14 newly restored midcentury modern suites located at the Joshua Tree Retreat Center, which has a dual mission of promoting well-being through yoga, meditation and other self-actualization practices, as well as preserving architecture, including its large collection of buildings by Lloyd Wright Jr. (Frank Lloyd Wright’s son).

The Bungalows are converted apartments that sit in gorgeous post and beam cinder block buildings originally designed by Pasadena modern architect Harold Zook in 1960 and recently renovated by Brad Dunning. The one bedrooms and studios have floor-to-ceiling windows that bring the desert landscape inside, and they are furnished in midcentury style, with modern conveniences like updated kitchens and bathrooms, and Malin & Goetz products.

The Bungalows.

As a nod to Zook’s work with architect Albert Frey, “encelia yellow” was chosen as an accent color in the spaces, notable as it was one of Frey’s signature colors for his desert projects. Each room has its own outdoor patio with native plants.

The 140-acre retreat center is funky, with grounds full of vortexes and artwork to explore, the onsite Food for Thought vegetarian café and a gift shop full of spiritual literature.

“It’s more the casual visitor to Joshua Tree. We’re not getting weeklong stays; we’re getting people who are looking for more traditional hospitality,” says Robert Brada, owner of Homestead Modern. Rooms start at $250. The entrance to Joshua Tree National Park is just a mile away, and Yucca Valley and Pioneertown are nine miles away.

The Copper Room

57360 Aviation Drive, Yucca Valley, thecopperroom1957.com

Speaking of Pioneertown, the hotelier brothers Matt and Mike French, who were responsible for reviving the old west style Pioneertown Motel and Red Dog Saloon originally built by Gene Autry and Roy Rogers, have just opened their newest desert hideaway, The Copper Room.

They’ve restored the historic Yucca Valley Airport Bar, originally opened in 1957. In its Rat Pack heyday, high rollers would fly in for dinner and drinks in their Cessnas and Pipers, radioing ahead to order martinis and steaks from the air, as the story goes.

When it was known as the Red Baron Steakhouse in the ’70s, Gram Parsons frequented the bar, sipping margaritas with friends.

The Copper Room.

“After digging into the history archives, we quickly learned that The Copper Room was truly a hidden gem worthy of restoration,” says Mike French. “The legendary musicians passing through its doors juxtaposed with the aviation history and airport adjacency make it a one-of-a-kind destination. The Copper Room fits perfectly with our other two projects in Pioneertown — the Red Dog Saloon and the Pioneertown Motel. These three venues stand in a category of their own as historic venues with deep entertainment ties currently operating under their original names, ethos and vibe.”

Guests enter through a custom patchwork copper door fabricated by local artisan Robert Dougherty of All Roads Studio. The main dining room offers runway and sunset views, and the Celebration Room has red booths and a linoleum dance floor. And, of course, there’s a photo of Parsons above the bar.

The brothers teamed with Adam Weisblatt, Holly Fox, Eric Alperin and chef Ari Kolender of East Hollywood’s Found Oyster on the menu, which includes salads, sandwiches, a “Gram-arita” and lots of martini options.

AWE Bar

56193 Twentynine Palms Highway, Yucca Valley, awe-bar.com

Another new watering hole in Yucca Valley is AWE Bar, which has a bar, patio dining and live music, and serves excellent burgers, Korean fried chicken sandwiches, cauliflower and mushroom tacos and more.

Owner Clark Fyans is attracting local and national music acts, including Whitey Morgan and James McMurty, with his upgraded music venue, which has a wave-like ceiling for great sound. Wooden seats removed from the Hollywood Bowl in a past renovation have been added as fixtures in the bar area, driving home the new closeness between Los Angeles and its high desert neighbors.