ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joshua Tree, CA

What’s New in Joshua Tree for Fall 2022

By Booth Moore
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16OkrS_0iiZ7ccm00

While the first year of the pandemic drove a record number of people out of the cities and into Southern California’s desert communities , the momentum has not slowed with the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.

Even more attention could be focused on the area when the new Apple TV+ series “High Desert” gets a long-awaited debut date. Filmed in Yucca Valley, the show is produced by Ben Stiller and stars Patricia Arquette as a former addict who decides to become a private investigator. The comedy series filmed in and around the community, using locals as extras, and the costume designer hit several spots for clothing, including Kime Buzzelli’s fantastic vintage emporium The End.

More from WWD

The End

55872 Twentynine Palms Highway, Yucca Valley, theendyuccavalley.com

Mojave Flea Trading Post

55727 Twentynine Palms Highway, Yucca Valley, shoptradingpost.com

Also on the shopping front, the Mojave Flea Market Trading Post in Palm Springs expanded to a second location in Yucca Valley near Joshua Tree and sells Pioneertown merchandise alongside local treasures from All Roads, vintage western-style clothing from Lust and Fond, worry stones from Mojave Moon Apothecary and more. Pick up a free copy of owner James Morelos’ “Makers Guide” for other places to visit.

The Bungalows

59700 Twentynine Palms Highway, Joshua Tree, Retreat-homesteadmodern.com

While the high desert now has hundreds of Airbnbs, there are fewer hotels to choose from. One new option is The Bungalows, a hospitality project from Homestead Modern, the luxury home rental management firm.

The Bungalows are 14 newly restored midcentury modern suites located at the Joshua Tree Retreat Center, which has a dual mission of promoting well-being through yoga, meditation and other self-actualization practices, as well as preserving architecture, including its large collection of buildings by Lloyd Wright Jr. (Frank Lloyd Wright’s son).

The Bungalows are converted apartments that sit in gorgeous post and beam cinder block buildings originally designed by Pasadena modern architect Harold Zook in 1960 and recently renovated by Brad Dunning. The one bedrooms and studios have floor-to-ceiling windows that bring the desert landscape inside, and they are furnished in midcentury style, with modern conveniences like updated kitchens and bathrooms, and Malin & Goetz products.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pW4pv_0iiZ7ccm00
The Bungalows.

As a nod to Zook’s work with architect Albert Frey, “encelia yellow” was chosen as an accent color in the spaces, notable as it was one of Frey’s signature colors for his desert projects. Each room has its own outdoor patio with native plants.

The 140-acre retreat center is funky, with grounds full of vortexes and artwork to explore, the onsite Food for Thought vegetarian café and a gift shop full of spiritual literature.

“It’s more the casual visitor to Joshua Tree. We’re not getting weeklong stays; we’re getting people who are looking for more traditional hospitality,” says Robert Brada, owner of Homestead Modern. Rooms start at $250. The entrance to Joshua Tree National Park is just a mile away, and Yucca Valley and Pioneertown are nine miles away.

The Copper Room

57360 Aviation Drive, Yucca Valley, thecopperroom1957.com

Speaking of Pioneertown, the hotelier brothers Matt and Mike French, who were responsible for reviving the old west style Pioneertown Motel and Red Dog Saloon originally built by Gene Autry and Roy Rogers, have just opened their newest desert hideaway, The Copper Room.

They’ve restored the historic Yucca Valley Airport Bar, originally opened in 1957. In its Rat Pack heyday, high rollers would fly in for dinner and drinks in their Cessnas and Pipers, radioing ahead to order martinis and steaks from the air, as the story goes.

When it was known as the Red Baron Steakhouse in the ’70s, Gram Parsons frequented the bar, sipping margaritas with friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zGa0Y_0iiZ7ccm00
The Copper Room.

“After digging into the history archives, we quickly learned that The Copper Room was truly a hidden gem worthy of restoration,” says Mike French. “The legendary musicians passing through its doors juxtaposed with the aviation history and airport adjacency make it a one-of-a-kind destination. The Copper Room fits perfectly with our other two projects in Pioneertown — the Red Dog Saloon and the Pioneertown Motel. These three venues stand in a category of their own as historic venues with deep entertainment ties currently operating under their original names, ethos and vibe.”

Guests enter through a custom patchwork copper door fabricated by local artisan Robert Dougherty of All Roads Studio. The main dining room offers runway and sunset views, and the Celebration Room has red booths and a linoleum dance floor. And, of course, there’s a photo of Parsons above the bar.

The brothers teamed with Adam Weisblatt, Holly Fox, Eric Alperin and chef Ari Kolender of East Hollywood’s Found Oyster on the menu, which includes salads, sandwiches, a “Gram-arita” and lots of martini options.

AWE Bar

56193 Twentynine Palms Highway, Yucca Valley, awe-bar.com

Another new watering hole in Yucca Valley is AWE Bar, which has a bar, patio dining and live music, and serves excellent burgers, Korean fried chicken sandwiches, cauliflower and mushroom tacos and more.

Owner Clark Fyans is attracting local and national music acts, including Whitey Morgan and James McMurty, with his upgraded music venue, which has a wave-like ceiling for great sound. Wooden seats removed from the Hollywood Bowl in a past renovation have been added as fixtures in the bar area, driving home the new closeness between Los Angeles and its high desert neighbors.

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sbcfire.org

Three Displaced by Joshua Tree Fire

Last night at 10:10PM San Bernardino County Fire crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire in the area of Sunburst x Cummings Way, Joshua Tree. ME36 quickly arrived in the area to find heavy smoke and fire conditions from a single story home in the 62200 block of Hacienda Dr, Joshua Tree.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

City to consider officially helping you ditch your lawn

Palm Springs would be the third Coachella Valley city to match incentives for turf conversion if a measure on its agenda later this week moves forward. Driving the news: The City Council will consider legislation authorizing the city to initially spend $150,000 in sustainability funds to match rebates offered by Desert Water Agency (DWA) at its regular meeting Thursday evening.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Daily Mail

Palm Springs flows with glamour: Beloved by stars of stage and screen - and golfers - get set to be dazzled by this Californian honeypot in the desert

Marilyn Monroe’s legs are towering above me in a joyous, 26ft statue of the screen goddess by artist Seward Johnson. It recreates her famous over-the-subway-grate pose from the 1955 film The Seven Year Itch and was erected last year outside the Palm Springs Art Museum. The brazen, knickers-flashing sculpture...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
newsmirror.net

Arrow passenger rail is now in Redlands

Starting today, Metrolink riders in the Inland Empire can use the new Arrow passenger rail service to travel between the cities of San Bernardino and Redlands. The Arrow service adds four train stations in the two cities and introduces brand new Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) trains to Metrolink’s cleaner-operating fleet.
REDLANDS, CA
thingstodopost.org

10 Top-Rated Hotels in Big Bear Lake, Big Bear Region, California

Discover the best hotels in Big Bear Lake, Big Bear Region, California including Best Western Big Bear Chateau, Big Bear Frontier, Holiday Inn Resort the Lodge at Big Bear Lake, an IHG Hotel, Big Bear Lake Front Lodge, Robinhood Resort, Sierra Blue Suites, Oak Knoll Lodge, Noon Lodge at Mallard Bay, Grey Squirrel Resort, Embers Lodge and Cabins.
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Animal control impounds 38 stray dogs during sweep in the east valley

Riverside County animal control officers impounded 38 stray dogs during a sweep operation in Mecca and North Shore on Tuesday morning. Field Services Commander Josh Sisler noted that the first roundup occurred at about 6 a.m. near a school bus stop in Mecca where children were already present. “We have too many dogs roaming freely,” The post Animal control impounds 38 stray dogs during sweep in the east valley appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

SoCal braces for Santa Ana winds, power outages

LOS ANGELES - An estimated 38,000 Southern California Edison customers in high-risk fire areas face possible power shutoffs amid the first Santa Ana wind event of the season. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory from 10 p.m. Sunday to Monday afternoon for communities in the San Bernardino, Riverside and Santa Ana mountains. The advisory also applies to the San Gorgonio Pass and throughout the Inland Empire, as well as wind-prone areas in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
SANTA ANA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Valley resident wins 35th annual Palm Springs Aerial Tram Road Challenge

Palm Springs hosted its 35th annual Palm Springs Aerial Tram Road Challenge Saturday morning. Participants were able to run or walk the 6k trail that begins at the bottom of Tram Way and ends at the Tram's Valley station. The race also known as the 'World's Toughest 6k' has an elevation gain of over 1,900 The post Valley resident wins 35th annual Palm Springs Aerial Tram Road Challenge appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
z1077fm.com

County Dept. of Aging and Adult Services info session in Wonder Valley 10/26

Seniors in Wonder Valley will have an opportunity to speak with a representative from San Bernardino County’s Department of Aging and Adult Services. Breanna Parker will be answering questions and providing information at the Wonder Valley Community Center on Wednesday (October 26) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Seniors over 60 years old are invited to learn about various county programs, including the Home Energy Assistance Program.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Denmark man killed while crossing the street along SR-62 in Yucca Valley

A 70-year-old man from Denmark was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing State Route 62 in Yucca Valley Sunday night. The crash happened on SR-62 (Twentynine Palms Highway) and Dumosa Avenue at approximately 8:48 p.m. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, investigators learned that the man, Knuderik Rasmussen, was crossing SR-62 The post Denmark man killed while crossing the street along SR-62 in Yucca Valley appeared first on KESQ.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
HeySoCal

Eagles to play inaugural concert for arena venue near Palm Springs

Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms announced Thursday that the Eagles will bring their “Hotel California” tour to its venue next year. Band members Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill will open for Acrisure Arena’s grand opening concert on the night of Feb. 24, 2023, according to a statement from Acrisure Arena.
THOUSAND PALMS, CA
foxla.com

Metrolink's new 'Arrow' train service from Redlands to San Bernardino begins

REDLANDS, Calif. - Metrolink on Monday marked the opening of its new "Arrow" line, which features clean-air rail technology, new tracks, enhanced street crossings, quiet zones, and five stations along the nine-mile route between downtown San Bernardino and downtown Redlands. Arrow connects the East Valley of San Bernardino County to...
REDLANDS, CA
CBS News

Officials warn hikers of 2 mountain lion sightings in Redlands

The City of Redlands is warning hikers and residents after two recent reported sightings of a mountain lion in the canyon areas of south Redlands. The most recent sighting was reported south of Gateway Ranch, 31313 Live Oak Canyon Road, on the Saha'tapa Loop Trail, officials said. A similar report...
REDLANDS, CA
sbcity.org

Arrow Launches Between San Bernardino and Redlands

San Bernardino Celebrates the Launch of the Arrow Train Line. On Friday, October 21, officials and residents from the region came together to celebrate the opening of the Arrow train line, with service to five stations over nine miles between the downtown San Bernardino Transit Center and the University of Redlands. Passenger service begins on Monday, October 24.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KESQ

Below normal temperatures and wind continue

A gusty and dusty 24 hours has come to a close leaving behind quieter conditions for clean up on Sunday. Here's a look at some of the strongest winds we saw Saturday across our area. The National Weather Service has issued another Wind Advisory for mountains to the west, the...
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
WWD

WWD

41K+
Followers
27K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy