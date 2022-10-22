ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

This week in SWFL High School Football

By NBC2 News
 4 days ago
High School Football is back! Here’s a look from around Southwest Florida for scores of all the games and highlights from select matchups from the week.

THURSDAY – OCTOBER 20th:

– Bonita Springs 10 — Golden Gate 47

– Moore Haven 19 — Gulf Coast 42

FRIDAY – OCTOBER 21st:

American Heritage 35 — Naples 17

Bishop Verot 27 — Cardinal Mooney 24

– Cape Coral 8 — Island Coast 16

– Charlotte 13 — Pahokee 26

Clewiston 58 — Pahokee 25

– East Lee 8 — Dunbar 39

Evangelical Christian 27 — Canterbury 23

– Gateway 0 — Estero 48

Lely 40 — Barron Collier 0

– Gateway Charter 32 — Community School of Naples 33

North Fort Myers 38 — Mariner 0

– Oasis 12 — St. Stephen’s 35

– Palmetto Ridge 0 — Fort Myers 47

Port Charlotte 42 — Southeast 15

– Riverdale @ North Port — POSTPONED

South Fort Myers 41 — Cypress Lake 6

– Southwest Florida Christian 17 — Neumann 26

– Lemon Bay 7 — First Baptist Academy 35

OFF THIS WEEK: Immokalee, Lehigh

Comments / 0

