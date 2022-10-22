ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrice, MI

WILX-TV

Mel Tucker speaks ahead of Michigan game

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker speaks with the media ahead of Saturday night’s matchup against Michigan (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten). While both the Spartans and the Wolverines are coming off of bye weeks, the Spartans (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) were able to snap a 4-game losing streak with a 34-28 win in double overtime over Wisconsin on Oct. 15.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

In My View: Jim Harbaugh’s 3-4 record against MSU

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For all Jim Harbaugh has accomplished in seven years as Michigan’s head coach, he has a mere 3-4 record against Michigan State. Most years, Michigan has been favored. Say what you want, but it ruins Michigan’s season without a win over Michigan State and that would include last year even making it to the final four.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

In My View: Jeff Hosler was a good hire

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Amazing that Michigan State’s women’s soccer team has already won the regular season league title with much more of the season to play. Ahead is the Big Ten tournament and the NCAA tournament. It is the program’s first regular season title after just winning one total game two years ago.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

MSU Debate wins tournament at Wayne State University

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University (MSU) Debate team won against Wayne State University (WSU) over the weekend. The debate team consisted of computer science sophomore Ephraim Bennett and political science pre-law and economics junior in the Honors College David Koster. The two beat debate teams from Missouri State University, Samford University, and WSU in the George Ziegelmueller Invitational Tournament, which was hosted by WSU.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Now Desk: Warm start to the week, update on school shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford joins the Now Desk and previews a great start to the weekend. We talk about an update on Ethan Crumbley pleading guilty to 24 charges in connection with the November 2021 shooting at Oxford High School, a shooting at a St. Louis school kills three, and more headlines. Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson man arrested in Northern Michigan break-in

ALPENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 43-year-old man from Jackson was arrested Oct. 18 in connection with a break-in in Northern Michigan. The break-in happened at a business on US-23 in Alpena Township just before 3:30 a.m. According to authorities, an employee was alerted by the building’s alarm system to...
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Eaton Rapids house fire considered ‘total loss’

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities in Eaton County are investigating a house fire that happened early Tuesday morning. The house, located on Plains Road, was a “total loss.” Multiple fire departments worked to contain the blaze. According to the Mason Fire Department, a married couple escaped through...
EATON RAPIDS, MI
WILX-TV

Second annual Spell Con coming to Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Fledge, Lansing will host Michigan’s second annual Spell Con on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event is presented by Daimonikos Productions, headed by Aondreiel Daimonikos & Dikastíria Daimonikos. “Our objective is to offer a welcoming space where all...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Replacement of 100-year-old bridges closes streets in Jackson

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A project to replace two century-old railroad bridges in Jackson will close two roads for the entire winter. The Michigan Department of Transportation said Detroit and Van Buren streets will be closed for the winter as crews work to replace two railroad bridges. The bridges go over Jackson and Mechanic streets, which are closed due to the construction. They are expected to reopen Nov. 23.
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson cemetery hosting last clean-up event for the season

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - People for the Parks and Trails (PPT) are heading back to Mt. Evergreen Cemetery for their annual Halloween cemetery cleanup. Cleaning up Mt. Evergreen Cemetery on Saturday, Oct. 29 will be the last volunteer event of the 2022 season for PPT. Volunteers will help in the...
JACKSON, MI
The Saginaw News

Trick-or-treating times for Halloween 2022 in mid-Michigan

SAGINAW, MI — Halloween is almost here, and costumed trick-or-treaters on the hunt for candy will soon be filling neighborhoods throughout mid-Michigan. This year, Halloween falls on Monday, Oct. 31. There are trunk-or-treating events offered throughout the month, but if you plan to participate in traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating on...
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Kayak, roof rack comes loose, causes fatal crash in Upper Peninsula

SENEY, Mich. (WILX) - A man from Colorado died Sunday after a kayak and roof rack caused a crash in the Upper Peninsula. According to authorities, the crash happened on M-28 after a kayak and roof rack came loose from a westbound Honda, which struck an eastbound Chevrolet pickup truck. WLUC reported the roof rack pieced the windshield, striking the driver, a 31-year-old man from Colorado. WDIV reported the man’s wife, a woman from Saginaw, was a passenger in the vehicle and was not injured.
COLORADO STATE
WILX-TV

East Lansing, Meridian Township firecrews compete to cut car in half the quickest

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Great Divide Car Cutting Contest is returning to Mid-Michigan on Friday. The event is a competition between the Meridian Township and East Lansing fire departments to see who can cut a car in half first using only a battery-operated reciprocating saw. This year’s competition will take place at the Home Depot in Okemos, located on Newman Road.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Ingham County Animal Shelter free parvo clinic spots open

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are a few spots available for the Ingham County Animal Shelter free parvo distemper dog clinic on Wednesday. The clinic is expected to be held at the shelter at 600 Buhl St. in Mason. It is by appointment only so you can sign up at their clinic appointment signup. Up to four dogs per household are allowed in each slot for the clinic.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
US105

Inside the Now-Demolished Poltergeist House in Southern Michigan

One of Michigan's most famous ghost stories still creeps me out…and the house in question is now gone forever. I first heard about this haunting when I was reading the newspaper in late 1961. It sounds like something that a reporter made up for the Halloween season, but no…this paranormal activity was for real.
JACKSON, MI

