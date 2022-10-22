Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Vandals spray paint pro-abortion, anti-Catholic rhetoric on Michigan churchLive Action NewsLansing, MI
MLive.com
Here are the first-round playoff matchups for high school football teams in the Jackson area
JACKSON -- The MHSAA released its playoff brackets for the high school football postseason on Sunday and teams from around the Jackson area now know where they are headed and who they will face this week. For the full state-wide bracket, click here. DIVISION 3. Western at Jackson. The Vikings...
WILX-TV
Mel Tucker speaks ahead of Michigan game
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker speaks with the media ahead of Saturday night’s matchup against Michigan (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten). While both the Spartans and the Wolverines are coming off of bye weeks, the Spartans (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) were able to snap a 4-game losing streak with a 34-28 win in double overtime over Wisconsin on Oct. 15.
WILX-TV
No. 6 Spartans Become Ninth Undefeated B1G Women’s Soccer Champion, Down No. 14 Rutgers
EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - No. 6 Michigan State women’s soccer completed its undefeated run through the Big Ten Conference regular season on Sunday afternoon, as the Spartans downed the No. 14 Rutgers Scarlet Knights by a 1-0 margin on a brilliant goal by senior forward Lauren DeBeau at the north end of DeMartin Stadium.
WILX-TV
In My View: Jim Harbaugh’s 3-4 record against MSU
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For all Jim Harbaugh has accomplished in seven years as Michigan’s head coach, he has a mere 3-4 record against Michigan State. Most years, Michigan has been favored. Say what you want, but it ruins Michigan’s season without a win over Michigan State and that would include last year even making it to the final four.
WILX-TV
In My View: Jeff Hosler was a good hire
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Amazing that Michigan State’s women’s soccer team has already won the regular season league title with much more of the season to play. Ahead is the Big Ten tournament and the NCAA tournament. It is the program’s first regular season title after just winning one total game two years ago.
WILX-TV
MSU Debate wins tournament at Wayne State University
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University (MSU) Debate team won against Wayne State University (WSU) over the weekend. The debate team consisted of computer science sophomore Ephraim Bennett and political science pre-law and economics junior in the Honors College David Koster. The two beat debate teams from Missouri State University, Samford University, and WSU in the George Ziegelmueller Invitational Tournament, which was hosted by WSU.
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Warm start to the week, update on school shooting
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford joins the Now Desk and previews a great start to the weekend. We talk about an update on Ethan Crumbley pleading guilty to 24 charges in connection with the November 2021 shooting at Oxford High School, a shooting at a St. Louis school kills three, and more headlines. Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
WILX-TV
Jackson man arrested in Northern Michigan break-in
ALPENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 43-year-old man from Jackson was arrested Oct. 18 in connection with a break-in in Northern Michigan. The break-in happened at a business on US-23 in Alpena Township just before 3:30 a.m. According to authorities, an employee was alerted by the building’s alarm system to...
WILX-TV
Eaton Rapids house fire considered ‘total loss’
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities in Eaton County are investigating a house fire that happened early Tuesday morning. The house, located on Plains Road, was a “total loss.” Multiple fire departments worked to contain the blaze. According to the Mason Fire Department, a married couple escaped through...
WILX-TV
Second annual Spell Con coming to Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Fledge, Lansing will host Michigan’s second annual Spell Con on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event is presented by Daimonikos Productions, headed by Aondreiel Daimonikos & Dikastíria Daimonikos. “Our objective is to offer a welcoming space where all...
Heavy police, CSI presence on Grovenburg Road in Lansing
6 News is in the area and there are three Lansing Police cars and one Michigan State Police car.
WILX-TV
Replacement of 100-year-old bridges closes streets in Jackson
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A project to replace two century-old railroad bridges in Jackson will close two roads for the entire winter. The Michigan Department of Transportation said Detroit and Van Buren streets will be closed for the winter as crews work to replace two railroad bridges. The bridges go over Jackson and Mechanic streets, which are closed due to the construction. They are expected to reopen Nov. 23.
WILX-TV
Jackson cemetery hosting last clean-up event for the season
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - People for the Parks and Trails (PPT) are heading back to Mt. Evergreen Cemetery for their annual Halloween cemetery cleanup. Cleaning up Mt. Evergreen Cemetery on Saturday, Oct. 29 will be the last volunteer event of the 2022 season for PPT. Volunteers will help in the...
Watch replay: Whitmer, Dixon in second Michigan governor debate on October 25
Click here to watch the gubernatorial debate live. The second debate between Michigan's major candidates for governor, Democrat Gretchen Whitmer and Republican Tudor Dixon, will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Oakland University in Rochester. ...
Trick-or-treating times for Halloween 2022 in mid-Michigan
SAGINAW, MI — Halloween is almost here, and costumed trick-or-treaters on the hunt for candy will soon be filling neighborhoods throughout mid-Michigan. This year, Halloween falls on Monday, Oct. 31. There are trunk-or-treating events offered throughout the month, but if you plan to participate in traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating on...
WILX-TV
Kayak, roof rack comes loose, causes fatal crash in Upper Peninsula
SENEY, Mich. (WILX) - A man from Colorado died Sunday after a kayak and roof rack caused a crash in the Upper Peninsula. According to authorities, the crash happened on M-28 after a kayak and roof rack came loose from a westbound Honda, which struck an eastbound Chevrolet pickup truck. WLUC reported the roof rack pieced the windshield, striking the driver, a 31-year-old man from Colorado. WDIV reported the man’s wife, a woman from Saginaw, was a passenger in the vehicle and was not injured.
WILX-TV
East Lansing, Meridian Township firecrews compete to cut car in half the quickest
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Great Divide Car Cutting Contest is returning to Mid-Michigan on Friday. The event is a competition between the Meridian Township and East Lansing fire departments to see who can cut a car in half first using only a battery-operated reciprocating saw. This year’s competition will take place at the Home Depot in Okemos, located on Newman Road.
WILX-TV
Ingham County Animal Shelter free parvo clinic spots open
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are a few spots available for the Ingham County Animal Shelter free parvo distemper dog clinic on Wednesday. The clinic is expected to be held at the shelter at 600 Buhl St. in Mason. It is by appointment only so you can sign up at their clinic appointment signup. Up to four dogs per household are allowed in each slot for the clinic.
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Inside the Now-Demolished Poltergeist House in Southern Michigan
One of Michigan's most famous ghost stories still creeps me out…and the house in question is now gone forever. I first heard about this haunting when I was reading the newspaper in late 1961. It sounds like something that a reporter made up for the Halloween season, but no…this paranormal activity was for real.
