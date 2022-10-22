Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Vandals spray paint pro-abortion, anti-Catholic rhetoric on Michigan churchLive Action NewsLansing, MI
WILX-TV
Eaton Rapids house fire considered ‘total loss’
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities in Eaton County are investigating a house fire that happened early Tuesday morning. The house, located on Plains Road, was a “total loss.” Multiple fire departments worked to contain the blaze. According to the Mason Fire Department, a married couple escaped through...
WILX-TV
East Lansing, Meridian Township firecrews compete to cut car in half the quickest
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Great Divide Car Cutting Contest is returning to Mid-Michigan on Friday. The event is a competition between the Meridian Township and East Lansing fire departments to see who can cut a car in half first using only a battery-operated reciprocating saw. This year’s competition will take place at the Home Depot in Okemos, located on Newman Road.
U-M's Donovan Edwards on Michigan State: "We're going to win and...leave them no mercy"
Several Wolverines weren't shy about hiding their confidence last week against of the annual Michigan-Michigan State game...
Look: Michigan Announces Special Plan For Michigan State Game
The Michigan Wolverines will be giving fans a special treat for the football team's game against crosstown rival Michigan State next Saturday. "Michigan Stadium will have a light show for 'Mr. Brightside' during the second half of the Michigan State game." The 2003 pop rock hit from The Killers has...
College Football World Reacts To Michigan Stadium Announcement
Michigan Stadium had a pretty cool announcement on Sunday morning. The annual Michigan-Michigan State game is set to take place next Saturday and during that game, there will be a light show for “Mr. Brightside” during the second half. "Mr. Brightside" is a famous song by The Killers...
WILX-TV
MSU Debate wins tournament at Wayne State University
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University (MSU) Debate team won against Wayne State University (WSU) over the weekend. The debate team consisted of computer science sophomore Ephraim Bennett and political science pre-law and economics junior in the Honors College David Koster. The two beat debate teams from Missouri State University, Samford University, and WSU in the George Ziegelmueller Invitational Tournament, which was hosted by WSU.
WILX-TV
Ingham County Animal Shelter free parvo clinic spots open
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are a few spots available for the Ingham County Animal Shelter free parvo distemper dog clinic on Wednesday. The clinic is expected to be held at the shelter at 600 Buhl St. in Mason. It is by appointment only so you can sign up at their clinic appointment signup. Up to four dogs per household are allowed in each slot for the clinic.
WILX-TV
Replacement of 100-year-old bridges closes streets in Jackson
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A project to replace two century-old railroad bridges in Jackson will close two roads for the entire winter. The Michigan Department of Transportation said Detroit and Van Buren streets will be closed for the winter as crews work to replace two railroad bridges. The bridges go over Jackson and Mechanic streets, which are closed due to the construction. They are expected to reopen Nov. 23.
College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh Unhappy News
The Michigan Wolverines had little trouble beating the Penn State Nittany Lions a few weeks ago. Arguably the most frustrating thing for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was dealing with Penn State coach James Franklin afterwards. Following the game, Franklin was critical of the tunnels that Michigan uses, leading to...
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh news conference: What he said
After a week off, the Michigan Wolverines are back in action and the week beings with head coach Jim Harbaugh's weekly news conference. This week, Michigan hosts in-state rival Michigan State in prime time (7:30 ET, ABC). ...
WILX-TV
Jackson man arrested in Northern Michigan break-in
ALPENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 43-year-old man from Jackson was arrested Oct. 18 in connection with a break-in in Northern Michigan. The break-in happened at a business on US-23 in Alpena Township just before 3:30 a.m. According to authorities, an employee was alerted by the building’s alarm system to...
WILX-TV
Second annual Spell Con coming to Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Fledge, Lansing will host Michigan’s second annual Spell Con on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event is presented by Daimonikos Productions, headed by Aondreiel Daimonikos & Dikastíria Daimonikos. “Our objective is to offer a welcoming space where all...
49-Year-Old Jamie Brockwell Killed In A Motorcycle Crash On I-94 (Jackson County, MI)
Officials responded to a motorcycle crash on Oct. 22 on M-60 and westbound I-94 in Blackman Township that claimed a life. The victim was identified as 49-year-old Jamie Brockwell.
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Warm start to the week, update on school shooting
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford joins the Now Desk and previews a great start to the weekend. We talk about an update on Ethan Crumbley pleading guilty to 24 charges in connection with the November 2021 shooting at Oxford High School, a shooting at a St. Louis school kills three, and more headlines. Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
WILX-TV
Jackson cemetery hosting last clean-up event for the season
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - People for the Parks and Trails (PPT) are heading back to Mt. Evergreen Cemetery for their annual Halloween cemetery cleanup. Cleaning up Mt. Evergreen Cemetery on Saturday, Oct. 29 will be the last volunteer event of the 2022 season for PPT. Volunteers will help in the...
WILX-TV
BWL set to demolish four structures from Eckert Power Station
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Board of Water and Light (BWL) is set to demolish four structures apart from the Eckert Power Station. The three Eckert stacks known in the community as Wynken, Blynken, and Nod are not going to be impacted according to BWL. The planned demolitions will include the water cooling towers, east and west coal handling structures, and the ash silo structure and are scheduled to continue through early 2023.
WILX-TV
Consumers Energy relocating its Mid-Michigan operations center in 2024
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy is moving its service center. The utility’s building on Willow Street in Lansing will be relocated to a 77-acre sit on North Canal Road in Dimondale. The move is meant to help customer response time when crews are dispatched during an emergency. The...
WILX-TV
4 teens arrested in armed robbery on Lansing’s south side
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Four teenagers were arrested Tuesday in Lansing in connection with an armed robbery. Police said the suspects ranged in age from 17-18. The arrest happened at a home on Grovenburg Street, near Miller Road. A large police presence - including Lansing Police Department officers and Michigan State Police troopers - was seen at the location.
"The Voice" contestant, Greater Lansing native Sadie Bass to perform in East Lansing
Small-town girl turned rising country music star Sadie Bass is returning to her roots for performances in the Greater Lansing area. Bass grew up in Bath, a small town just outside of East Lansing with a population of roughly 3,000. She moved to Nashville, Tennessee two years ago, determined to get her start in the music industry. Since then, she has released four studio singles, her favorite of which being "Holy Ground" -- a tribute to her home in Michigan. Bass, along with Kathy Ford Band and PRIM, will perform at Oktoberfest at Block 36 apartments in East Lansing on Saturday, Oct....
WILX-TV
Laingsburg Recyclers to offer candy wrapper recycling
LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - You can reduce Halloween waste with the Laingsburg Recyclers. They are teaming up with Rubicon to offer candy wrapper recycling through Nov. in the Laingsburg community. You can find a Trick or Trash box at the Greater Laingsburg Community Recycling Center (GLR) during recycling drives, the...
