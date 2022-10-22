LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are a few spots available for the Ingham County Animal Shelter free parvo distemper dog clinic on Wednesday. The clinic is expected to be held at the shelter at 600 Buhl St. in Mason. It is by appointment only so you can sign up at their clinic appointment signup. Up to four dogs per household are allowed in each slot for the clinic.

INGHAM COUNTY, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO