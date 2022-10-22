Read full article on original website
ComicBook
The Rock Responds to Henry Cavill Announcing Superman Return: "We Fought for Years to Bring You Back"
Dwayne Johnson took to social media today, sharing yesterday's announcement video from Henry Cavill and expressing how excited he is to have the Man of Steel star back in the DC movie universe. Yesterday, Cavill said that his cameo appearance in Black Adam was "a very small taste of things to come," and rumors have been circulating that a stand-alone Superman movie is one of the properties in active development at Warner Bros. Discovery. That may seem counterintuitive, considering The Rock's repeated claims that he had to fight tooth and nail to get Cavill back, but it also lines up with new CEO David Zaslav's move away from niche and obscure characters and his desire to embrace Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman in a big way.
ComicBook
Agatha: Coven of Chaos Filming Start Revealed
Marvel Studios is getting ready to wrap up Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and even the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Phase Four has opened up many doors for the future of the MCU and has even given us some pretty good characters to pay attention to over the next few years. One of those characters being Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn). Agatha Harkness is one of a few characters that will be getting their own spin-off series out of Phase Four with Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Hahn just last week revealed that filming would begin sometime next month, but it seems that the official start date for the series is in early December. According to Production List, the project will begin filming on December 5th in Atlanta, GA.
ComicBook
Here's When James Gunn and Peter Safran Will Start at DC Studios
Earlier today it was revealed that Warner Bros. Discovery has finally found their Kevin Feige-type leader to head their DC Films branch in James Gunn and Peter Safran. Both Gunn and Safran will operate as Co-Chairmen and Chief Executive Officers of the newly rebranded DC Studios. The pair will shepherd in a new era for the studio, with their primary focus being on film, TV, and animation under a single production house. Warner Bros. was reportedly courting both Gunn and Safran for months until they momentarily went after The LEGO Movie producer Dan Lin. Reports claim that Safran didn't want to take on the job without the help of a creative mind like Gunn's, so the director coming along is just the icing on the cake. According to Deadline, Gunn and Safran will begin their tenure starting on November 1st, 2022, and their contracts will last for four years.
ComicBook
Henry Cavill Breaks Silence on His Return as Superman: "A Very Small Taste of Things to Come"
Spoilers ahead for Black Adam, in theaters now. Henry Cavill took to Instagram today to officially confirm his intent to return as Superman, sharing a new image of himself in the costume and promising that there is much more to come. The star said that he waited until after Black Adam's opening weekend had happened, in the hopes that he would not spoil the mid-credits stinger in which Cavill's Superman turned up to have a chat with Dwayne Johnson's antihero. Now that the internet at large knows all about that, though, Cavill is on the record that this is just the beginning.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Showrunner Says Dark Lighting and Visuals Will Be Addressed Before Season 2
In the final season of Game of Thrones, fans objected to some episodes they said were too dark to properly see and understand. The issue reared its head again in the first season of the Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon, and in both cases, the creatives behind the show defended the baffling decision as a creative choice. Now that the first season is over, though, it seems as if showrunner Ryan Condal is backing off of that a little bit, and seems open to addressing fan concerns.
womansday.com
Dakota Johnson Says No One Would’ve Filmed ‘Fifty Shades’ if They Knew What the Set Drama Entailed
Seven years after the first Fifty Shades of Grey movie came out, Dakota Johnson is speaking out about what her experience filming the franchise was really like in Vanity Fair. But first, it’s worth noting that Dakota refers to Fifty Shades as “those big naked movies.” And to that I say, don’t we all?
ComicBook
Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Ignites the Internet While Fishing in a Loincloth
Aquaman star Jason Momoa's maritime antics are catching love on social media -- but not the ones he performs as King of Atlantis. Instead, a pair of photos Momoa shared to social media see him landing a large fish and then showing it off to the camera...but he's doing so while wearing a komanam (a thong-style loincloth) and showing off a not-insignificant bit of cheek. Twitter user "gaysmtra" has gone semi-viral for pointing out that "aint nobody looking at that damn fish," racking up more than 1,400 quote retweets as of this writing and inspiring plenty of hilarious responses.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Disney Reportedly Wants Kathleen Kennedy to Stop Announcing New Projects
Disney is reportedly taking a "do or do not" approach to Star Wars and pressing pause on formally announcing new projects and creators amid a stagnant film slate. The storied franchise has been on a theatrical hiatus since the release of 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the final Skywalker Saga film, shifting focus to the television side of the galaxy far, far away with acclaimed Disney+ series The Mandalorian and Andor. Following word that LOST and Star Trek scribe Damon Lindelof is scripting yet another untitled Star Wars film, insider Matthew Belloni's Puck News reports Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has been "advised" by Disney to "stop announcing projects and creative partners."
ComicBook
Harry Potter Star Robbie Coltrane's Cause of Death Revealed
Earlier this month, Robbie Coltrane, the Scottish actor beloved for his role as Hagrid in the Harry Potter film franchise, died at the age of 72 and now, his cause of death has been revealed. According to a report from TMZ, Coltrane died from multiple organ failure attributed to several health issues. The report cites Coltrane's death certificate which notes that the actor was dealing with heart issues as well as sepsis, a lower respiratory infection, and had previously been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. Coltrane had dealt with health issues for some time and had utilized a wheelchair since 1999 due to osteoarthritis and pain.
‘NCIS’ Fans Think They Know Exactly How the Show Should Come to An End
After Mark Harmon’s exit, ‘NCIS’ fans are starting to believe that the show could be nearing its end.
New CBS Hit East New York Facing Behind-The-Scenes Shakeup With Two EPs Terminated
CBS' East New York is experiencing a major behind-the-scenes change, as two of its producers are no longer with the show.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Powers Up With Power
Chainsaw Man is now tearing its way through its debut anime season, and one awesome cosplay is helping to highlight just how awesome Power is! The anime adaptation taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's massively popular manga series was the most anticipated new anime premiere of year overall, and it's hard not to see why now that the series has released its first couple of episodes. Things got off to a quick and explosive start with the introductions of some big heavy hitters fans loved from the manga like Power, who is only going to get more fearsome as the anime continues.
ComicBook
Popular House of the Dragon Character Finally Returns in Season Finale
WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the House of the Dragon Season 1 finale... House of the Dragon fans haven't seen Corlys Velaryon for a couple of weeks now, and the events of the series had many characters believing he may be dying. After suffering a wound while battling in the Stepstones, Corlys took some time to heal up. Fortunately, he isn't dead, and it doesn't look like he's going to be exiting House of the Dragon's story any time soon.
ComicBook
DC's Stargirl: Pat and The Shade Return to the Shadowlands in "Frenemies Chapter Eight Infinity Inc. Part Two" Clip (Exclusive)
Last week on DC's Stargirl, The Shade (Jonathan Cake) returned to Blue Valley to enlist Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl's (Brec Bassinger) help, bringing her to an area below the mysterious Helix Institute where she was met with Jennie (Ysa Penarejo), who had tracked down her brother Todd to the location. While The Shade wants Courtney to help Jennie get the darkness out of her ring that has been messing with his powers, Courtney things the solution is to save Jennie's brother who is being held upstairs. Unfortunately, the reunion doesn't quite go as planned and both The Shade and Pat end up taken into the Shadowlands. Now, in a new clip from this week's episode, "Frenemies Chapter Eight Infinity Inc. Part Two", shared exclusively with ComicBook.com, Pat (Owen Wilson) and The Shade are on a mission to leave the Shadowlands… but that isn't going so well, either.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Poll Proves Mineta Is the Actual Worst
My Hero Academia has a lot of characters, and some of them are more notorious than others. Guys like All Might and Izuku continue to drive buzz with Shigaraki while other fighters have faded into the black. Some of its most popular heroes have climbed the ranks out of goodwill while fans love to hate others. And according to a new poll, well – Mineta has come out as the actual worst character.
ComicBook
1899 Trailer Released by Netflix
Netflix has released the official trailer for 1899, a new genre-bending mystery-horror series from Dark creators Baron bo Odar and Jantje Friese. The streamer first revealed 1899 during its big Tudum fan event in September, which follows a group of passengers traveling across the Atlantic Ocean. It's here that the series' big mystery begins, as the Kerberos goes out in search of the missing Prometheus. The ocean can be a very unforgiving place, and an empty Prometheus only serves to ramp up the intensity. 1899 isn't your typical cruise ship vacation show, as its first trailer highlights.
Popculture
Amazon Prime Cancels Groundbreaking Dramedy Series After Just One Season
Amazon Prime Video's won't get a second season. The eight-episode series premiered in Jan. 2022 and centered on people living on the autism spectrum. The show was favored by viewers, and received a 90 percent average rating and a 98 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. As We See It is based on the Israeli scripted format On The Spectrum, created by Dana Idisis and Yuval Shafferman. The show followed Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki), and Violet (Sue Ann Pien), 20-something roommates on the autism spectrum, as they strive to get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love, and navigate a world that eludes them.
ComicBook
DC, Marvel Creators React to James Gunn Leading DC Studios
Warner Bros. Discovery is bringing out the big Gunns to change the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe. James Gunn — who wrote and directed the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy for Marvel Studios and The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker for DC — will lead DC's creative efforts in film, TV and animation with Aquaman and Shazam producer Peter Safran. Gunn and Safran will serve as co-chairmen and chief executive officers of DC Studios, replacing DC Films, reporting to WBD CEO David Zaslav as shepherds of the renamed DC Extended Universe.
ComicBook
Malcom in the Middle Star Frankie Muniz Says Bryan Cranston Is Developing Series Reboot
After years of playing one of the most destructive characters in television history, it looks like Bryan Cranston is ready to remind people that he's also one of TV's best on-screen dads. Before Breaking Bad, Cranston starred opposite Frankie Muniz in the sitcom Malcolm in the Middle, playing the patriarch of the Wilkerson family. According to Muniz, not only does Cranston want to revisit the character, he's apparently leading the charge on a Malcolm in the Middle series reboot.
ComicBook
Batman/Spawn Full-Color Todd McFarlane Variant Cover Revealed (Exclusive)
Todd McFarlane's Batman/Spawn crossover comic, Batman/Spawn #1, is set to arrive in December and will reunite McFarlane and Greg Capullo on the one-shot which will see the two dark heroes unwillingly pit against each other by a sinister foe. It's an event that fans have been waiting nearly two decades for. But now, fans have something else to get excited about. ComicBook.com has the exclusive reveal of the full-color McFarlane variant cover for Batman/Spawn #1. The reveal of the full-color version of the cover comes after McFarlane revealed the black and white version to us on Saturday with this new full-color version offering rich new details to the cover. The colorist on the piece is FCO Plascencia who has an extensive history doing work on Batman as well as is the current colorist for Image's King Spawn series.
