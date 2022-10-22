ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

‘A huge grain of salt:’ Why do so many companies receiving incentives from NC fail to meet job goals?

By Joedy McCreary
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13cJBj_0iiZ62AC00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — From Apple to Wolfspeed, a steady stream of companies lately have made grand pronouncements of hundreds of jobs, sparkling new facilities, and a jolt of energy for the economy.

But some new data from the state seems to indicate North Carolinians might not want to get too excited too soon.

“I think it’s important to take, whenever these announcements occur, with a huge grain of salt, because there is no guarantee that those promised number will actually come to pass for any number of legitimate reasons,” said John Quinterno, a visiting professor at the Sanford School of Public Policy at Duke University.

The new Economic Development Grant Report from the state Department of Commerce breaks down the most significant incentive dangled to entice companies to choose North Carolina: the Job Development Investment grants.

A total of 384 JDIGs have been awarded since 2003, when the program started, through June 2022, with an average term of about 10 years and a total value of nearly $4.6 billion, according to the report. Much of that comes in the form of tax breaks.

Of those:

— 183 of them remain active.

— 37 completed their terms.

— 164 ended early, either because they pulled themselves out of the program, or because they failed to meet certain milestones and were kicked out.

Those results could have people looking at those more recent grand announcements in a new light.

— Apple said in April 2021 that it would bring at least 3,000 jobs to the Triangle as part of a plan to invest more than $1 billion in the state. The tech giant is set to receive $846 million in tax benefits over 39 years as part of the deal.

— North Carolina-based semiconductor company Wolfspeed said last month that it will build a $5 billion manufacturing plant in Chatham County and will create 1,800 jobs by the end of 2030. A state committee awarded the company up to $76 million over 20 years if it meets job and investment goals.

“These projects could take years to unfold, and we never come back and look at, ‘Hey, what actually happened?’” Quinterno said. “And I think these numbers show that sizable numbers of firms don’t follow through — whether that’s because business conditions change, whether that’s because they didn’t necessarily, don’t want to comply with the restrictions or the conditions. The reality is much more muddled than the way in which the need for these subsidies is presented to the public.”

Michael Walden, an economist and a professor emeritus at North Carolina State University, developed the formula the state has been using to determine those incentive packages for 20 years.

He says the number of businesses that ended their agreements early — for one reason or another — was not a surprise to him because business is inherently risky.

“Some of them may decide to go with their most optimistic forecasts and say, ‘Oh, yeah, we’re going to create 1,000 jobs,’” Walden said, speaking hypothetically. “And the state says, ‘Oh, OK, if you create 1,000 jobs, here’s what you’re going to get.

“But maybe that was just the very overly optimistic projection, and maybe they only create 500 jobs,” he added. “Then, again, you’re going to have to break that contract … and get some of that incentive money pulled back.”

He says those “clawback” provisions, which allow the state to take back incentives if certain goals are not met, are critical.

“Since the firms do have to be held to those targets, or they’re going to give back some of the incentives, I think it’s a very logical system,” Walden said.

Quinterno agrees that it’s a positive that the state’s conditions do “limit the awarding of subsidies until you’ve actually met certain performance goals.”

But he raised questions about the process itself, pointing out that those incentives are awarded by a committee of five people who are not elected and “none of whom most of the public could name.

“This spending occurs in a way without a level of democratic participation or accountability that no other piece of public spending is subjected to,” he said. “If we tried to fund our schools this way, or parks, or courts, or health and human services, you’d get a lot of pushback. … I think that’s a huge, huge issue in terms of accountability in spending.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 50

only one thing
3d ago

maybe if we had a governor that really cared about the people in NC , and laid aside his agenda for the wealthy and started to get motivated in the direction for helping those people that are low income and homeless he would have a better agenda of course he was never low income or homeless so he really doesn't know how to face that kind of agenda

Reply(7)
11
Robert Hunter
3d ago

Back in the day, we would say, “ Those companies are on the take.” Friends of the Governor? Any large campaign donations going that way ? Someone needs to be held accountable.

Reply
4
Julie Marshall
3d ago

Sounds like tax payer money is being stolen again. Cooper has big promises but little to shoe.

Reply(14)
12
Related
WECT

Report: North Carolina hospitals claimed losses, reported profits on Medicare

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A new report shows that several North Carolina hospitals have claimed to lose money on Medicare, but reported profits to the federal government. In a press conference Tuesday, State Treasurer Dale Folwell questioned non-profit hospitals’ commitment to their patients and their charitable mission. He says Medicare losses are typically what these hospital systems use to justify tax exemptions and price increases.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WNCT

NC governor wants sales mandate for commercial trucks, vans

CARY, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina state government will develop a rule requiring van, bus and commercial truck manufacturers to sell more zero-emission vehicles in the state over the next decade, Gov. Roy Cooper said on Tuesday. Signing an executive order at the North American headquarters of electrical equipment company ABB, Cooper said the proposed rule […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
kiss951.com

Like It Or Not Gun Industry Is A Large Part Of The North Carolina Economy

Guns are one of the most controversial topics in the United States these days. And with mass shootings and gun violence on the rise people’s opinions differ on how to solve this issue. I don’t pretend to know what the solution is and my opinion on this subject is irrelevant. What I can tell you is that the gun industry makes up a large part of the North Carolina economy. The information I’m reporting on comes from the 2022 Firearm and Ammunition Industry Economic Impact Report. The report is compiled yearly by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, which is the trade association for the firearm, ammunition, hunting, and recreational shooting sports industry. The NSSF was formed in 1961, with the mission to “promote, protect and, preserve hunting and shooting.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
carolinajournal.com

North Carolina Democrats on the ropes

Latest John Locke Foundation polling shows potential for left-wing political bloodbath. North Carolina Democrats are facing a brutal election that could see their worst results in more than a decade, according to the latest and last Civitas-John Locke Foundation poll of the 2022 election. The poll, released two weeks before...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
thecentersquare.com

This Is How Much Money North Carolina’s Economy Makes From the Gun Industry

Gun ownership has been a staple of traditional American life since the inception of the country, and even long before then. Some Americans use guns only to go hunting, for sport, or home protection, but there are many gun enthusiasts who embrace the Second Amendment and load up on as many firearms as they can. Whether it is one gun or 20, selling guns in the United States is a lucrative business.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WNCT

Battle for Congress could hinge on NC district

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (AP) — In the fast-growing suburbs of Raleigh, North Carolina, the 13th District has emerged as one of the nation’s battlegrounds for congressional control, where a tight race between former President Donald Trump’s favored young upstart and a Democratic state senator could determine the balance of power in the narrowly split U.S. House. […]
RALEIGH, NC
WYFF4.com

Earthquake in Virginia felt in North Carolina early Tuesday morning

SPARTA, N.C. — An earthquake in Virginia Tuesday morning was felt in parts of North Carolina, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The 2.6 magnitude quake was reported at about 5:25 a.m. in Independence, Virginia, which is near the North Carolina border. The USGS is reporting about 80...
VIRGINIA STATE
WNCT

Operation Medicine Drop happening this Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Several locations in Eastern North Carolina will take part in Operation Medicine Drop this Saturday. Operation Medicine Drop gives residents a chance to safely and properly dispose of old and outdated prescriptions and over-the-counter. According to SafeKidsNC.org, more than 280 million of these kinds of pills have been taken up since […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
carolinajournal.com

N.C. Dems have edge in congressional 3rd-quarter reports, but independent spending favors GOP

As the 2022 midterms near their end on Nov. 8, candidates in North Carolina’s congressional races are spending whatever resources they have to get an advantage over their rivals. And according to late-October financial reports, Democrat candidates raised more in the third quarter in every major race. Republicans, alternatively, have spent more in independent expenditures in every race but one.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
virginiamercury.com

Mountain Valley Pipeline halts eminent domain actions for Southgate extension

Mountain Valley Pipeline has decided to withdraw eminent domain actions against land in North Carolina the company sought for its Southgate extension, a 75-mile offshoot of the main pipeline that would carry gas from Pittsylvania south to Rockingham and Alamance counties. “As the timing, design, and scope of this project...
VIRGINIA STATE
WNCT

WNCT

35K+
Followers
24K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy